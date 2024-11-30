I bought a Simba Hybrid Original mattress five years ago – it cured my joint pain overnight, and it's never returned
Shoulder, hip and neck pain disappeared as if by magic when I swapped to a Simba Hybrid; I've saved its cost in physio bills five times over
Around five years ago I began to suffer from hip and shoulder pain in bed. Already at that age when sleep begins to suffer, joint pain was not one of the symptoms I had bargained for, especially since the classic sprung mattress plus foam topper I'd been sleeping on for a good three or four years had been perfect for me, until suddenly it wasn't.
I'm a determined side sleeper, which meant that I was not only waking up every morning with pain and a stiff body, but that I also tossed and turned throughout the night to get comfortable. After months of physio, osteopathy, yoga and sleep deprivation, I decided not so much that my existing mattress was worn out and in need of replacement, more that it just no longer suited my body.
So, I took up the offer of a free trial on the Simba Hybrid Original, and I've never looked back. My physiotherapist even asked my friend, another of her clients, where I'd gone. 'She's got a new mattress, it's changed her life,' she told her. You can read our Simba Hybrid mattress review for more detailed information, but this is how I discovered it, why it suits me, and why it might work for you, too. Looking at you, ladies, but I'd say anyone with joint pain should try it.
The Simba Hybrid Original is discounted in the Black Friday mattress sales currently.
Obviously, I moaned in the Ideal Home office about my poor sleep quality. And obviously I directed my complaints at the sleep expert on the team (sorry, Amy Lockwood).
At that time, we, as a team, were just starting on a round of mattress testing, including on hybrids. I didn't know a huge amount about hybrid mattresses at that point; they were fairly new to market and tended to be delivered in a box with a free trial. I was much more used to trying out a mattress in store before feeling safe enough to buy. A mattress is a big investment, right?
However, Amy said trying one might offer a solution to my joint pain, since they seemed to promise the kind of support with cushioning that I couldn't get from a sprung mattress and topper combination.
So, I opted into the Simba 200 day sleep trial, which allows you to try out your chosen mattress for long enough that you can really judge whether it works for you. Most mattress-in-a-box companies offer these trials, which are way more practical than lying on a mattress in a store with your clothes on for 10 minutes.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
For years, when younger, I'd slept on a futon (hardcore), then swapped to a sprung mattress which, as I got into my 40s, began to feel a little unwelcoming. I added a topper (a John Lewis foam mattress topper like this one) and that worked really well for a few years. But it, and a new topper, didn't solve the joint pain problem, which was becoming chronic, and expensive to treat. So, I didn't hold out much hope for the Simba, if I'm honest.
However, as soon as I lay on it, on my back to start with, I noticed the difference in the support quality. Lying on my sprung mattress, I could feel the resistance of the mattress layer beneath the (fairly deep) topper. With the Simba Hybrid, I felt like I was floating on a cloud. However, unlike the older memory foam mattresses I'd tried in the past, there was no sinking, no moulding around my body. Just floating.
Night one: I slept on my side and woke up, for the first time in months, without hip and shoulder pain. And so it's continued. There's a reason the Simba Hybrid Original takes the number 1 spot in our best mattress buying guide, and for me, it's the comfort and support combination.
I have to add a couple of extra points: it is engineered for cooler sleeping, but for me, the mattress couldn't do that alone; so I swapped to a lighter, breathable duvet, too: the M&S Supremely Washable All-Seasons duvet, which features in our best duvets list as the top budget buy.
The Simba Hybrid has also got next-to-faultless motion transfer, which was a must for me. My nights were being further disturbed by a partner who came to bed later and got up earlier than I did, so I was being woken by the bounce of him getting up and down at both ends of the night. That ended with the Simba.
And finally, I invested in a new pillow to complement my new mattress. I already knew that if you shop a new mattress, you should buy a pillow that works with it to suit not just the mattress firmness but your sleep position, so it made sense to me to buy the Simba Hybrid Pillow, which features top of our list of best pillows and which is designed to work with the Simba Hybrid. You can adjust its depth to suit not just your sleep position but how deeply you sink into your mattress, which, of course, varies from person to person, depending on their weight and the firmness of their mattress. You can find out more in our Simba Hybrid Pillow review, which goes into all the science.
I've now had the Simba Hybrid for around five years; my joint pain has disappeared completely, and I've calculated that I've saved around £80 a month on physio in that time. At full price, the Simba around £899, so it's paid for itself five times over.
Lucy Searle is the Content Director for Audience across Homes & Gardens, Livingetc and Ideal Home. Formerly Global Editor-in-Chief of Homes & Gardens, overseeing the heritage UK magazine brand and the Global digital brand, Lucy has written about, edited and commissioned interiors, property and gardens content for over 30 years, starting within the interiors departments of women's magazines before switching to interiors-only titles in the mid-1990s, when she also appeared on TV as the decorating expert on an interiors and cookery show. Lucy spent five years as Associate Editor on Ideal Home, and was Launch Editor of 4Homes magazine for Channel 4, one of the UK's top TV channels, before moving into digital in 2007, launching Channel 4's flagship website, Channel4.com/4homes, covering everything homes and gardens-related. The site went on to win many early web awards. In 2018, Lucy took on the role of Global Editor in Chief for Realhomes.com, taking the site from a small magazine add-on to a global success, with a large US audience. She was asked to repeat that success at Homes & Gardens, where she has also taken on the editorship of the magazine, which is the UK's oldest interiors magazine at 100+ years old.
-
What is cloud pruning? Here’s how to nail the Japanese gardening trend at home
Also known as 'Niwaki', here’s what you need to know about cloud pruning…
By Kayleigh Dray
-
How to put a duvet cover on – the quick, easy, and expert-approved 'inside-out' and 'burrito' methods explained
Here's how to change a duvet cover with minimal fuss – a step-by-step guide
By Richard Jones
-
8 signs it’s time to replace your air fryer - the red flags you shouldn’t ignore, according to appliance experts
Tell-tale indications your air fryer is now a health and safety risk
By Lauren Bradbury
-
I didn't expect to love this heated blanket as much as I do – now reduced to £49.99, it's the lowest price I've seen
I recommend this heated blanket to all of my friends, and the Black Friday sales are the time to snap it up
By Amy Lockwood
-
9 things making a guest bedroom less cosy and how to remedy them
Don't make these common mistakes in your guest bedroom or you won't have the warm and welcoming space you were hoping for
By Holly Walsh
-
Inexpensive bedroom flooring ideas to transform your sleep space from the ground up
Don't let your budget stop you from creating the bedroom of your dreams, with our round up for flooring ideas that won't break the bank
By Holly Walsh
-
Is an expensive mattress protector worth it? This is how much you should be paying for one, according to sleep experts
Mattress protectors can help make a mattress last long, but how much should you be investing in one?
By Zoë Phillimore
-
How to make a bed look more luxurious - a step-by-step guide to creating the ultimate hotel-inspired sleep-space
Looking for ways to elevate your bed to new heights of luxury? Follow our guide for a lust-worthy bed set-up every time
By Holly Walsh
-
How often should you replace a duvet? 7 signs it's time to buy a new one
An old duvet could be negatively impacting your sleep, here's how to know when to replace it
By Zoë Phillimore
-
How to prevent mould in wardrobes - expert-approved tips to protect your furniture and your clothes
Say goodbye to mould for good
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Where to store bedding - the best places to keep duvets, pillows and bed linen around the house
Experts share their top tips to avoid that musty smell when storing bedding at home
By Zoë Phillimore