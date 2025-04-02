Open shelving can look incredible on social media and in photoshoots, whether in a kitchen, living room or bathroom. But do they work in real life? After trying them out in my home, I'm not convinced

Over the last few years, open shelving has become a huge home decor trend, and I was desperate to try it out when I moved into my new home. When I finally added some to my kitchen, while I found the styling fun at first, I realised couldn't live with them long-term.

What no one tells you about the wall cabinet vs open-shelves debate is that open shelves come with extra admin. They need frequent dusting and tidying to look good, two things it became clear I couldn't keep up with.

Lauren Bradbury, Ideal Home's How To Content Editor, had a similar issue with the open shelves in her home office. 'I planned to fill the shelves with aesthetic vases, books, and other Instagram-esque decor, but the reality is that they just become a dumping ground for everything that doesn't have a home. I can't stand looking at them anymore, so I want to replace them ASAP!'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

However, while Lauren and I are ready to trade our open shelves in for a more practical solution, Holly Cockburn, Ideal Home's Kitchen and Bathroom Content Editor, stands by them as a stylish kitchen storage solution.

'I love open shelving and all of the kitchens I save as inspiration feature them. Replacing wall cabinets with open shelving is the perfect way to enhance the sense of space, and it provides the ultimate opportunity to showcase your favourite knick-knacks,' she justifies.

'You can use it for storing practical things you reach for all of the time, too, like a salt pig and olive oil. Some people claim they're not practical for a kitchen, but as long as you have the right ventilation and stay on top of cleaning, I think they're perfectly functional.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Opinion is still divided in the Ideal Home office, and I want to know what you think. Have you added this stylish storage solution to your home, or is it an impractical trend you'd avoid?