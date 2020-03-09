We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
A well-placed throw can work wonders for adding a stylish flourish to our homes. Whether draped beautifully across a living room sofa, or dressing a freshly-made bed, a throw can add decoration, texture and – importantly – provide some extra warmth.
Like cushions, throws are one of the easiest ways to instantly breathe new life into an existing decor. What gives throws the edge over cushions is the added value, they can be as practical as they are pretty. Feeling chilly sat binge watching boxsets? Simply pull a throw over yourself to instantly feel the benefits – whatever the season.
Not to mention a new throw is one of the most inexpensive and versatile ways to keep up-to-date with new trends for decorating homes. Simply swapping the soft furnishings, in any room, can welcome an instant new look.
With new season collections hitting the stores, we’re seeing a flourish of fabulous new throws to choose from. From punchy on-trend colours to decorative pattern, we’ve picked some super-stylish and budget-friendly throws to add personality to our homes.
Here’s a pick of the best throws we’re shopping right now…
Oddrun Throw, IKEA
In a delicious shade of golden brown this cotton throw is a must-have for a splash of seasonal colour.
The warming earthy hue is an ideal accent shade for practically any furniture choice, whether it's a brown leather sofa or grey upholstered armchair it's easy to envision this throw working.
Being lightweight it's ideal to have to hand through the warmer months, even just for adding texture when not in use.
The soft cotton design is machine washable and easy to care for.
Dimensions L170 x W130cm
Oddrun Throw, £10, IKEA
Faux Mohair Throw, Marks & Spencer
Mohair is one of those materials that exudes a luxurious quality.
Real mohair is most admired for its high luster and sheen. Hence why mohair is seen to be more opulent than regular wool or alternative yarns. And while this is not real mohair, only you need ever know – this lightweight M&S design is incredibly realistic of the much-loved material.
The textured design is perfect if you like a throw to be as tactile as it is attractive, so it appeals to all the senses.
The design is delicious in this shade of Mint green, a great choice for this season. But if green is not your thing fear not, this beautifully tactile throw is also available in Soft Pink; Grey; Charcoal; Slate Blue and Cream.
Thanks to the faux material blend this throw is completely machine washable, making it far more practical than the real deal.
Dimensions L170 x W130cm
Faux Mohair Throw, £25, Marks & Spencer
Luxury Wool-Cashmere Throw, The White Company
If you’re looking for an investment piece you’ll cherish for years to come, this is the design for you. The luxurious throw is crafted from two of the world’s finest woollen yarns, made up of 80 per cent wool and 20 per cent cashmere.
The blend creates a blissfully soft and cosy cashmere and wool blend, to offer a dreamy comforting feel.
The timeless grey design offers a herringbone weave, to offer your decor a stylishly smart look.
Don’t think woollen throws are only for colder months, as wool properties offer natural temperature-regulating benefits. Experts at The White Company explain ‘it will cleverly store some of your body heat when you’re warm and release the heat when you’re cold to help keep you the perfect temperature.’
Due to the quality this design is dry clean only.
Dimensions L200 x W140cm
Luxury Wool-Cashmere Throw, £170, The White Company
Rye Plain Knit, John Lewis & Partners
The Rye knitted throw is a standout best-seller at John Lewis & Parters. Most likely in part to the timeless nature of the 100 per cent cotton design.
That and the fact it comes in an array of easy-to-use colours for homes.
The complementary colours include Nougat, Plaster and Grey. For those feeling brave with colour choices the throw is available in Citrine, Slate and this wonderful shade of Navy Marl.
The plain knit design features a contrasting knit border to keep things simple yet stylish. This wonderfully understated throw will act as a versatile base for countless decorative looks – lending itself to be layered with patterns cushions and contrasting coloured bedlinen.
Added bonus, it's machine washable but not suitable for the tumble dryer.
Dimensions L200 x W150cm
Rye Plain Knit Throw, £50, John Lewis & Partners
Elouise Wool-blend Throw, Habitat
A 20 per cent wool mix creates a tactile, super soft finish to the Elouise throw. The texture of the design helps to create an ombre effect, which offers a delicious fusion of colour. The accent clay pink stripe beautifully blends into the dominant white, for a subtle blend of colours.
This design lends a cosy and tactile feel for any room, making it ideal for keeping you suitably warm during cooler evenings.
The artisan rough edging helps to add intrigue to the trim.
Due to the wool blend this throw is recommended for dry clean only.
Dimensions L170 x W130cm
Elouise Wool-blend Throw, £50, Habitat
Woven Chenille Stripe Throw, Matalan
Add both seasonal colour and texture to your existing decor with the help of this charming blanket throw.
Crafted from a lightweight woven mixed material in an enlivening shade of thyme green, it features white chenille stripe detailing to give it an appealing tactile finish.
The feathery-feel tassel trim is almost irresistible to touch.
This versatile throw is also machine washable, making it practical for use in any room.
Dimensions L150 x W130cm
Woven Chenille Stripe Blanket Throw, £20, Matalan
Harper Geo Throw, Dunelm
This design features a characterful geometric pattern, in varying pink tones. Thanks to the soft colour palette the on-trend pattern doesn't feel too overpowering.
At the low cost, this throw is a great choice for adding a seasonal hit of decoration. Geo prints are ideal for adding a contemporary touch to any room.
The trim features a stylish frayed edge detailing, making it ideal for draping over the edge of furniture or the end of the bed.
Available in a choice of colours, the other colouway is Ochre and grey – where the design does really jump out at you, if that's what you like from your geo patterns.
Fully machine washable for convenient care.
Dimensions L180 x W130cm
Harper Geo Throw, £20, Dunelm
Yellow Recycled Throw, George Home
This delightfully sunny throw from George Home is both friendly to the environment and a friendly addition to any room in our homes.
The design is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester. It's super soft to the touch, which you might not think when you first hear 'recycled'. It's also safe for the washing machine, to boost its credentials.
The conscientious design is also available in a soft Rose pink and grey.
Dimensions L150 x W120cm
Yellow Recycled Throw, £15, George Home at Asda