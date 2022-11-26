This electric blanket is the one to pick up this winter - but you'll have to move fast
This top buy is quickly running out of stock, so move fast to stay cosy without affecting your energy bills this winter
As the weather is finally cooling down we're feeling much more seasonal but also, of course, a lot chillier. To avoid switching the heating on too much, we're picking up Dreamland Sherpa electric blankets to stay cosy without racking up those utility bills.
While most people have been fixated on Black Friday deals recently, these electric blankets are flying off the shelves.
Dreamland Sherpa Electric Underblanket | From £64.99, John Lewis & Partners (opens in new tab)
Stay warm this winter with one of the softest electric blankets around - but move quickly if you plan on picking one up. Available from Single up to Superking sizes.
Dreamland sherpa electric blankets
With the recent rise in energy bills we've been looking for ways to stay warm this winter - without paying through the nose for it. When we found out how much it costs to run an electric blanket, there was only one thing we were looking for.
The new Dreamland Sherpa electric blankets are available right now, but they won't hang around for long. And there's a good reason for that.
These electric blankets of course add heat directly to your bed, but this design offers more than most. Using the latest intelliheat+ technology, the blanket actually monitors your body temperature and will automatically adjust how much heat it's putting out to make sure it stays at the perfect level.
We may not have tested this exact model, but we have reviewed two similar Dreamland products that made our best electric blankets list.
So, how much will this cost you to run, anyway? Well, it will cost from as little as 1p per night. One penny. Per night. Doesn't really get much better than that.
As if that wasn't good enough, even with all that tech, these Dreamland Sherpa electric blankets are still machine washable and tumble dryer safe.
