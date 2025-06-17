'I often do this at home on the hottest nights' – the Australian heatwave hack experts say is the key to a cooler sleep

They say travel expands the mind, widening our horizons and offering new perspectives on life, from experiencing different cultures to discovering new practical solutions to problems.

Such is the case with sleep habits. You might think that there’s nothing new to learn about going to bed, but as a heatwave hits the UK this week, sleep experts say there’s plenty we can learn from hotter countries about how to stay cool in bed when the mercury soars.

From the German ‘doppelbett’ sleep method to Scandi sleep hacks, there’s a lot we can learn from other countries about sleeping differently. In particular, an Australian sleep hack that helps those ‘down under’ sleep better in the summer heat.

Namely, this Aussie sleep hack involves swapping out the traditional British duvet and sleeping under a flat top sheet instead. As temperatures in parts of the UK are predicted to soar to over 30°C this week, I asked a variety of sleep experts for their advice on why this sleeping method is one that Brits should adopt.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Why the 'Aussie sleep hack' works

'Along with light, temperature is a key cue for regulating our sleep-wake cycle,' explains sleep expert and founder of The Sleep Site, Dave Gibson. 'Our internal core body temperature is designed to drop at night, aligning with the decreasing environmental temperature as the sun sets. However, if our bedroom or bedding is too hot, we stop this process from happening.'

'Our core body temperature needs to drop a couple of degrees for us to get access to the good quality sleep we need,' agrees Hannah Shore, head of sleep science at Mattress Online, 'if this doesn't happen we will likely stay in a lighter form of sleep and wake up frequently throughout the night.'

'Sometimes even the lowest of duvet togs might be too much in the heat of the summer,' explains Hannah, and therefore using the Aussie sleep hack of swapping out the duvet for a top sheet is ideal. 'Using just a sheet on the hottest nights allows your core body to drop to the temperature it needs, providing you with a good night's sleep.'

So, sleep experts agree the Aussie sleep hack is one to adopt, but what about bedding experts? Do they think forgoing the classic duvet for a top sheet is the way to go?

(Image credit: Piglet in Bed)

'Absolutely, yes, yes,' says Molly Freshwater, co-founder of Secret Linen Store. 'It’s such a simple way to stay cool and still feel tucked in. A soft cotton or linen top sheet is lovely when a duvet is too much, but you still want a little layer. I often do this at home on the hottest nights.'

'Sleeping under just a top sheet in summer can be a great way to stay cool and comfortable,' agrees Jessica Hanley, founder & CEO of Piglet in Bed. 'It provides a light layer without trapping heat, especially if it's made from breathable materials like linen or cotton. If you're someone who likes a bit of coverage without the weight of a duvet, a top sheet is a perfect seasonal swap.'

If you don't already have a flat sheet lurking in your bedding cupboard, then here are three of our experts' suggestions for ensuring that top layer has as much breathability as possible. However, you don't nevessarily need to invest in any new bedding, you could also try removing your duvet and simply sleeping under the duvet cover instead.

Of course, there are some differences between British and Australian nights to bear in mind, and that's the unpredictability of British weather – summertime or not!

So, if you opt for sleeping under a top sheet during the current heatwave, Molly Freshwater has one last piece of advice: 'have a throw beside the bed if you wake up and feel a bit chilly,' she says. After all, we all know that in Britain the sunshine can disappear as fast as it appears!