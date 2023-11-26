Best mattress in a box 2023 – tried and tested by the Ideal Home team
We've reviewed the best mattresses in a box from the biggest brand names, including Emma, Simba, Brook + Wilde and Nectar. Here's our verdict on which to shop for
Quick Menu
Choosing a mattress in a box can be a really convenient way to improve your sleep. Buying a new mattress used to mean going out and testing all the options in a shop, but these days, all you have to do is order one online and get delivered vacuum-packed and rolled directly to your door, in one convenient box.
However, with so many options available, tracking down the best mattress for you can be tricky. Whether you’re a front, side, or back sleepers, your weight, body temperature, and any pre-existing aches and pains, plus whether you sleep alone or with a partner can all affect which mattress is best for you.
And, whether you’re looking for a budget mattress or something more luxurious, a new mattress is quite the investment, so it’s a decision we all want to get right first time – especially if you won't get to test it before paying for it.
That’s where the Ideal Home team’s sleep experts are here to help. We’ve tried, tested, and reviewed bestselling mattresses in a box from the biggest brand names in the sleep bed in a box field – including Emma, Simba, Brook + Wilde and Nectar.
Each review puts the mattress in a box through its paces to compare comfort, motion transfer, edge support, and temperature regulation, as well as ease of delivery, sleep trials, and, of course, price.
Plus, if you want to ensure the best night's kip, then don't forget to have a look at our guide to the best pillows too.
Black Friday mattress in a box deals
This year Black Friday deals have launched earlier than ever, and the good news is that there are some great Black Friday mattress in a box deals to be found. We’ve rounded up our top picks of the best Black Friday mattress in a box deals below.
Simba Hybrid Mattress |
was from £809 now from £444.95 at Simba
One of Simba's bestselling mattresses and a favourite with our review team, the Simba Hybrid mattress currently has 45% off in Simba's Black Friday sale.
Emma Luxe Cooling Mattress |
was from £1198 now from £419.30 at Emma
We think this is Emma's best mattress, and the new launch – with its cooler sleep surface – now has 65% off in Emma's Black Friday mattress sale.
Emma Original Mattress |
was from £311 now from £248.80 at Emma
Already a budget buy, the Emma Original Mattress is now even cheaper thanks to a 20% off Black Friday discount.
The quick list
Prefer to keep it short and sweet? This quick list is an overview of the very best mattresses in a box. You'll find more information on each mattress and a full mattress review detailing why our testers recommend it if you keep on scrolling.
Best overall mattress in a box
Best mattress in a box overall
Described by our reviewers as the the Simba Hybrid mattress as the 'Goldilocks' of the mattress world – a sleep surface that's not too soft or too firm. A hybrid mattress that employs pocket springs for support with a cushioned memory foam top layer, this mattress is particularly comfortable for side and back sleeping, and it's hybrid construction means it's a good all-rounder for sleepers of various weights. A crowd-pleaser that's often on sale at a hefty discount means it gets our vote for best mattress overall.
Best hybrid mattress in a box
Best hybrid mattress in a box
Emma and Simba are two of the UK's best-known mattress manufacturers, and the Ideal Home team has put both brands through their paces. Emma's latest launch, the Luxe Cooling mattress, solves a common niggle with owners of the now-discontinued Emma Premium mattress by delivering a more breathable sleep.
Best luxury mattress in a box
Best luxury mattress in a box
As a true all-rounder, the Brook + Wilde Ultima mattress is comfy, supportive, cool to sleep on. Plus, it's available in three firmness levels, so there's an option for you whatever your sleep style or tension preference. Our reviewer couldn’t fault it, except for the price tag, of course. However, if you have the budget to invest in your sleep, then Brook + Wilde's regular sitewide discounts mean you could snap up this luxury mattress for up to 50% off if you time your purchase right.
Most affordable mattress in a box
Best affordable mattress in a box
The affordable entry-level Emma Original is an all-foam mattress topped with a layer of cushioning memory foam. Our reviewers found it a super comfortable sleep surface, although its soft foam construction and lack of pocket springs can mean it's not the best option for heavier sleepers or back and front sleepers who may need more support. Our hot sleepers also found its memory foam 'hug' a little too cosy, but, its affordable price tag is hard to beat if you're looking for a budget buy.
Best mattress in a box for side sleepers
Best mattress in a box for side sleepers
Similar to the Emma Original mattress, the popular Nectar Memory Foam mattress is an all-foam affair with no springs in sight which makes its cushioned sleep surface a good option for side sleepers. With very little motion transfer thanks to the movement-dampening effect of the memory foam top layer, means the mattress may be a little too soft for those of us on the heavier side, or for front sleepers, who will both find a pocket-spring or hybrid mattress to offer better support.
Best eco mattress in a box
Best eco mattress in a box
These foam mattresses are infused with ethically sourced organic and pesticide free bamboo, which can be 100% recycled. The box and plastic it arrives in are also both made from recycled materials and then recyclable. Our reviewer, a hot sleeper, found this kept her cool and also helped minimise disruption from her partner's tossing and turning.
Best mattresses in a box 2023 – tried and tested
Why you can trust Ideal Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Best mattress in a box overall
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you're looking for a mattress in a box with good support and bounce but still has plenty of cushioning, then you'll want to opt for a hybrid mattress type. Hybrid mattresses generally combine the support of pocket springs with the comfort of a memory foam upper.
And if you're looking for one of the best hybrids look no further than the Simba Hybrid mattress. It has not only won Ideal Home's best mattress-in-a-box accolade but has also pipped other non-mattress-in-a-box brands to the post in our best mattress guide. It combines up to 2500 springs with a top layer of the brand's Simbatex® foam. The brand describes it as ‘open cell’ memory foam, which allows thirty times the airflow of memory foam to prevent overheating during the night.
Most of our testers described the Simba Hybrid as the Goldilocks of mattresses – i.e. not too soft or too firm, while some of our heavier reviewers found it on the softer side. The soft memory foam surface provides sink-in shoulder support when side and back sleeping, while the memory foam top is less suitable for front sleepers.
Simba offers mattress-in-box delivery and also offers a generous 200-night sleep trial if you buy direct from the brand. Plus, if you time your purchase to coincide with one of the Simba's regular up to 50% off sales you can also get this great all-rounder mattress at a steal.
Our full Simba Hybrid mattress review has more detail.
Best hybrid mattress in a box
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Our full Emma Luxe Cooling mattress review has more detail.
Best luxury mattress in a box
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Our full Brook + Wilde Ultima mattress review has more detail.
Most affordable mattress in a box
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Our full Emma Original mattress review has more detail.