Why the best place for your shower controls isn't under the shower head - where they should go instead, according to experts

Showers have long been the preferred medium for getting fresh and clean fast (although who doesn't still love the slightly indulgent sense of sinking into a steaming tub after a long day?)

That said, there's much to go wrong with shower ideas. Bad bathroom heating could mean stepping out into a teeth-chatteringly cold space, the wrong boiler system could result in a pathetically weak stream of water, and a cramped shower enclosure could spell a frustratingly claustrophobic situation.

'Given the number of shower control options available, it really is a question of which is best for you and your bathroom needs,' says interior designer Courtney Cole of TileCloud.

Getting your shower controls in just the right spot is key to a happy, refreshing bathroom experience, so we reached out to the experts for advice on the best position for the nerve centre of the shower and we're here to share it with you.

Where should shower controls be positioned?

(Image credit: Ripples)

Inside the showering space, outside of the enclosure or somewhere completely elsewhere in the bathroom – just where should those shower controls be positioned?

'First of all, with exposed or concealed shower controls, the ideal spot is just outside the direct stream of water but within easy reach when you step into the shower,' advises Courtney Cole. 'By doing this, you will be making sure that it’s easy to adjust the temperature or turn the water on and off without getting soaked before you're ready.'

'In a walk-in shower, consider the reach of the user when standing and the potential need for seated access if incorporating an accessible design,' explains Shamila Iqbal, director at Bathroom Mountain. 'The best position for manual shower controls (whether exposed or concealed) is within easy reach, ideally outside the direct spray of the showerhead. This prevents users from getting wet when turning on the water and allows for temperature adjustment before getting in. Placement on an adjacent wall or within arm’s reach but offset from the water flow can be best.'

Of course, if your bathroom ideas incorporate a digital shower, or wet room, you might have a little more in the way of wiggle room when it comes to situating you shower controls.

'When it comes to remote or digital shower controls, these ones are a bit more flexible. They can be placed on a nearby wall or even outside the shower enclosure to make it more convenient for you,' explains Courtney Cole.

What is the best height for shower controls?

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Maxwell Attenborough)

This is a tricky one. What works for one household might be all wrong for another, yet getting this height wrong is one of those bathroom design mistakes to avoid at all costs.

'Shower controls should typically be placed between 900mm and 1200mm from the floor but of course the functionality, comfort and type of control needs to be considered to make comfortable access for the homeowner,' adds Shamila Iqbal. 'This positioning ensures they are easy to use for all household members, including children and those with limited mobility.'

'The height you place your shower controls will depend on how tall you are,' suggests Courtney Cole. 'Generally, a good rule of thumb to follow is to place it 900 to 1200mm from the floor. This height will work for most adults, but might make it trickier for children.'

Are concealed or exposed shower controls better?

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Alongside the positioning of shower controls there is the matter of how much of those controls are on view.

Shower controls can be totally exposed, so you see not only the pressure and temperature controls, but also the hose and so on. Alternatively, if you like bathroom trends that are more minimalist in style, you can opt to have only the essentials on view and go for a concealed shower.

'It is very difficult to move concealed shower controls, as they are installed and buried into the wall itself,' points out Jeevan Seth, CEO of JTP. 'An exposed shower control is a lot easier to take apart and move, but they don’t tend to look as smart, sleek or streamlined.'

'Exposed shower systems are a quicker installation because they sit on the wall, but for a more streamlined look, you might want to consider non-exposed – if you love the minimalist look for example,' says Sally Bettison, design manager at Tissino. 'Both have their merits because some fixtures and fittings these days are beautifully designed and are worthy of being shown off.'

Can you move existing shower controls?

If you are carrying out a bathroom renovation and are working with an existing layout you may well find that the shower controls are not quite in the right place for you – what to do?

'Relocating shower controls can be a complex task and the difficulty can depend on several factors,' says Shamila Iqbal. 'If the shower has a stud partition wall then moving the controls should be relatively straightforward as the pipes can be rerouted within the cavity, but if the shower is mounted on a solid masonry or tiled wall, rerouting the pipes will require more invasive work, often involving chasing into the wall or installing external pipework.'

'If you installed a concealed system (where the pipes are hidden behind the wall), it will mean you need to open the wall up, and then retile – all of these changes will be pretty expensive in the long run,' picks up Courtney Cole. 'However, other systems like exposed or digital are way easier to move because they don’t require as much invasive work.'

'If you have a digital or remote control system then relocation can be simpler as it may only require reconfiguring an electronic panel rather than extensive plumbing work,' adds Shamila.

Where is the safest place for shower controls?

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Parmiter)

Those with young children planning family bathroom ideas might well worry that the positioning of their shower controls could pose a safety hazard.

'For safety, shower controls should be positioned for comfortable use by all household members, including those with limited mobility,' advises Shamila Iqbal. 'Avoid placing them too high or in hard-to-reach corners.'

'When you are thinking about where to place shower controls you need to make sure that you don’t put them in the water’s direct flow to avoid scalding,' adds Courtney Cole. 'If you have a family, or you want a bit more control, a thermostatic valve will be helpful, making sure that the water is consistently at a set temperate.'

Shamila Iqbal has some additional safety advice for owners of digital showers.

'For digital and remote-controlled showers, ensure compliance with IP-rated electrical regulations to prevent water ingress in electronic components' she says.

'You should always install a quality valve from a reputable manufacturer, as if something went wrong it could cause damage to the property from behind the walls,' points out Jeevan Seth.

FAQs

What is the best shower head height?

(Image credit: Future/Colin Poole)

When formulating bathroom layouts, alongside the position of your shower controls you need to think about the height of the shower head itself. If you are installing a slider rail model, you will be able to adjust the height fairly easily, but how about fixed heads?

While the average shower height is 200cm, you need to think about the individual needs of all household members and work around these.

Getting the positioning of your shower controls right is just part of planning a bathroom. The layout of sanitaryware, choice of flooring, lighting and heating are all key elements too.