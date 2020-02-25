Any room can be improved with the addition of a humble mirror, but one room that requires a mirror without fail is the bathroom. A bathroom without a mirror would be like a kitchen with no cooker or a bedroom with no bed – it’s a key ingredient to make the room feel complete. But what is the best bathroom mirror to opt for?

There’s no definite answer to this question, it depends what you want from your space. If the bathroom in question is a downstairs cloakroom you might think more about the aesthetic. Whereas in the main family bathroom you might need the design to be more multifunctional – with an in-built magnifying mirror, for instance.

Much more than simply a tool for checking your hair and lippy or aiding a skincare routine mirrors can also play a key part in a decorating scheme – helping to bounce light around to create a sense of space and depth. A great trick for small-space bathrooms or even those without windows, to great the illusion of depth.

To help inspire your choice we’ve rounded up the best bathroom mirrors for any job and any size space.