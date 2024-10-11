Renter-friendly bathroom lighting ideas - 6 smart lighting hacks to instantly upgrade your space

For renters, upgrading the lighting in a bathroom is far from easy. Permanent upgrades and anything involving rewiring is generally off the table, not least because of the safety issues that are always a priority when it comes to mixing water and electricity.

However, there are plenty of renter-friendly solutions to enhance your bathroom’s lighting without making changes that require an electrician or upsetting your landlord. Whether you want to brighten up a dark corner, add a bit of ambience or just get to the loo safely at 2am, we’re found six renter-friendly bathroom lighting ideas that will instantly transform your space.

‘By focusing on solutions that are easily installed and removable, you can enjoy a stylish, well-lit bathroom without worrying about breaking your tenancy agreement. The key is to seek bathroom lighting that’s portable, affordable and doesn’t require professional installation,’ says Marlena Kaminska, Lead designer at ValueLights .

Marlena Kaminska Social Links Navigation Lead designer at ValueLights

If the lighting in your rental is basic and best, and gloomy at worst, all is not lost. There are a few simple upgrades that are easy to install, not permanent, and could save the day (and night). From changing the shades to stick-on LEDs, we’ve got the best renter-friendly bathroom ideas to brighten up your space without risking your leaseholder agreement.

1. Light candles

(Image credit: Future)

It’s often the mood lighting that’s missing in a rental, and candles are by far the easiest way to redress the situation. Candles add a relaxing glow that can transform the most basic rental bathroom into a romantic retreat. Not least because the light is so softly defused, you won’t notice the boring fittings or bland magnolia walls. Go for scented candles to boost the spa-escape illusion.

‘The scent of real candles is hard to beat and can of course be used safely if approached with care. Always place candles in sturdy holders on flat surfaces that won’t be damaged by heat – don’t put them on an acrylic bath ledge for example – and keep them well away flammable materials like towels or curtains,’ advises Jamie Moxey, Lighting Specialist at Dusk Lighting .

‘If there are children or pets around, battery-powered candles offer a safer alternative. They provide a warm, flickering glow that closely mimics the real thing, but without the risk of fire, smoke, or dripping wax.’

Jamie Moxey Social Links Navigation Lighting Specialist at Dusk Lighting

2. Change the shades

(Image credit: Future PLC)

While we wouldn’t recommend meddling with any fixtures that are hardwired in the bathroom, simply changing the fittings won’t cause risk of electrocution or offence to the landlord. Switching an ugly light pendant or ceiling-mounted shade is usually just a case of unscrewing the offending item and screwing on your beautiful new shade.

‘For humid rooms like the bathroom, it’s important to choose new shades in moisture-resistant materials that won’t get damaged by mildew in time,’ says Jamie. ‘Metal cage designs are popular for their trendy, industrial style and durability in damp environments. Glass globes are another great choice, offering a sleek and modern appearance that is easy to clean and moisture resistant.’

Most ceiling lights in the bathroom will be located far enough away from direct contact with water to create a safety risk but if you are concerned, the simplest solution is to pick products from bathroom or outdoor lighting collections, which will be suitable for use in high-moisture environments. Dunelm has a lovely range of bathroom easy-fit lighting to choose from.

3. Add in motion sensor lights

(Image credit: Future/Lizzie Orme)

Battery-powered motion sensor lights, aka PIR lights, are a brilliant choice for upgrading bathroom lighting in a rental property, offering extra convenience and safety. You can pick up a set of 6 for just £18 on Amazon.

‘For those midnight trips to the loo, they save you from fumbling around in the dark like a ninja on a stealth mission. The lights pop on automatically, perfect for families with children or elderly tenants who might struggle with switches in the night,’ explains Jamie from Dusk Lighting.

However, while these lights are great for quick, hands-free illumination, Jamie points out the intermittent illumination makes them unsuitable for general use. ‘Battery-operated PIR lights are excellent for specific lighting needs, but there are times when functional, consistent lighting is required for tasks like cleaning or grooming. In short, motion sensor lights are a smart, hassle-free solution that makes those late-night bathroom dashes easier but should work alongside traditional fixtures to ensure full functionality,’ he explains.

4. Put up rechargeable wall lights

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

If your landlord is the lenient sort who will allow wall-mounted fixings (even if you have to promise to fill and paint over the holes when you leave) or the use of sticky pads, there’s a new breed of rechargeable lamp that could be just perfect for bringing extra light into a rental bathroom.

Rechargeable wall-mounted lights, like this Humble Lighting Bee option, offer 200+ hours between charging and come in IP65 ratings for bathroom use. Fixed on either side of a mirror, these lights can bring extra illumination when applying make-up or shaving and come in stylish designs, too. Simply unclick from the mounting bracket to charge, and, for added flexibility, look for dimmable designs with easily adjustable light levels.

‘Rechargeable wall lights can create a warm, inviting atmosphere that elevates the bathroom's look and makes it feel more like home,’ says property expert and home-stager, Abi Hookway. ‘Many rechargeable wall lamps are now available with IP44 or IP65 ratings, meaning they are protected against splashes and suitable for humid environments like bathrooms. This makes them both practical and safe for use in any rental bathroom.’

In theory, you could also use a rechargeable table lamp in the bathroom – making sure it is IP rated of course – but it’s not generally advised due to the increased risk of water damage. You won’t die if it falls in a filled bath or basin, but the lamp probably will!

5. Mount a rechargeable LED mirror

(Image credit: Future PLC)

With no wiring required, a battery-powered or rechargeable light-up wall mirror, like this one from Next is just the ticket in a rental property and can provide a more functional vanity space. Do make sure your landlord is cool about fixing a mirror on the wall as it should be securely attached for safety. If there’s a mirror already in place, you may be able to switch it out and utilise the same fixings/screw holes.

Look for a mirror design where the batteries are replaced from the side, to reduce the effort and potential breakage risk of taking it on and off the wall, or it's easy to recharge.

‘Incorporating luxurious touches, like illuminated mirrors, dispels the notion that renter-friendly means cheap and can significantly elevate the room’s appeal,’ adds Abi Hookway. If you can’t get permission to change-up the mirror in your rental, consider stick-on battery-powered LED lights instead. They will stick firmly to the existing mirror without causing damage, and can be removed without a trace – try a label removal spray like this one from Amazon if there’s any sticky residue.

6. Hang fairy lights

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘Battery-powered fairy lights can be a charming way to achieve ambiance in the bathroom of a rental property. Go for waterproof string lights – marked suitable for outdoor use – to ensure they’ll be safe in a damp bathroom environment,’ suggests Abi Hookway. ‘Simple, contemporary designs that won’t disrupt the overall décor are best; fairy lights can be fun, but they don’t suit everyone’s style preference.’

Drape them around mirrors, shelves, or windows to create a pretty, inviting glow. Use adhesive hooks or removable strips to hang them, ensuring you won’t damage the walls or tiles. Do avoid any low-hanging fairy lights that could prove hazardous to children – and make sure the battery pack is tucked out of sight for a smart look. Placing fairy lights in a tall glass vase or cloche, perhaps intertwined around pebbles or shells can make a nice way to brighten up a gloomy corner and add some twinkling light at bath time.

FAQS

Do I need to ask my landlord to change the lights in a rented bathroom?

Yes, if you want to change the permanent, hard-wired light fittings in a rented bathroom, you should seek your landlord’s permission. ‘Quite understandably, given the dangers of mixing water and electricity, bathroom lighting is strictly regulated. Any new lighting fixtures that need to be hard-wired to your mains electric should be done so by a qualified electrician and it’s likely you’ll need your landlord’s permission before undertaking such permanent alterations,’ agrees Marlena Kaminska, Lead Designer at ValueLights.

What kind of lighting is best for bathrooms?

Bathroom lighting is carefully regulated to ensure safety – and lighting designed and installed within the bathroom must have the correct IP rating to comply with Building Regulations. IP stands for Ingress Protection and it essentially tells you how much moisture and particles a light fitting can keep out.

The bathroom is split into lighting zones, with each zone determining the required IP rating according to its proximity to water. Zone 0 covers where light fittings are most likely to get wet (inside the shower or bath for example), and stipulates a rating of IP67; Zone 1 is within splashing distance (for example around the sink and bath) and requires IP44 or ideally higher; while Zone 2 is further away from splashes, at least 60cm radius from any tap, and requires at least IP44. Finally, Zone 3 applies to bigger bathrooms and is well away from water. There is no IP requirement in this zone unless water jets are likely to be used when cleaning (for example a shower hose in a large wet room).

So, whether you want to create a bright, uplifting space or a soothing, spa-like retreat, these quick and easy lighting ideas can help transform your bathroom in a rental-friendly way.