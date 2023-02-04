Home Truths with Rylan Clark - find out what chore he loves to do (provided there's music playing...)

When he's not gracing our TV screens, or hosting his weekly Saturday afternoon show on BBC Radio 2, Rylan Clark - a self-confessed homebody - lives in Essex.

What is the first thing you do the second you walk through your front door? Kick off my shoes, put the kettle on, put my feet up on the sofa and watch the telly!

What’s your favourite time of the day at home? I’m often out and about during the day so it’s in the evening when I get home. I love to light a candle with a really nice scent - relaxation vibes all the way.

(Image credit: DFS)

Where’s your happy place at home? At the end of a long day working, I love nothing more than curling up on the sofa and chilling out. I have a Joules Ashwicke sofa from DFS (opens in new tab) that has a soft velvet fabric and deep comfortable seats which makes it the perfect place to relax.

(opens in new tab) Joules Ashwicke Velvet 3 Seater Sofa | £999 at DFS (opens in new tab) Available in six velvet colourways, including Rylan's Royal Blue and a jolly Pumpkin Yellow and a bold Emerald Green, this luxe sofa is just the thing to sink into at the end of a long day.

What's on your bedside table? Ear plugs - so I can block out the sound of my unwanted house/garden guest, Patrice the pheasant!

What's your home addiction? I love creating a cosy atmosphere, so scented candles are a must for me. Weird and wonderful items are also my thing, like my regal portrait and mermaid tail.

(Image credit: Alamy Stock Photo/Ricci Fothergill)

What's your favourite shop to buy homeware from? I’m all about embracing my personality and finding unique items that reflect my style and DFS have made it so easy as they had so many options that fit my unique style choices, from sofas to rugs. I lived in Ibiza for a while and I travel a lot, so I also like picking up unique pieces from my travels.

What’s your home pet peeve? Shoes on my beige rug or someone sitting on my corner of the sofa!



Do you have a bad home habit you’d like to quit? Walking around naked - luckily it’s private where I live!



(Image credit: DFS)

With your home decor, would you consider yourself to be a minimalist or a maximalist? I’d say my style incorporates both minimalism and maximalism. I like my home to look sleek, smart and sophisticated, so I have dark walls. But then I love to contrast that with bold statement pieces like my royal blue sofa, which really pops against the monochrome look, and black and gold accessories, which I think add a touch of class to any space. I love to incorporate my personality into my home and it’s easy to change it up with accessories, too.

What smell says ‘home’ to you? Anything with incense.

What chore do you love doing? I don’t mind giving the living room a bit of a tidy, as long as I have my tunes on.



...and what chore do you hate doing? The dishes!



(Image credit: Alamy Stock Photo/John Sanders Photography)

Do you think you’re a good host? I don’t host all the time but when I do, I like to make sure everyone is relaxed, has a comfortable place to sit. And they can stay over when we’ve had one too many glasses of fizz and we can sing our way through all the Spice Girls hits!

What is the one home appliance that you couldn't be without? I have a dry cleaning machine so it’s good to chuck your suit in before a night out. I love a gadget.



(opens in new tab) Tom Dixon Beat table lamp, Black | £435 at John Lewis & Partners (opens in new tab) Like the look of Rylan's living room lighting? That's the work of British designer Tom Dixon and will add a touch of understated glamour to any scheme.

Do you try your hand at DIY or always get someone in? I’m all about the help, darling!



Has anything changed in the way you live your life at home ever since COVID? If anything, it has made me appreciate my home a lot more and I’ve definitely invested more time into making it look good and suiting my style. I’ve realised it’s less about following trends and more about creating a space that’s unique to me.

What do you do if you have time at home on your own? Watch Kath & Kim while having a bubble bath.

What do you miss most about your home when you’re away? Because of my job, I have to travel a lot so I see tons of hotel rooms that are plain and lack personality. I love returning home from a work trip where I can be surrounded by all my favourite things!

Quick fire questions with Rylan Clark

1. Shoes - On or off in the house? Off.

2. Eat at the table or on laps? At the table.

3. Lighting - are your rooms usually bright or moodily lit? Moody.

4. Quick shower or long bath? I love both!

5. Room decor - Colourful or neutral? Neutral with one accent colour.

6. Are you a neat freak or do you prefer to be surrounded by creative chaos? A neat freak.

7. Do you tend to have music/the radio/TV on at home in the background or do you prefer peace and quiet? I have the news on!

As well as his regular Rylan on Saturday spot on BBC Radio 2, Rylan is working with DFS (opens in new tab) to inspire people to embrace their personality and channel their unique style to create a home that’s perfect for them.