Any room can be improved with the addition of a humble mirror, but one room that requires a mirror without fail is the bathroom. A bathroom without a mirror would be like a kitchen with no cooker or a bedroom with no bed – it’s a key ingredient to make the room feel complete. But what is the best bathroom mirror to opt for?
There’s no definite answer to this question, it depends what you want from your space. If the bathroom in question is a downstairs cloakroom you might think more about the aesthetic. Whereas in the main family bathroom you might need the design to be more multifunctional – with an in-built magnifying mirror, for instance.
Much more than simply a tool for checking your hair and lippy or aiding a skincare routine mirrors can also play a key part in a decorating scheme – helping to bounce light around to create a sense of space and depth. A great trick for small-space bathrooms or even those without windows, to great the illusion of depth.
To help inspire your choice we’ve rounded up the best bathroom mirrors for any job and any size space.
Meribel Touch Sensor Backlit LED Mirror, Wickes
Envision the glow this smart LED bathroom mirror can offer. It's a dream buy for those who want a dressing room-style light for applying makeup. And for selfie fans the potential is off the scale.
The otherwise simple sheet of glass is enhanced by a backlit light which changes colour for optimum use – offering a cool or warm White illumination.
To add to the spec credentials, the design features a smart touch-sensor switch.
Dimensions H70 x W50 x D4cm
Meribel Touch Sensor Backlit LED Mirror, £149, Wickes
Small Milan Antique Brass Wall Mirror, £69, Marks & Spencer
Round mirrors have been the biggest on-trend shape for mirror choices in recent years. The understated frame on this antique brass design at M&S is an elegant example of a circular design.
The metallic trim is just enough to add a sophisticated touch but minimal enough to not detract from the simplicity of the design.
With it’s classic and simple shape the small Milan mirror is designed to fit snugly on the wall, blending seamlessly with existing room decor. And in the bathroom the metallic edge can add just enough flare to just any chosen colour scheme.
Dimensions 55cm diameter
Small Milan Antique Brass Wall Mirror, £69, Marks & Spencer
Folding Mirror, Cox & Cox
It's a classic, a best-seller even! Originally this beautifully nostalgic design was only available in a small size, but due to its popularity it now comes in large too – much to our delight!
It was also only available in the silver and now it comes in an on-trend matt black.
The elegant design is the epitome of effortless French style with it's bevelled edging, exposed hanging chain and foldaway shelf to accommodate pretty bathroom essentials. For a truly Parisian chic touch use the slimline shelf to display your Chanel No.5.
While the smaller design is ideal for a downstairs cloakroom, the more generous size could take centre stage in the main bathroom without looking lost in the space.
Dimensions H52 x W41 x D11cm
Folding Mirror in Black, £175, Cox & Cox
Pink Mineral Bathroom Pedestal Mirror, John Lewis & Partners
It was love at first sight with this bathroom mirror thanks to its stunning pink marble-effect base. Part of the Pink Mineral bathroom accessories range the base of this pedestal mirror is made from polyresin. The design offers an a porcelain-like look but in a more durable material.
The soft dusty pink shade welcomes a soft splash of the on-trend shade into a bathroom scheme.
The free-standing pedestal mirror can be moved from one spot to another, making it ideal for those who don’t want to make drill holes in the new wall tiles or are perhaps renting.
Better still the flip design offers a standard reflection or a three-times magnification on the other.
Dimensions H26 x W19 x D8cm
Pink Mineral Bathroom Pedestal Mirror, £20, John Lewis & Partners
Stockholm LED Landscape Mirror, Dunelm
Illuminated but less obviously so than an entire surrounding light. Dunelm’s LED electric wall mirror is a sophisticated way to add inbuilt lighting into your bathroom mirror.
The smart design features a sleek touch button functionality and two-tone lighting, filling your room with either cool bright or warm light. Due to the nature of the design it requires installation by a qualified electrician.
Dimensions H60 x W80 x D3cm
Stockholm LED Landscape Mirror, £189, Dunelm
Micah Mirror, £250, Habitat
This brass asymmetric mirror is real style showstopper. Habitat are well-known for designing chic and captivating mirrors and this new design is no exception.
Measuring 79cm square it's a brilliantly sizeable mirror, especially for a bathroom ideal for using above a sink unit or on a bare wall in a smaller bathroom to add extra light – with the brass edging picking up even more of a reflection.
It's not the cheapest of options but it is a statement piece that can prove timeless as with all great design.
Dimensions H79 x W79cm
Micah Mirror, £250, Habitat
Milton Mirror with Shelf, Very
The Milton wall mirror provides a stylish and practical solution for bathrooms. The mirror is generous enough in size to provide optimum reflection for beauty needs.
While the shelf along the bottom provides just enough space for handy storage for things you need at easy reach – such as beauty products and toothbrushes etc.
Ensure the mirror is fastened securely to the wall to prevent the objects placed on the shelf to cause a strain.
A brushed metal frame gives the design a subtle hint of industrial charm.
Dimensions H48 x W30 x D10cm
Milton Mirror with Shelf, £70, Very
Bathroom Mirror Shelf, The White Company
This contemporary boxy design offers a classic mirror shelf, designed and made by Wireworks exclusive to The White Company in the gorgeous glossy white painted wood finish.
Simple but highly functional and stylish, which is what the brand is famous for.
The generous 50cm size frame is ideal to use as the main bathroom mirror, but not too overbearing if in a small bathroom space.
The wood frame has been treated to ensure it’s resilient to a bathroom environment, in a water-resistant finish.
More than just a mirror, the multi-functional design is just the thing for small spaces as the base shelf can be used to display candles, make up and stylish toiletries.
Dimensions H50 x W50 x D10cm
Bathroom Mirror Shelf, £200, The White Company
Stockholm Mirror, IKEA
With the trend for circular mirrors going from strength to strength it's unsurprising that key interiors retailers have released new designs of the on-trend shape. Such as this new IKEA Stockholm mirror. While the actual design is not new, the walnut veneer version is.
Walnut is a naturally hardwearing material. The surface has been made even more durable by a protective coat of lacquer. Don’t be fooled by the veneer properties of this new design, it's has been fully-tested and approved for use in bathrooms.
The frame along the bottom of the mirror forms a slimline shelf, where you could place make up items to keep them handy. Although for true Scandi style we’d prefer the shelf left clear and clean looking.
Dimensions 60cm diameter
Stockholm Walnut Veneer Mirror, £45, IKEA