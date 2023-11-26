Best mattress in a box 2023 – tried and tested by the Ideal Home team

Choosing a mattress in a box can be a really convenient way to improve your sleep. Buying a new mattress used to mean going out and testing all the options in a shop, but these days, all you have to do is order one online and get delivered vacuum-packed and rolled directly to your door, in one convenient box.

However, with so many options available, tracking down the best mattress for you can be tricky. Whether you’re a front, side, or back sleepers, your weight, body temperature, and any pre-existing aches and pains, plus whether you sleep alone or with a partner can all affect which mattress is best for you.

And, whether you’re looking for a budget mattress or something more luxurious, a new mattress is quite the investment, so it’s a decision we all want to get right first time – especially if you won't get to test it before paying for it.

That’s where the Ideal Home team’s sleep experts are here to help. We’ve tried, tested, and reviewed bestselling mattresses in a box from the biggest brand names in the sleep bed in a box field – including Emma, Simba, Brook + Wilde and Nectar.

Each review puts the mattress in a box through its paces to compare comfort, motion transfer, edge support, and temperature regulation, as well as ease of delivery, sleep trials, and, of course, price.

Plus, if you want to ensure the best night's kip, then don't forget to have a look at our guide to the best pillows too.

Black Friday mattress in a box deals

This year Black Friday deals have launched earlier than ever, and the good news is that there are some great Black Friday mattress in a box deals to be found. We’ve rounded up our top picks of the best Black Friday mattress in a box deals below.

Simba Hybrid Mattress | was from £809 now from £444.95 at Simba

One of Simba's bestselling mattresses and a favourite with our review team, the Simba Hybrid mattress currently has 45% off in Simba's Black Friday sale.

Emma Luxe Cooling Mattress | was from £1198 now from £419.30 at Emma

We think this is Emma's best mattress, and the new launch – with its cooler sleep surface – now has 65% off in Emma's Black Friday mattress sale.

Emma Original Mattress | was from £311 now from £248.80 at Emma

Already a budget buy, the Emma Original Mattress is now even cheaper thanks to a 20% off Black Friday discount.

The quick list

Prefer to keep it short and sweet? This quick list is an overview of the very best mattresses in a box. You'll find more information on each mattress and a full mattress review detailing why our testers recommend it if you keep on scrolling.

Best mattresses in a box 2023 – tried and tested

Best mattress in a box overall

(Image credit: Simba)

1. Simba Hybrid Mattress Best mattress in a box overall Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Sizes available: Kids / Single / Small double / Double / King / Super king Type: Hybrid No. of springs: 2500 Memory foam: Yes Firmness: Medium-firm Depth: 25cm Manufacturer trial offer: 200 night Today's Best Deals View at Simba Sleep Reasons to buy + Bouncier than an all-foam option + The Goldilocks of mattresses – not too soft or too hard + Memory foam upper is comfortable for side sleepers and cushioning pressure points + Mattress-in-a-box delivery useful for homes with awkward access + 200-night sleep trial Reasons to avoid - Pocket springs make for slightly more noticeable motion transfer with two in the bed - Memory foam upper not great for front sleepers

If you're looking for a mattress in a box with good support and bounce but still has plenty of cushioning, then you'll want to opt for a hybrid mattress type. Hybrid mattresses generally combine the support of pocket springs with the comfort of a memory foam upper.

And if you're looking for one of the best hybrids look no further than the Simba Hybrid mattress. It has not only won Ideal Home's best mattress-in-a-box accolade but has also pipped other non-mattress-in-a-box brands to the post in our best mattress guide. It combines up to 2500 springs with a top layer of the brand's Simbatex® foam. The brand describes it as ‘open cell’ memory foam, which allows thirty times the airflow of memory foam to prevent overheating during the night.

Most of our testers described the Simba Hybrid as the Goldilocks of mattresses – i.e. not too soft or too firm, while some of our heavier reviewers found it on the softer side. The soft memory foam surface provides sink-in shoulder support when side and back sleeping, while the memory foam top is less suitable for front sleepers.

Simba offers mattress-in-box delivery and also offers a generous 200-night sleep trial if you buy direct from the brand. Plus, if you time your purchase to coincide with one of the Simba's regular up to 50% off sales you can also get this great all-rounder mattress at a steal.

Best hybrid mattress in a box

(Image credit: Emma)

2. Emma Luxe Cooling Mattress Best hybrid mattress in a box Our expert review: Specifications Sizes available: Single / Small Double / Double / King / Super King Type: Hybrid No. of springs: Not stated Memory foam: Yes Firmness: Medium-Firm Depth: 25cm Manufacturer trial offer: 200 night Today's Best Deals View at Emma UK Reasons to buy + The most breathable mattress in the Emma mattress collection + Memory foam upper comfortable for side sleepers and cushioning pressure points + Springs add support for heavier-weight sleepers and back sleepers + Mattress-in-a-box delivery useful for homes with awkward access + 200-night sleep trial Reasons to avoid - An investment - The cooler sleep surface results in a steep jump in price compared to Emma's NextGen Premium mattress - Pocket springs make for slightly more noticeable motion transfer with two in the bed - Memory foam upper not so good for front sleepers

Best luxury mattress in a box

(Image credit: Brook + Wilde)

3. Brook + Wilde Ultima mattress Best luxury mattress in a box Our expert review: Specifications Sizes available: Double / King / Super king Type: Hybrid No. of springs: 6000 Memory foam: Yes Firmness: Soft / Medium / Firm Depth: 30cm Manufacturer trial offer:: 200 night Today's Best Deals View at Brook + Wilde Sleep Reasons to buy + Extremely comfortable in all sleep positions + Motion transfer is almost non-existent + Choice of 3 firmness levels + Mattress-in-a-box delivery useful for homes with awkward access Reasons to avoid - An investment - At 30cm deep it might be too high for some - Not available in a single size

Most affordable mattress in a box

(Image credit: Emma)

4. Emma Original mattress Best budget mattress in a box Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Sizes available: Single / Small Double / Double / King / Super King Type: Foam No. of springs: None Memory foam: Yes Firmness: Medium Depth: 25cm Manufacturer trial offer: 200 night Today's Best Deals View at Emma UK Reasons to buy + Affordable, even more so if using Emma Mattress discount codes + Especially comfortable for side sleepers and cushioning pressure points + Very little motion transfer + Mattress-in-a-box delivery useful for homes with awkward access + 200-night sleep trial Reasons to avoid - Lacks breathability which can lead to overheating - Lack of springs can mean it's too soft for heavier-weight or front sleepers - Some reviewers note indentations if the mattress isn't regularly rotated

Best mattress in a box for side sleepers