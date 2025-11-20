Sometimes it's the seemingly simple pieces of kitchenware that are the most useful day to day. A bread bin might not be a particularly exciting purchase, but if you choose the right one, like this Joseph Joseph bread bin, you'll find joy in it every single day.

A bread bin puts functionality first. Preventing bread from going stale quickly and allowing you to keep it all neatly stored in one spot, buying one often happens out of pure necessity. But what if a bread bin could also make your daily life simpler and more streamlined, and also look good in your kitchen?

This Joseph Joseph bread bin does exactly that. It's a fuss-free design, but one that has been carefully engineered to slot seamlessly into your life with an integrated chopping board.

Joseph Joseph Bread Bin With Bamboo Lid £60 at Joseph Joseph UK Joseph Joseph is also running a 30% off when you spend £100 offer for Black Friday, so I'd recommend buying it with a few other pieces you've had your eye on.

I actually grew up with this bread bin, without ever knowing which brand it came from. It wasn't until our Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary, started gushing about how good it was that I put two and two together.

Upon realising that it's the same bread bin I use all the time in my family home, it all made sense. My parents first introduced me to Joseph Joseph products and they both remain huge fans, which has infiltrated down to my own taste in kitchenware.

Not only do Joseph Joseph products always look subtle and chic, their design team think about every single little detail, which makes items such as the bread bin super ergonomic and filled with secret features like the integrated chopping board.

Now I've decided to invest in the bread bin myself I've shopped around and found that Marks & Spencer is selling it for the lowest price. The Joseph Joseph Bread Bin is £36 at M&S in the sale right now, so that is where I'm snapping it up.

A lot of bread bins are wooden, which looks great, but isn't the easiest material to keep clean. The glossy white base of the Joseph Joseph bread bin makes it so easy to wipe down, plus it will blend into a neutral kitchen scheme.

Another small detail that a lot of bread bins get wrong is the lid. Enamel bread bins look trendy but fitting the lid around the top of the bin can often be fiddly, which isn't what you want when you're rushing in the morning. This style, however, easily slots inside the bread bin.

The piece de resistance is, of course, the lid that doubles as a chopping board. You won't need to keep an additional chopping board close by for bread, streamlining your kitchen storage ideas and your worktop.

