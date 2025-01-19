As a sleep expert, these are the 6 things I always do when testing a mattress in-store

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've tested my fair share of mattresses. One thing I'm frequently asked is how to test a mattress in-store to determine whether it's the right fit for you.

So, this is my quick checklist of the six things I always do when testing a mattress in person.

In it, I've included my top tips for a successful store visit, including all the basics and a few things you might not remember to do when testing out the best mattress for you.

1. Lay down

It might sound stupidly simple, but the first thing you need to do when testing a mattress in-store is lie down.

As obvious as this step may appear, every mattress expert I've ever spoken to has told me the same thing; people are very reluctant to lie down when they come into a mattress store to test mattresses.

'People often rush or are embarrassed to get comfortable when mattress testing', agrees Musi Chayla, Vice President of bedding brand Sleep.8.

Why? There's something weirdly vulnerable about lying down and staring at the ceiling in a shop surrounded by strangers. However, you can't find out if a mattress is right for you by just sitting on it.

My top tips? Wear comfortable clothing. Take off your coat and maybe even leave it behind so you're not wondering where to put it when you lie down. Take a patient friend with you for moral support, or ideally your co-sleeper if you'll be sharing the bed.

And lastly, you don't need to take your shoes off or worry about them being dirty. This is expected, and all showrooms have a protective strip at the bottom of the mattress that can either be removed or washed if it gets muddy.

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

2. Test out all sleeping positions

Next, make sure you lie down in your usual sleeping position. I tend to find most people stick to laying on their backs in a showroom, but unless you do sleep solely on your back, lying down in one position won't give you enough data to make the right mattress choice.

Side sleepers need to lay on their side to see if the shoulder and hip sink into the mattress enough for comfort, and front sleepers need to test if the mattress is firm enough that their hips don't sink in too low.

So, swallow any self-consciousness and settle in for a while. This can be particularly important on memory foam mattresses, as depending on its elasticity memory foam takes a while to mould around your body.

3. Lie next to the edge

When considering the right mattress size for your needs, I'd always recommend sizing up your mattress if you can. As Dave Gibson, registered Osteopath and founder of The Sleep Site explains, 'couples need to opt for a super king mattress to give you the same room as two single mattresses'.

However, if you're limited by a small bedroom – or a small budget – remember that you may be sleeping on a smaller mattress at home than the one in the showroom. That means every inch counts and a mattress with good edge support is important.

To test this, don't just lie in the centre of the mattress, lay on the edge too. A mattress with good edge support should maintain an even tension across the whole mattress, but poor edge support will mean the mattress edge dips under your body weight. This can lead to us waking up in the night because we sense there's a risk of falling out of bed.

If you have any mobility issues it's also well worth testing the edge support to see how easily you can push off the edge of the mattress from a seated to a standing position. Again, poor edge support will make this harder.

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

4. Test the motion isolation

If you share a bed, then you also want to test out the mattress' motion isolation.

Lay down on your preferred mattress and get your mattress-testing partner-in-crime to sit down heavily on the bed and then toss and turn next to you.

If you can feel their every movement through the mattress you'll likely be in for a disturbed sleep at home. If their movements are dampened enough that they don't unduly disturb you on your side of the bed, this mattress could be a winner.

5. Check the bed base

You've tested every mattress in store and found the most comfortable one for you, but it's important to check under the mattress too. Why? Because the bed base will affect how the mattress feels.

If the mattress is on a sprung divan base in the showroom but you have a bed frame with fixed slats at home, the mattress will feel firmer at home than it does in the store, and vice versa.

A good showroom will understand this is important and should be happy to move the mattress onto a different bed base so you can test it on a surface most similar to your own bed. Don't be afraid to ask.

Alternatively, if you've also been pondering where to buy a new bed, now could be the time to find a bed frame that works well in combination with your preferred mattress.

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

6. Ask about a sleep trial

Visiting a showroom to test mattresses in person can be invaluable for figuring out which type of mattress is most comfortable for your body, but there are some things you just can't check in a showroom, such as the mattress' breathability.

This is important – especially if you're a hot sleeper – as better breathability equals better temperature regulation and less risk of overheating at night.

This is one of many good reasons to ask if the mattress you like comes with a sleep trial. A sleep trial allows you to continue to test out the mattress from anywhere between 30-200 nights in your own home.

This is when you'll find out if your mattress offers a cool and dreamy night's sleep or causes you to wake up in a hot and sticky mess. Plus, it offers the opportunity to see if the mattress is comfortable for eight hours, not just eight minutes at a time. And, as Osteopath Dave Gibson shares, 'it can take about four weeks for your body to fully adjust to a new mattress'.

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

Where to test a mattress in store

If you're looking to test a mattress in-store, these are some of my top recommendations for where to go.

So there we go, all of my top tips for how to test a mattress in-store.

The only thing I'd add is if you do find your dream mattress in-store, make sure to ask about the mattress delivery process as well. Will your preferred mattress be delivered rolled as a mattress-in-a-box or flat? (If you have awkward access this might be one of the first things you'll want to check as a flat mattress may be a no-go if access is super tight).

Is delivery to your doorstep or to the room of your choice? Is there the option of white glove delivery where the delivery team will install the mattress onto your bed frame and remove any packaging to save you the trouble? And does the retailer offer mattress removal of your old and unwanted mattress on delivery day?

Asking these questions will eliminate any stressful surprises on delivery day and help you to sleep sounder in more ways than one.