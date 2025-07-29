'It transformed my bedroom' – shoppers can't stop raving about this M&S linen bedding, and it's the most affordable I've found on the high street

Linen bedding is becoming more popular than ever before, and if you're looking to dress your bed in this versatile fabric, there's one bedding set you'll want on your radar.

Now that the retailer's online store is back up and running, customers can't stop raving about Marks & Spencer's Pure Linen Bedding Set, and at just £95 for a double, it's easy to see why.

Not only is this bedding set raking in the 5-star reviews from happy shoppers, but it's also the most affordable linen bedding set I've come across on the high street.

M&S Pure Linen Bedding Set £95 at Marks and Spencer UK Available in 12 colours, this budget-friendly linen bedding gets rave reviews.

Now that £95 price tag might not sound cheap, but the best linen bedding is (sadly) expensive.

For comparison, the budget-friendly linen bedding I usually recommend is La Redoute's Linot Washed Linen Collection. But, despite being cheaper than most, at full price, that's still £129.99 for a double duvet cover.

And, unlike the M&S Pure Linen Bedding Set that comes with two pillowcases included, if you shop at La Redoute, that price is just for the duvet cover; matching pillowcases are sold separately and cost £29.99 each.

My other go-to store for luxe look bedding on a budget is H&M, but although you do get two pillows included if you purchase the bestselling H&M Linen Bedding Set, it's still £119.99 for a double. And there are fewer colour choices than at M&S.

If you opt for a top-of-the-range linen bedding set, such as any of Piglet in Bed's linen sets, you'll easily pay double that, with prices upwards of £209 for a double duvet cover.

As one 5-star M&S reviewer says, 'I bought the linen duvet set in white and am thrilled with it. [It's] thinner and lighter weight than Piglet in Bed linen bedding, but a fraction of the price, so that’s fair enough.'

That said, other five-star reviewers are more than impressed by the M&S Pure Linen Bedding Set's weight and quality. 'A great set of bedding, good quality heavy-weight linen,' says one. 'Gorgeous linen duvet cover. Lovely to sleep in and feels luxurious,' says another.

Whereas some linen bedding can feel scratchy before it's been washed a few times, M&S customers are also impressed by the bedding's comfort and ease of care. 'Soft and beautiful, well-priced, and washes really well,' shares one happy owner.

'Lovely soft linen bedding in a gorgeous coastal blue,' says another five-star reviewer. 'Has really transformed the bedroom.'

