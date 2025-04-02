Is open-shelving a stylish storage solution or an impractical trend? Join the debate dividing the Ideal Home team
Let us know your opinion in the comments below
Open shelving can look incredible on social media and in photoshoots, whether in a kitchen, living room or bathroom. But do they work in real life? After trying them out in my home, I'm not convinced
Over the last few years, open shelving has become a huge home decor trend, and I was desperate to try it out when I moved into my new home. When I finally added some to my kitchen, while I found the styling fun at first, I realised couldn't live with them long-term.
What no one tells you about the wall cabinet vs open-shelves debate is that open shelves come with extra admin. They need frequent dusting and tidying to look good, two things it became clear I couldn't keep up with.
Lauren Bradbury, Ideal Home's How To Content Editor, had a similar issue with the open shelves in her home office. 'I planned to fill the shelves with aesthetic vases, books, and other Instagram-esque decor, but the reality is that they just become a dumping ground for everything that doesn't have a home. I can't stand looking at them anymore, so I want to replace them ASAP!'
However, while Lauren and I are ready to trade our open shelves in for a more practical solution, Holly Cockburn, Ideal Home's Kitchen and Bathroom Content Editor, stands by them as a stylish kitchen storage solution.
'I love open shelving and all of the kitchens I save as inspiration feature them. Replacing wall cabinets with open shelving is the perfect way to enhance the sense of space, and it provides the ultimate opportunity to showcase your favourite knick-knacks,' she justifies.
'You can use it for storing practical things you reach for all of the time, too, like a salt pig and olive oil. Some people claim they're not practical for a kitchen, but as long as you have the right ventilation and stay on top of cleaning, I think they're perfectly functional.'
Opinion is still divided in the Ideal Home office, and I want to know what you think. Have you added this stylish storage solution to your home, or is it an impractical trend you'd avoid?
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
