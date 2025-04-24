7 best colours to paint a windowless bathroom that will transform the mood of a dark wash space

Bathrooms without windows are surprisingly commonplace, especially in older homes where en-suites have been carved out in all manner of nooks and crannies. On the plus side, a windowless bathroom can be a bonus from a privacy front. Arguably, it’s also far better to have a view from your bedroom, than when sat on the loo…

When choosing paint colours for a windowless bathroom, it’s crucial to try out paint samples before you commit. You’ll need to see for yourself how each colour looks under your bathroom’s specific lighting conditions. What appears soft and welcoming in natural light can read as cold or dingy under artificial light.

While curating bathroom colour schemes without natural light can be challenging, it’s really not a deal-breaker. To avoid a cramped, gloomy space, all you need to do is choose the right paint colour, and I'm here to show you the light.

I've uncoverd the hues that work best in windowless bathrooms and how to use them to create an inviting, vibrant wash-space. With no peeping toms to worry about!

1. Pretty pastels

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

If you want plenty of personality without overwhelming, pastels are a savvy choice for a windowless bathroom. ‘Pastels will not only help create the illusion of a bigger space but will also add a sense of warmth and personality to what could be a very bland and sterile room,’ says Helen Shaw, Director of Marketing at Benjamin Moore. ‘For a sense of calm and serenity, opt for pale pastels such as soft pinks, sky blues or pistachio.’

Helen Shaw Social Links Navigation International Marketing Director at Benjamin Moore UK Helen co‑founded Shaw Paints Ltd with her husband Craig in 2015, establishing it as Benjamin Moore’s exclusive UK distributor. After Benjamin Moore & Co acquired Shaw Paints in 2020, Helen joined the firm’s senior team, leading marketing and colour consultancy. A University of Sheffield graduate, she blends market intelligence with pigment passion to shape innovative, trend‑setting collections.

Painting walls or bathroom cabinets in delicate shades, such as blush pink or mint, will help counteract the lack of natural light and visually expand the space. Use textural finishes like leathered stone countertops, seagrass and sisal to prevent a pastel palette from feeling too saccharine. Finish with plenty of fluffy white towels and potted foliage for a fresh, spa‑like retreat.

2. Soft white

(Image credit: Future/Polly Eltes)

While it’s true that an all‑white scheme is one of the easiest ways to make a bathroom feel brighter, without assistance from natural light, it’s crucial to pick the right white. Pigments in white paints carry very subtle undertones that influence how the colour reads under artificial lighting.

Choosing a white with the appropriate undertone ensures it won’t appear too chilly or too sickly in your windowless bathroom. Helen from Benjamin Moore recommends avoiding whites with cool blue undertones, such as Brilliant White, as they can look harsh and unwelcoming. They may also make your reflection appear pallid. ‘A warm white with subtle yellow undertones makes these dark spaces feel warm and sunny without looking too creamy,’ she adds.

Opting for a tone-on-tone, warm‑white palette is the sophisticated way to do white under artificial light. Apply the 60-30-10 rule by using your primary white (60 percent) on walls, a secondary white in a slightly darker tone (30 percent) on cabinetry or tiles, and a 10 percent accent white in the form of textured whites, like white-washed linen baskets, boucle-topped stools and fluffy bathmats. Choose semi‑gloss or satin finishes to gently twinkle electric illumination (or candlelight by night) around the room.

3. Dramatically dark

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

It takes bravery to plump for dark bathroom ideas in a windowless space, but they prove transformative. Rather than fighting the lack of natural light, lean into the gloom with deep, moody tones that feel luxurious and enveloping. ‘Deep, sumptuous colours will envelop the space and create a cocooning and calming feel,’ agrees Ruth Mottershead, Creative Director at Little Greene .

Ruth Mottershead Social Links Navigation Creative Director of Little Greene Ruth joined the family firm in 2011 after studying Landscape Architecture at the University of Sheffield and working in London on public and heritage landscape projects. She leads concept and colour curation for paint and wallpaper collections, manages branding and bridges spatial and interior design to develop pigment-rich products, drawing inspiration from National Trust archives.

Choose dark colours with depth and nuance rather than flat, light-absorbing blacks. Think regal navy, lush emerald, or a rich chocolatey brown like this Elysian Ground from Little Greene. Such shades will add sophistication and warmth, creating an inviting, cocooning atmosphere. ‘Add contrast with opulent details, such as gold fittings and accessories and an abundance of houseplants for balance and harmony,’ advises Ruth. Consider faux greenery if there isn’t enough borrowed daylight to sustain the real deal.

With thoughtful styling and a few indulgent touches, deep, saturated colours can bring boutique-hotel elegance to a windowless bathroom, transforming it into an atmospheric retreat that feels anything but gloomy.

4. Monochrome

(Image credit: Ripples/Emma Rose Thatcher)

An all-black scheme will almost certainly suck all the light out of your bathroom (not to mention your soul), but pair it with a fresh clean white and things will instantly feel upbeat and invigorating. ‘Monochrome is a brilliant choice for spaces with limited natural light,’ agrees Leanne Robey, Senior Designer at Ripples Newbury. ‘Crisp white tones help keep the room feeling bright and airy by reflecting artificial light, while contrasting black accents add depth, interest, and a sense of style.’

Leanne Robey Social Links Navigation Bathroom designer at Ripples Newbury Leanne Robey has been a cornerstone of Ripples Newbury for nearly 15 years, recently advancing to the role of Assistant Manager. A multi-award-winning designer, her work frequently appears in the interior design press, where she shares her expertise and insights. Leanne's portfolio showcases her versatility, attention to detail and love of colour.

Monochrome is also a simple yet striking colourway to execute. ‘Your tile choice will have a significant impact - consider bold, patterned tiles in varied sizes to create a dynamic look or opt for heavy-veined marble panels for a touch of classic elegance,’ suggests Leanne.

‘Matt black brassware is a perfect fit for this scheme, but for a modern twist, look at anthracite or black chrome finishes, and pair with deep black furniture to complete the look.’

By playing with contrasts and balancing light and dark colours, a windowless bathroom can become a chic, inviting space that’s fresh and timeless.​

5. Earthy tones

(Image credit: Otto Tiles & Design/Erdem Hamza)

Channel all the sunny warmth of holidays abroad by selecting earthy mediterranean-inspired colours for your windowless bathroom. By grounding the space in warm, nature-led colours, all your window-based worries will fade away.

‘Earthy tones are very much on trend, offering a warm and natural feel that’s ideal for windowless bathrooms, preventing them from feeling cold or clinical,’ says Leanne, pointing to warm terracotta , sun-baked ochre and soft sandstone tones. ‘Paired with rustic wood elements and soft, organic shapes, a colour scheme led by earthy colours will create a calming, tranquil space,’ she explains.

Matte finishes and mixed textures work especially well here, adding depth and warmth. ‘To keep the room from feeling flat, consider incorporating polished accents or hand-glazed tiles with a reflective finish,’ adds Leanne. ‘Large, oversized mirrors can also help by bouncing the electric lighting around the room and compensating for the lack of natural daylight.’

6. Sage green

(Image credit: The Secret Drawer)

‘Sage green is a great combination for a windowless bathroom because it can help to brighten up the space and create a sense of calm,’ says Lucy Steele, Paint & Interiors expert at Valspar Paint . Unlike stronger greens, which can feel too intense in low-light settings, sage has a subtle, muted tone that’s kinder on the eyes and the perfect green bathroom idea for a windowless space.

‘To nail this colour combo, try all sage green walls with white ceilings and fittings to maximise the sense of space. Also, find a big mirror to make the room appear light and airy - bonus points if it's sage green too!’ adds Lucy.

‘Towels or bathmats are an easy way to incorporate colour into a bathroom. Checkerboard prints are very on trend so a sage green and white patterned towel or mat would be perfect to bring everything together.’

Sage green works effortlessly with warm neutrals and natural materials like stone and wood, making it ideal for a biophilic-inspired bathroom. Its soft, organic tone brings a sense of calm and connection to nature, even without natural light.

7. Yellow

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

The fact yellow mirrors the colour of the sun isn’t the only reason it works so well in a bathroom that never sees the light of day. It’s also the way yellow instantly lifts the mood and brings a sense of warmth and brightness to dullest of spaces. In chromotherapy (also known as colour therapy), yellow is associated with feelings of joy, energy, and optimism, which is why it’s hard to feel sad when surrounded by this sunny hue.

‘A bathroom featuring lively lemon yellow is guaranteed to put a spring in your step, even on the gloomiest winter days,’ agrees Louisa Swannell, Head of Creative Design at Walls & Floors . ‘These bright yellows are known for instilling a sense of self-confidence and happiness, ideal for the bathroom where we spend time getting ready for the day.’

Soft, butter yellow – so very on-trend – is a safer option in small, windowless bathrooms, as it will add a subtler touch of warmth without overwhelming the space. To swerve the need for sunglasses in the shower, opt for muted yellows like ochre or mustard, which knock-out the brightness without losing warmth.

What’s the best lighting for a windowless bathroom?

Don’t shy away from bold, darker shades just because the space lacks natural light. Burgundy and similar rich hues can make a dramatic statement, adding warmth and

Besides wall colour, the biggest influence on a windowless bathroom’s ambiance will of course be the type of bathroom lighting you install. ‘A single overhead light isn’t going to cut it when you don’t have the back-up of natural light,’ says Leanne from Ripples Newbury. ‘Use a combination of task lighting and decorative feature lights to layer light sources and really bring your wall colour choice to life.’

Accent lighting, such as LED strips under shelving or within cabinets, adds depth and a relaxing mood. Always go for LED bulbs, which are energy-efficient and long-lasting, and make sure they’re IP-rated and suitable for bathroom use (the precise spec varies, depending on placement).

The colour temperature of your LED bulbs is also important. Cool white (4000K–5000K) is closest to daylight and feels fresh, while warm white (2700K–3000K) provides a softer, more forgiving light. For natural-looking light, seek out bulbs with a high Colour Rendering Index (CRI 90+), which is great for applying makeup or shaving in a windowless bathroom. For total flexibility, fit a dimmer switch and dial the lighting up or down to suit the time of day and your mood.

With the right paint, you can take your windowless bathroom from dingy dungeon to stylish sanctuary – and with one less window to clean, bonus! Whether you’re craving sunny brights or prefer a cosy cocoon, slap on the best paint for the job, flick on the lights and you’ll soon forget all about the lack of a view.