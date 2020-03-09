We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A well-placed throw can work wonders for adding a stylish flourish to our homes. Whether draped beautifully across a living room sofa, or dressing a freshly-made bed, a throw can add decoration, texture and – importantly – provide some extra warmth.

Like cushions, throws are one of the easiest ways to instantly breathe new life into an existing decor. What gives throws the edge over cushions is the added value, they can be as practical as they are pretty. Feeling chilly sat binge watching boxsets? Simply pull a throw over yourself to instantly feel the benefits – whatever the season.

Not to mention a new throw is one of the most inexpensive and versatile ways to keep up-to-date with new trends for decorating homes. Simply swapping the soft furnishings, in any room, can welcome an instant new look.

With new season collections hitting the stores, we’re seeing a flourish of fabulous new throws to choose from. From punchy on-trend colours to decorative pattern, we’ve picked some super-stylish and budget-friendly throws to add personality to our homes.

Here’s a pick of the best throws we’re shopping right now…