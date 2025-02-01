What is a rimless toilet? Bathroom experts explain the advantages rimless toilets have to offer

If you've been asking what is a rimless toilet, you're probably curious about the difference between rimless and traditional designs, and which is the better choice for your bathroom.

As the name suggests, rimless toilets are toilets without a rim inside the bowl, which traditional toilets are designed with. Rimless designs are often found in modern bathroom ideas, because they offer a clean and minimal aesthetic.

There's a couple of other things rimless toilets are good for too, but they do come with a higher price tag than traditional toilets. We spoke to experts and asked them what is a rimless toilet, and are they worth it? Here's everything you need to know to decide whether one is right for your home.

(Image credit: Big Bathroom Shop)

What is a rimless toilet?

'A rimless toilet is a modern alternative to traditional designs, offering both a sleeker look and improved hygiene,' Rikki Fothergill, bathroom expert at Big Bathroom Shop says. 'Unlike standard models, which have a rim around the bowl where water is distributed during flushing, rimless toilets have an open design that allows water to be flushed directly around the bowl.'

Rimless toilets essentially use a direct flush system to spray water around the edge of the bowl, as opposed to water flowing into the bowl all the way round the rim.

'Water is pushed around the pan in rimless designs, covering the whole bowl rather than the water just being distributed on a downwards trajectory,' Sally Bettison, design manager at Tissino adds.

(Image credit: Future/Lizzie Orme)

What are the advantages of a rimless toilet?

The main benefit to rimless designs is that they make cleaning a toilet easier, and are generally considered more hygienic. The experts explain that the rim that traditionally sits inside a toilet bowl is a key location for bacteria and germs to develop.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Rimless toilet are more hygienic,' Rikki confirms. 'With no hidden crevices for germs and limescale to build up, it is easier to keep clean.'

Not needing to remove limescale from a toilet is a big plus, but Rikki also adds that the powerful design of rimless toilets improves overall performance. Waste is efficiently removed, but with minimal water usage.

'With rimless designs, there are various flush system options to ensure water can reach all areas of the pan efficiently no matter the shape of the bowl,' Sally from Tissino agrees.

(Image credit: Tissino)

Are there any disadvantages to rimless toilets?

While rimless toilets are definitely considered more hygienic and easier to clean, there are a couple of drawbacks. Firstly, you can expect to pay a lot more from a rimless toilet, because of their more complex design and manufacturing process. A basic toilet will usually cost between £100 to £150, while many of the basic rimless models will start at £160, and can easily jump up to £300 plus.

There are also concerns around whether rimless toilets can cause splashing, because there isn't a rim to contain the water in the bowl. Thankfully, most modern models are engineered with special flushing technology to avoid this (though this is another reason for the higher price tag).

'While performance may vary between models, most reputable brands ensure their designs offer a clean and controlled flush without unwanted mess,' Nikki summarises.

So, are rimless toilets worth it? We think they are, if you've got a higher budget and want to make your bathroom chores easier. Who knew that traditional toilets were a design feature that makes bathrooms harder to clean?

Where to buy a rimless toilets

Milano Ballam - Round Rimless Wall Hung Toilet With Soft Close Seat £179.99 at Big Bathroom Shop A wall-hung rimless toilet is the ultimate way to make your bathroom easier to clean. Crafted from premium quality ceramic, the Milano Ballam would be the perfect addition to a modern bathroom, and it comes at a nice price point too. Rimless Toilet With Soft Close Seat - Curved White £159.97 at B&Q This rimless toilet from B&Q is an affordable choice, with all the advantages a rimless toilet can bring. It combines cutting-edge hygiene technology, practical design, and a modern aesthetic. Davoli Wall Hung Rimless Soft Square Pan - Matt Black From £475 at Tissino For an ultra-modern look, the Davoli Wall Hung Rimless Toilet in Matt Black is the perfect choice. It's pricey, but you can tell it's been crafted to perfection. Hinge cover caps are available in Chrome, Matt Black and Brushed Brass.

FAQs

What is the best type of toilet flush?

The best type of toilet flush will vary depending on if you want to prioritise efficiency or power, but dual flush systems are generally considered the best option for most homes.

'With a half and full flush option, dual flush toilets help reduce water consumption while maintaining effective performance,' Nikki from Big Bathroom Shop says. 'This type of flush has the best balance between water efficiency, practicality, and performance, making it the preferred choice for modern households.'

Sometimes a full flush isn't necessary, so the option to have a half flush can save a lot of water.

'For bathrooms with persistent use, pressure assisted flushes provide more power,' Nikki adds. 'Meanwhile, tornado or swirl flushes, often found in rimless designs, offer excellent bowl coverage with minimal water use.'

Toilets are not the most glamorous part of a new bathroom design, but as an essential component make sure you get the choice right as it's likely to the be the thing in your new bathroom that has the biggest impact on your daily life.