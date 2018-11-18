This couple couldn't be happier with their luxurious bathroom makeover.

This couple made do with a chilly, dated en suite while they did up the rest of their four bedroom detached house in Surrey. Finally, they were ready to tackle this space and solve its various problems.

If you’re planning a bathroom makeover in the future, start off with our bathroom ideas

‘We thought carefully about embarking on such a major project,’ says the owner. ‘I’d been unwell with breast cancer the previous year, so it was a difficult time personally, but it meant I was at home and it was good to focus on something productive’.

The room presented a lot of challenges, with its awkward shape and sloping ceiling. The room was too cold, too, with just an old and completely inadequate fan heater over the door. But it’s now luxurious and glam. A wall-mounted showerhead provides an alternative to a bidet here.

Get the look

Buy now: Gotha Diamond Matt floor tiles, £67 per sq m, Minoli

Buy now: Porcelanosa Carrara Blanco Brillo tiles, £79 per sq m, Tiles & Bathroom

The homeowners made it their mission to find a company to remove any hassle and project manage and deal with any issues. ‘Bathroom Eleven was recommended by friends, so I had confidence in them from the start.’

The designer’s plans were spot on with the layout and he suggested using three types of tile, which, the homeowner says, ‘I would never have had the confidence to try’.

Get the look

Buy now: Hansgrohe Logis mixer tap £146.23, UK Bathroom Warehouse

Buy now: Tecno linear silver white tiles £19.60sq m, L’Antic Colonial

A chrome trim frames the window and gives the scheme polish. The bath rests on a plinth fitted with LEDs, which, when illuminated, add atmospheric lighting and make the bath appear to be floating.

The designer addressed the issue of a sloped bathroom ceiling by taking the tiles to the very edge, and underfloor heating was added, proving ‘a real game changer’. ‘The en suite faces north east and was always cold, but now we don’t have to brace ourselves before walking into the room,’ says the owner.

Get the look

Buy now: Similar chrome heated straight rail ladder towel radiator, £76.99, Soak.com

A wall-mounted mixer tap frees up the basin surround for lotions and decorative objects. ‘The wall-hung vanity unit looks like it’s suspended in mid-air’, says the owner. Visible floor beneath the vanity creates a feeling of space.

Get the look

Buy now: Similar Spectre 60 mirror, £336, HiB

Recessed shelves built into a false wall behind the loo create additional storage, with downlighters fitted to provide soft, relaxing lighting after dark.

The original shower was replaced with a double-width design, which ‘doesn’t dominate the room, thanks to its low-level tray, sliding doors and slimline styling’. The rain-effect fixed shower head was a particular hit with the couple.

The project took four weeks to complete and the installation cost £17,874. The couple are thrilled with the results: ‘I love how harmonious and relaxing our new bathroom feels now. We created a space that is modern and warm – something classic and elegant that won’t date. After 17 years, we finally indulged ourselves!’