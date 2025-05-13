Where can you try a Simba mattress in person? As of this week, there is a brand new place to try all the bestsellers IRL
Ever wished you could try a Simba mattress in person before you buy? Here's how
As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've tested numerous Simba mattresses both at home and during trade shows, and can confirm that they're bestsellers for good reason.
However, one of the major downsides of opting for a Simba mattress has always been that the brand is online only, which means that, as a shopper, there were very few places you could test out a Simba mattress in person before you bought.
Or at least that used to be the case, because as of this week, Simba has teamed up with mattress retailer Bensons for Beds to offer the Simba mattress range for sale in selected Bensons for Beds stores.
This is good news because finding the best mattress for your individual sleep needs can be tricky. We all have different requirements, and factors such as our weight and bed base can affect how a mattress feels.
That's why testing a mattress in store is a really important stage of the mattress buying process.
Where can I try a Simba mattress in person?
Previously, there were a few selected John Lewis and Barker and Stonehouse stores across the country which stocked Simba mattresses in their showrooms, but mattresses are large and floor space in-store is limited, so I'd never happened across a branch that had them on show and available to test.
In contrast, there are over 150 Bensons for Beds stores across the UK, so that should mean there's a now Simba mattress you can lie down on not far from your doorstep.
A quick check of the Bensons for Beds store locator will help you find the store closest to you, and you can then contact the store directly to make sure they have Simba mattresses on the shop floor before you make a journey to get testing.
Shop Simba mattresses at Bensons for Beds
Three of my top recommendations from the Simba mattress range are now available at Bensons for Beds.
Good all-rounder
The #1 pick in Ideal Home's guide to the best mattresses on the market, the Hybrid Original is a great all-rounder, combining memory foam and micro spring support for a comfortable sleep surface that's good value for money.
More support
In contrast to the Hybrid Original, the more expensive Hybrid Pro mattress offers full-size pocket springs, which means better support for heavier sleepers. It also features a layer of temperature-regulating wool that adds breathability that hot sleepers will appreciate.
Budget buy
One of the best budget mattresses we've tested, the Essential is the thinnest Simba mattress, so it's less suitable for heavier-weight sleepers, but otherwise it's a decent mattress at a lower price point.
Alternatively, if you choose to buy directly from the Simba website, the brand makes efforts to address the problem of its lack of brick-and-mortar stores by offering a sleep trial. That means you can order a Simba mattress, install it onto your bed frame, and sleep-test the mattress for up to 200 nights to see if it's comfortable for you before you commit to keeping it.
If you don't get on with the mattress, then as long as you follow Simba's terms and conditions, you can request to return it for a full refund within the trial period.
However, although I think Simba mattresses are some of the best value options on the market, that still means investing a considerable sum of money before you can test out how a Simba mattress feels.
Whereas if you buy from Bensons for Beds, you do only get a 40-night sleep trial, but you've had the benefit of trialling the mattress in store first to see if it suits your body. And that's useful because, as I've explained above, each Simba mattress is subtly different.
Ultimately, choice is always a good thing. And the launch of Simba at Bensons for Beds means more ways to shop so you can choose the right option for you.
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.
