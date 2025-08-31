This 5-star rated home appliance cooks your toast, egg and beans at the same time – I can’t decide if it's genius or bonkers

As a homes journalist, a big proportion of my time is spent looking for innovative new products to make your life a little easier, and this one I spotted at Argos borders right on the edge of wacky and wonderful.

The best toasters have one purpose, right? To cook perfect toast every time. Now, the Tefal Toast 'n' Egg 'n' Beans 2 Slice Toaster (£55 at Argos) does exactly that, but also has a clever compartment that will heat up your beans or cook an egg at the same time.

It may sound a little wacky, but this clever toaster has hundreds of reviews singing its praises.

Tefal Tefal Tt552842 Toast 'n' Egg 'n' Beans 2 Slice Toaster £55 at Argos Genius or bonkers? This toaster can also heat beans, cooking an egg to your liking and heat up meat.

I was aimlessly scrolling through Facebook when I first saw this toaster, and after a first glance, I knew I needed to know more. Similar to a breakfast sandwich maker, which our team has tested , this clever toaster will do all the legwork. All you need to do is put your bread in the toast slot and your beans or egg in the little cooker.

It claims to produce a delicious breakfast in half the time by heating your ingredients at the same time. Fitted with an easy clean, washing up is supposedly faster, too.

The toaster can do two slices of toast at a time, with wide slots so it can also handle bagels and muffins. Simply, choose which function you want - either just toast, toast and egg/ beans or just egg/ beans. The egg and beans cannot be cooked together.

It may sound a little gimmicky, but I can honestly see the merit in this toaster, especially if you have a teenager heading off to university. Speaking from experience, beans on toast is a staple student meal, so you can rest assured that your teen won’t go hungry. I could have done with one of these plus one of the best air fryers for my post-night-out chicken nuggets.

While the team hasn’t had the chance to try the Toast’n’Egg’n’Beans Toaster, it's produced by Tefal, who are makers of the best saucepans , frying pans and multicookers , so they’re a brand our panel of reviewers knows and trusts. Plus, this toast has hundreds of positive reviews.

‘I bought it a couple of weeks ago, and I have used it ever since. It's great that you can do all your breakfast in one, no using a pan for your beans, frying pan your eggs, it's just brill. I like the style, the shape and that it fits perfectly in my kitchen,’ says one.

‘This little beauty was bought on impulse, and it's absolutely fabulous. And it really does do what it says! I've never been able to get eggs just right when I soft boil them in a pan, and this actually does it every time. Poached come out great too. Has a good range for how well done, or not, you want your toast. It's a really good, useful piece of kit. Quite compact too, so not too bulky on the countertop. Love it,’ says another.

Alternatives

Tefal aren't the only ones trying to make breakfast easier, here are a few other products getting rave reviews online.

What do you think about the Toast’n’Egg’n’Beans Toaster? Do you think it’s a little wacky, or do you think you have a spot for it in your kitchen?