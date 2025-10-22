If you're looking to refresh your cookware cupboard and choice of the best non-stick pan this autumn, then I've spotted the cheapest all-in-one pan to do it in style. Tesco's answer to the Always Pan, the Go Cook All in One pan is now available for £49 online or for just £24.50 if you have a Clubcard, alongside the matching Go Cook All in One Stockpot (£49 or £36.50 at Tesco).

There's been a slew of alternatives to the Always Pan (£125 from Our Place) released in recent months, but this version from Tesco is by far the cheapest if you can grab it at the Clubcard price. Though it has to be said that the quality of the alternatives we have tried so far, including the Lakeland Only Pan (which we've reviewed) and the M&S All in One Saucepan (which we awarded 4.5 stars in our review), has been impressive.

Here's a full look at Tesco's version and how it differs from the other lookalikes we've tried.

The USP of these all-in-one pans is that they can, in theory, replace multiple pieces of cookware in your kitchen. Deeper and with more pronounced sides than a usual frying pan, it means you can use this sort of cookware to shallow fry as well as even boil vegetables, adding an element of versatility to busy or cramped kitchens.

Both of these All in One products from Tesco have sizeable capacities. The pan can hold 4 litres while the stockpot rises to 6.

(Image credit: Tesco/Future)

The pan and pot are both made from aluminium, while the steamer elements are made of stainless steel. The bamboo spoon is an added extra with both that means you shouldn't need to pick anything else up to get started with this cookware set.

With both the pan and matching pot available with a Clubcard for just £61 as opposed to the original Our Place set which will set you back £200, it's fair to say this Tesco version is offering a real steal for those who love a high street lookalike!