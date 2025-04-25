Are rainfall shower heads out of style in 2025? These 3 alternatives could be the next best thing

When it comes to designing a bathroom, features that truly make it feel like a spa are always high up on a wishlist. There's no better feeling than being enveloped by a waterfall of warm water, but are we past rainfall shower heads? And if so, what is replacing them?

Rainfall shower heads became popular in the 2010s and were favoured for their premium appearance that had the ability to upgrade your shower into a spa-like space. While we can't fault that they're a great way to spruce up your shower ideas and feel serene to stand under, we can't help but feel that they're a little too reminiscient of dated hotel bathrooms.

Nothing is ever truly 'out' in our books, but we like to stay ahead of the trends so looking forward to see what is replacing rainfall shower heads will ensure your finger is on the pulse of what's trending in bathroom ideas. So are rainfall shower heads out? We asked bathroom experts the big question.

Are rainfall shower heads going out of style in 2025?

(Image credit: Kaldewei)

When it comes to bathroom trends, there has been a decrease in spa-like spaces that stick to neutral colour palettes and focus on relaxing tech such as baths with jets. These features were huge a few years ago but recently homeowners have turned towards more traditional designs with antique-style fittings and pared-back tech that makes a bathroom a cosy, laidback space.

'Rainfall shower heads still have a place in the modern bathroom, particularly for those craving that spa-like, immersive experience but we’re increasingly seeing clients move towards more versatile solutions,' explains Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms.

Walk-in showers are certainly still an essential, but sometimes sticking to simpler shower heads and fixtures works best.

What's replacing them

1. Personalised shower heads

(Image credit: Future PLC)

While a singular rainfall shower head looks incredibly chic and simple in a shower, multi-functional shower heads are far more functional for everyday life.

'Multi-function shower heads are in high demand, largely because showers are rarely a one-size-fits-all experience anymore,' explains Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms.

'With several people often sharing a single bathroom, customers are looking for products that can adapt, whether that’s a gentle rain setting, a focused massage spray, a refreshing mist or a powerful jet. It’s all about giving each family member a personalised routine, without compromise.'

2. Handheld options

(Image credit: Future PLC / Simon Whitmore)

Any women reading this will likely relate to the frustration of it not being hair wash day, only to be met with an overhead shower that you have to awkwardly duck away from. The easiest way to combat this? A separate handheld shower head.

'Dual systems that pair overhead showers with handheld options are quickly becoming the go-to. They offer the best of both worlds: indulgence when you want it, and practicality when you need it, whether it’s rinsing off shampoo, cleaning the shower enclosure, or helping the kids wash their hair,' explains Hayley Bowman, design manager at Frontline Bathrooms.

'The handheld component has really evolved, too. Many are now multi-function, with spray settings that range from soft mist to a more powerful massage jet. You’ll find models with ergonomic grips, magnetic docking, and even pause buttons for water-saving during lathering. Some designs are sleek and minimal, others more sculptural - it means customers can tailor both the function and aesthetic to suit their space.'

3. Wall mounted rainfall shower heads

(Image credit: Future PLC)

If you're not ready to say goodbye to a rainfall shower head, whether for aesthetic or functional reasons, positioning it on the wall instead of from the ceiling will give you more flexibility.

By opting for a wall-hung rainfall shower head you can position it on an angle, allowing you to customise your shower experience a little bit more.

This also works well for more traditional bathroom designs as the bar adds a decorative element and means the rainfall design doesn't look too contemporary.

Will you be sticking to a typical rainfall shower head or do you fancy trying something new?