How to add warm lighting to a bedroom - create the perfect cosy glow in your bedroom

With the change of season, lighting our homes comes to the forefront of our minds and bedroom lighting in particular, is one we want to get right. If you want to know how to add warm lighting to a bedroom, then you've come to the right place to get all the bedroom lighting ideas you'll need to create the ultimate glow.

From small bedroom lighting ideas, to working out what is the best LED colour to sleep with, we've got all the bedroom lighting know-how, just in time for autumn's arrival, bringing with it those dark evenings and misty mornings.

Plus we've spoken to the industry experts to get their advice on how to add warm lighting to a bedroom, so in no time at all, you'll be armed with all the knowledge you need to transform your own bedroom lighting. And even better, we've linked our top three buys to help you achieve the warm bedroom glow we all yearn for too.

What is warm lighting?

When we talk about 'warm' lighting in a bedroom, we mean creating a light that has soft, cosy glow, and steering clear of a light that makes the space feel stark, cold and uninviting. Avoiding bedroom lighting mistakes could save you time and money, so its important to put in the research now, before you opt for the wrong thing.

Jo Plant, Head of Design at Pooky comments, 'Warm lighting is like wrapping your room in a cozy blanket. It’s all about those inviting, soft tones that create a soothing atmosphere, perfect for unwinding after a long day. Think golden hues that hug you as you settle in for the night—pure bliss!'

That is exactly the sort of vibe you want to create in your bedroom, especially at this time of year, so read on to discover more ways to add warm lighting to a bedroom.

1. Buy the right bulbs

Have you ever mistakenly bought a 'white' light bulb or an incredibly high wattage bulb and been shocked at how different the room feels? Getting the colour and level of lightbulb right, makes all the difference to your space and is especially important when learning how to add warm lighting to a bedroom.

'Choosing the correct colour temperature of lamp is essential', says Sally Storey, Creative Director at John Cullen Lighting.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Douglas Gibb)

'Never use something higher than 2700K as it will be too cold. Use 2700K for the downlights and for the decorative. To add warmth, select 2400K for the bedside lamps and wall lights. Use this also for LED strips as this will give a warm feel.'

Mara Rypacek Miller, Founder at Industville agrees that the bulb temperature is crucial in any room of the home.

'When it comes to lighting a home, the temperature of the chosen bulbs (or their technical name, lamps) is an often forgotten, but very important element of consideration. The temperature of a bulb refers to the colour temperature of the light - whether it has cooler or warmer tones. This is measured in Kelvins and is visualised on a scale.'

'The temperature you choose for each light in a home can have a significant influence on the mood of a room and how the space feels to be in, so it is crucial to consider each light respectively. For example, a warm white bulb (2,700-3,000K) is soIer and creates an inviting ambience that’s ideal for cosy, relaxed settings such as living rooms or bedrooms.'

Maxine Brady, Interior Stylist and podcast host of How to Home, adds that choosing the wrong bulb can affect your sleep too. 'For light bulbs, opt for ones with a colour temperature between 2,700K and 3,000K.'

'These types of bulbs emit a soft, amber glow perfect for when you want to unwind at the end of the day. Avoid blue light and daylight bulbs because blue light can disrupt your circadian rhythm and negatively affect your sleep quality.'

'If you want an eco-friendly lighting option for your bedroom lighting, choose LED bulbs as they not only give off a soft glow, but they are also energy-efficient. And many come with dimming capabilities, allowing you to adjust the brightness to suit your mood.'

2. Layer your lighting

(Image credit: Pooky)

A guaranteed way to add warm lighting to a bedroom, is to layer your light sources. Rather than just opting for one single ceiling light, think about introducing a variety of lighting, at different levels around the room.

Maxine explains, 'Creating warm lighting in a bedroom is all about layering and selecting the right light sources and materials to create a cosy, inviting atmosphere perfect to rest in.'

'In your bedroom lighting design, you’ll want a combination of ambient, task, and accent lighting. By combining pendant lights with other forms of lighting (like recessed lights or wall sconces) you’ll create a balanced and cosy lighting scheme in your bedroom.'

Sally agrees that layering is a fail-safe solution. 'For variety, think about layering the lighting. The general light could be a pendant or an uplight off the top of cupboards combined with wall lights and table lamps.'

Jo also adds, 'Layering your lighting is the secret sauce to creating the perfect cocoon of comfort. Mix it up with a combination of task and ambient lighting.'

While a ceiling light might be a good call if you're often rooting around at the back of your wardrobe, bedside lamps are ideal for a pre-snooze reading sesh, and wall lights are a good choice for binge-watching the latest Netflix series, so having a combo will aid each task perfectly.

3. Don't dismiss dimmers

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

Dimmer switches are an interior designers best friend and allow you to really tailor the light levels in any room, plus they can be fitted retrospectively, making them perfect for a bedroom.

Maxine suggests, 'If you are unable to have multiple sources of lights, install a dimmer to your main lights so you can have full control over your bedroom lighting.'

Sally also agrees that dimmers are a must-have when it comes to solving how to add warm lighting to a bedroom. 'Lighting can make or break any atmosphere. To create a serene, warm bedroom, dimming is essential to ensure you can change the lighting from morning to night.'

If you're looking for budget bedroom ideas, installing a dimmer switch could be the simple hack you've been looking for and Jo is a big fan of them when it comes to setting the mood.

'Let’s not forget about dimmer switches! They’re your best friends for adjusting the mood—bright enough for getting ready, yet soft enough for snuggling in.'

4. Welcome wall lights

(Image credit: Pooky)

Another type of lighting to opt for in a bedroom are wall lights, and Jo is all for championing this option.

'When it comes to wall lights, these can transform your bedside tables into elegant statements. Keep those bulbs nestled in soft materials, glass might look chic, but it’s all about that soft, ambient glow.'

'For bookworms, directional wall lights are a must, they’ll illuminate your pages without stealing the warm, fuzzy feel of the room. Alternatively, if space permits, hang pendants over your bedside tables for an enchanting twist.'

Wall lights are also a great choice for small bedrooms, as Mara explains. 'For small bedrooms, consider integrating wall lights installed on either side of the bed or suspending bedside lights from the ceiling as pendants. This will free up surfaces creating an uncluttered space.'

Maxine has another great lighting tip if your bedroom is on the small side. 'If you're looking to save space in a small bedroom, consider clip-on lamps which can attached to your headboard.'

5. Look up to a ceiling light

(Image credit: Future PLC/Nathalie Priem)

While the thought of a lone ceiling lamp in a bedroom makes us feel a bit sad, they are not to be forgotten and still serve a very real purpose when it comes to adding warm lighting to a bedroom.

'Don’t overlook the ceiling!', warns Jo. 'A bold pendant or a whimsical chandelier can serve as the room’s crown jewel. Imagine those sparkling accents casting a warm glow across your sanctuary.'

Maxine agrees that a ceiling light works well in a bedroom, but not on it's own. 'A central ceiling fixture with a warm bulb is perfect for getting ready in the mornings, while bedside table lamps or wall sconces create cosy spots for reading or relaxing at night.

Sally adds that ceiling downlights have a place in the bedroom too but advises to pair them with another light level.

'Downlights are useful for general light, reflecting off the cupboards and lighting the end of the bed. Task lighting could be an individual reading light beside the bed. Control each effect individually to ensure that the mood changes to avoid glare when in bed.'

Many brands selling their lighting in collections, meaning you can often buy a ceiling light, table lamps, wall lamps and even floor lamps in the same style, which really helps if you're unsure how to add warm lighting to a bedroom.

6. Select a sumptuous shade

(Image credit: Pooky)

Once you've chosen your light fitting, its important to remember that the shade you choose, could really make a difference to your scheme too.

Maxine explains, 'When choosing lamp shades for your bedroom look for materials that diffuse light gently, like linen or woven fabrics. These soften the light from your bulbs, and stop a harsh glare. You can invest in shades in neutral or warm-toned colours like yellow, orange, or red for a warm lighting effect.'

Diffuse shades are Sally's choice for ensuring warm lighting to a bedroom, as she explains, 'I tend to prefer lamps and wall lights with diffuse shades as this gives a softer light. Choosing the correct shade is important as this affects the interior, whether a diffuse effect, or if solid, then the light is affected by the lining and tends to be more up/down or less soft.'

Mara reminds us that while the colour of shade we choose is important for the ultimate glow, so is the colour of the actual bulb too. 'The colour of the lampshade can have a big impact on the temperature of light emitted. Opting for a light cotton shade brings a subtle tonality and a gentle diffusion of light – another great way to foster a sense of calm and relaxation.'

'It is also important to consider the colour of the bulb or fixture itself as this may affect the colour temperature of the light - amber glass bulbs and mocha glass pendants provide a warmer glow than clear glass so make a great addition to bedrooms, creating a cosy vibe.'

7. Tailor your lighting to suit your space

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

If after all that, you're still wondering how to add warm lighting to a bedroom, or perhaps how to pair warm lighting with task lighting, Maxine has plenty of ideas.

'For applying makeup, you’ll want a stronger light source like a well-lit vanity mirror, or a ‘Hollywood’ style mirror with LED warm white bulbs for a flattering light.'

'If you want a bit of sparkle, you can add a string of soft fairy lights or LED strips behind headboards or along shelving to introduce a twinkling glow.'

'For a luxe look, you can easily instal LED strip lights under your bed, or under shelving or around the cornicing in your room for a subtle, warm glow that adds a luxurious feel without being too bright. Many can be controlled by a remote and can set to different colours too.'

Jo adds, 'Finally, throw in a floor lamp if you have the space; it’s a delightful way to create intimate pools of light.'



Get the look

So are you ready to switch up the light levels in your bedroom to create the ultimate glow this autumn?