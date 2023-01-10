Is there fibreglass in UK mattresses? How to check and what you need to know

Recently, a surge of individuals on social media platforms have made the recent discovery that their mattresses contain fibreglass, sending people into worry regarding their health and well-being.

Amidst cost of living, some may be eager to cut costs where they can, but when it comes to sleep, we've come to understand more and more the importance of investing in the best mattress, and that it isn't something to skip out on.

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Merewether)

People on TikTok have gone to the extent of cutting into their mattresses to discover the unwelcome surprise of fibreglass, which is a telling cue that it's time to change your mattress. Although this issue has primarily been more apparent in the US, it may shed some worry for those in the UK.

Dorothy Chambers, sleep expert at Sleep Junkie says, 'It’s important to note that fibreglass in a mattress isn’t harmful unless it’s released from the mattress,' and oftentimes, many realise too late when the effects are in full swing, irritating one's skin and eyes, and affecting their ability to sleep better.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Seth Caplan)

Do UK mattresses have fibreglass?

Jonathon Warren, director at Time4Sleep (opens in new tab) explains that fibreglass may be used to 'cut down on production costs as chemical additives and coatings commonly used to make memory foam mattresses fire retardant can drive up prices.'

'It may be that to compete within the US market, mattress suppliers opt for fibreglass as a cheaper alternative to increase sales, but this doesn’t prioritise the health and safety of customers. Worry not, in the UK, production regulations are tougher than in other countries due to these health concerns.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Jonathon Warren reassures, 'Most UK mattress suppliers use chemical additives that are added to the foam during production. These additives make the foam fire retardant and negate the need to have an extra protective inner case.'

If you're looking to check whether your mattress contains fibreglass, check the care label or consider asking the manufacturer directly.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

So, before making any sleep upgrades haphazardly, ensure that you shop with reliable retailers and trustworthy brands to avoid making this mistake when buying a mattress.

We know many are looking to cut costs where they can given the current economic climate, but you shouldn't need to compromise your well-being and a good night's sleep for it.