Do ottoman beds go mouldy? Yes, they can, but this is how to avoid it happening to yours

Ottoman beds are a fantastic piece of furniture, solving the bed vs storage trade off in bedrooms once and for all. But you might be aware that ottoman beds can be prone to becoming mouldy, and it might be putting you off buying one. If that’s the case, I’ve got all the intel on how to avoid your ottoman bed going mouldy.

But before we delve beneath the covers, you might be wondering what is an ottoman bed ? These beds provide a base for your mattress, and are designed so the base lifts up on hinges to reveal storage space underneath. They’re brilliant because they make the most out of the footprint of the bed, which often takes up the bulk of a bedroom. Many people utilise ottoman beds for storing bulky items like bedding, bulky knitwear and winter coats.

So the last thing you want is for your bed – and the items stored in it – to become mouldy. But this is sometimes the fate of ottoman beds. I spoke to some cleaning experts to understand why the beds go mouldy, how to prevent mattress mould and what to do if you find mould on your ottoman bed.

Why can ottoman beds go mouldy?

1. Lack of ventilation

Mould happens when moisture gets trapped and doesn’t have a chance to air out. This lack of ventilation is a key contributing factor in mould for ottoman beds – mould grows in dark, humid conditions. Once damp is in an ottoman bed it 'causes allergen-releasing mould spores to form inside the bed, under the lid, where they’re hard to notice,' says upholstery cleaning specialist Luis Toja from Fantastic Services.

‘Moisture can settle under the ottoman bed since it’s a furniture piece, which isn’t elevated from the ground and these are more prone to mould onset,’ continues Luis Toja. ‘Many people likely also do not air out their ottoman beds in the morning and mould can take advantage of this and easily grow on it.’

(Image credit: Dreams)

2. Lack of light

Many people use their ottoman beds to store items they don’t need regular access to: out-of-season duvets, bulky clothes or their summer wardrobe for example. And this means the ottoman is rarely opened and remains in darkness most of the time. This lack of light can cause mould to grow. ‘Mould needs a dark, humid environment to grow,’ explains Luis from Fantastic Services.

3. Storing damp items

‘If we store items in the ottoman that aren't completely dry then the moisture within the items will have nowhere to go and this is when the problems start,’ says Heidi Phillips, owner of Tergo Specialist Cleaning Services .

If you stick something that’s still damp into store in your ottoman, you’re setting yourself up for mould in future. You need to be totally sure your duvets etc are bone dry before stowing them away – duvets hold moisture, and it’s important you know how to store a duvet . The same goes for knitwear and winter coats.

4. Sweating at night

Like it or not, most people sweat at night, adding moisture into the bedroom environment - especially your mattress. ‘Mould can grow in an ottoman bed from the moisture that you’re releasing from your body at night from sweat and other body fluids,’ says Luis from Fantastic Services.

(Image credit: Naturalmat)

5. Night time accidents

As well as sweat, nighttime accidents can contribute to moisture in your mattress and ottoman bed below it. Again, this moisture will create the perfect host for mould to grow if it’s not properly cleaned. It is possible to properly clean urine from a mattress though, so make sure you do this and dry the bed out properly.

6. Food spillages

It’s tempting to eat and drink in bed – I can’t sleep without a glass of water next to my bed. So I know only too well how easy it is to spill something on your bed (been there!).

‘If drinks or food end up getting into the ottoman storage they will not only add moisture to the environment, which will increase mould but it will create odours, attract dust mites and potentially other insects which will feed off the food and excrete the food while still in the storage,’ says Heidi from Tergo Specialist Cleaning Services. If that’s not enough to put you off eating toast in bed, I don’t know what will.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

How to prevent an ottoman bed from going mouldy

‘First and foremost, it’s important to avoid buying an ottoman bed second-hand and invest in a new one from a reputable supplier because then the chances of mould growth are higher if the previous owners have not taken care of the furniture piece properly,’ says Luis from Fantastic Services. Our guide to where to buy a bed has a list of reputable bed retailers for ultimate peace of mind.

You’ll then want to make sure everything you’re putting in your bed is absolutely dry before storing it away. ‘Air items off before storing them and pay particular attention to items that are recently out of the tumble drier or have recently been ironed. Although they may feel warm and dry to the touch they will still be retaining some moisture. Wait a few hours before storing these items,’ says Heidi from Tergo Specialist Cleaning Services.

Then you need to do regular checks and maintenance on your ottoman bed to ensure mould doesn’t creep in. ‘Completely empty out the ottoman, vacuum inside, paying attention to corners and crevices,’ says Heidi from Tergo. ‘Wipe the area with a slightly damp cloth to remove anything that vacuuming missed. Leave the ottoman open and empty for the day to ensure it is dry and aired off.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Caroline Mardon)

'Remember to also remove your mattress and vacuum it, along with the top of the ottoman ( the section the mattress sits on),’ says Heid from Tergo Specialist Cleaning Services. You can do this using a regular vacuum, but these are often too powerful for mattresses. I would recommend the Lakeland mattress vacuum as a great option to keep your mattress in the best condition.

‘Ventilation within the bedroom is also important,’ says Heidi from Tergo. ‘Open your bedroom window for at least 30 minutes each morning to remove trapped moisture and fold your bedding back for 30 minutes also, to remove moisture.’

How do you stop mould underneath an ottoman bed?

Sometimes moisture gets trapped underneath bed frame on an ottoman bed. There are a few things you can do to prevent this happening to you.

First up, the position of your bed is important. ‘Try not to have your ottoman bed against a wall as this can prevent air from flowing and retain moisture,’ says Heidi from Tergo Specialist Cleaning Services.

‘Having the heating on in winter can also help prevent the growth of mould, but it is not always an effective solution on its own,’ says Luis from Fantastic Services.

‘Another thing you can do to protect your ottoman from getting mouldy is to invest in a good DRY-Mat or coconut coir mat that you can put under it to keep it dry and ventilated,’ continues Luis from Fantastic Services.

‘If the humidity in your home is too high and there’s a lack of airflow around the ottoman bed consider… investing in a dehumidifier. Besides that, you can also paint the ottoman bed’s board in mould-resistant paint,’ says Luis.

MeacoDry Arete Two Dehumidifier / Air Purifier £179.98 at Peter Tyson £249.99 at Appliances Direct £329 at Currys If you're in the market for a dehumidifier, this is the best model our team of testers has tried and worth every penny.

What to do if your ottoman bed has gone mouldy?

‘Most of the time, mould shouldn’t be a problem if it’s a mild case,’ reassures Luis from Fantastic Services. ‘You can generally remove it by mixing equal parts of white vinegar and water or hydrogen peroxide and water, applying the solution to the affected areas using a clean cloth or sponge, and gently blotting the mould stains. Afterwards, allow the fabric to air dry thoroughly before using the ottoman bed again.’

‘Wash every stored item and thoroughly dry before even considering storing them again,’ says Heidi from Tergo Specialist Cleaning Services. ‘Remove all bedding and mattress and check these thoroughly too, along with the underneath and sides of the bed.’

If you find mould on your clothes, our guide for how to clean mould off fabric will be helpful.

‘If you have a large patch of mould in your ottoman you may need the help of a professional to safely treat and remove the mould,’ says Heidi. ‘Remember, mould is highly toxic. If you have a lot of mould on your ottoman then you may need to completely replace it, along with all the items you have stored in it. This will be very costly and time consuming.’

‘If you or anyone in your family struggles with allergies, the mould on your ottoman bed can trigger allergy symptoms. In that case, it’ll be best and safest to dispose of it,’ agrees Luis.

‘Prevention is always better than cure when it comes to mould!’ reminds Heidi. ‘Ottoman beds are not cheap items to buy, or to replace and although regularly emptying and cleaning them may feel like a chore, trust me: you will wish you had done so if mould sets in.’