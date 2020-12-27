Boxing Day mattress deals – save 35% on award-winning Emma, Simba and Eve mattresses

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Put down the mince pies and recycle the wrapping paper because Christmas Day has passed and there’s a huge Boxing Day mattress sale that you simply can’t pass up on.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great for deals, but Boxing Day is still a post-holiday heavyweight when it comes to sales. It’s one of the most traditional retail holidays in the UK and serves up fantastic discounts every year.

Here’s our rundown of the best Boxing Day mattress sales out there right now. Enjoy!

Best Simba mattresss deals

From today, 27th December, until 3rd January, Simba is offering 35 per cent off any purchases over £200. There are so many mattresses to choose from, but we’d go with the Ideal Home Approved Hybrid Pro…

Simba Hybrid Pro mattress, was from £869, now from £565, Simba Sleep

When our tester Ysanne reviewed this mattress, she ‘was out like a light and stayed that way until morning.’ High praise indeed! You can take up to 200 nights to decide if you like it, there’s a 0% finance option and a 10-year guarantee. View Deal

Best Eve mattress deals

Eve is also offering up to 35% off its mattresses in the 2020 Winter Sale. Again, our pick is an Ideal Home Approved choice.

The Original Mattress, was from £429, now from £321, Eve Sleep

We vote this our ‘Best Mattress in a Box’. ‘If you’re a fidgety sleeper then this is a great option,’ says our reviewer. ‘Whichever way we lay – side, back, or front – there was no discomfort. It’s also great if you sleep next to that restless sleeper as we found movement didn’t ‘travel’ from one side of the bed to another.’ View Deal

Best Emma mattress deals

Emma Mattress is also offering up to 35% off. Its mattresses have won not one but two Ideal Home Approved awards, and here’s how you can save.

Emma Original Mattress, was from £329, now from £213.85, Emma

Our all-round best mattress. ‘A 25mm memory foam layer giving general pressure relief for joints while the thicker foam base targets areas such as the shoulders and lower back to give optimum support.’

‘It’s a combination that provided a super comfortable sleep on whatever our chosen night-time position.’ View Deal

Best John Lewis mattress deals

Silentnight Sleep Genius 1200 Pocket Memory Mattress, save 20%, now £319.20, John Lewis

John Lewis is offering 20% off a wealth of its mattresses, so we’ve picked a few of our favourite options. It’s a hybrid, with a combo of memory foam and springs for comfort. Customers love it: ‘A pleasure to go to bed would highly recommend this mattress for a good night’s sleep,’ says one. View Deal

Natural Collection Leckford Linen Pocket Spring Mattress, was from £699, now from £499, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis’ own brand Natural Collection Leckford mattresses are fully recyclable, made from sustainable materials and are super comfortable. This medium-tension mattress has 23 five-star customer reviews. View Deal

Best Very mattress deals



Rest Assured Tilbury Wool Tufted Double Mattress: was £699, now from £440, Very



Designed and made in the heart of Lancashire, this Tilbury mattress flaunts a rich blend of natural cashmere, silk and British wool fillings. It has a Purotex finish, which is a natural way to combat moisture, dust mites and allergens, ensuring anyone can enjoy this truly luxurious product. View Deal

Silentnight Mirapocket Chloe 2800 Pocket Ortho Double Mattress: was £789, now £629, Very



This medium/firm mattress boasts not one, but two layers of premium responsive pocket springs, which are specially zoned to offer superb comfort and head-to-toe support. It’s filled with luxurious silk, cashmere and wool – ingredients for a perfect night’s sleep. View Deal

Best Amazon mattress deals

Emma Original Double Mattress: was £529, now £343.85, Amazon



Ideal Home Approved in 2019 and 2020, this British-made mattress has incredible body adaptability through a combination of a decompressing breathablememory foam and a supportive layer of polyurethane foam. You also get a 200-day trial period included, so if you don’t like it, send it back! View Deal

Silentnight 1200 Eco Comfort Mattress: was £469, now £349.99, Amazon



Winner of the Which? Best Buy 2020, the Silentnight 1200 Eco Pocket mattress contains innovative Eco Comfort Fibre and zoned pocket springs. One drawback – Silentnight recommends that during the first six months your mattress should be turned every two weeks, then monthly thereafter. View Deal

Best Dreams mattress deals

Flaxby Nature’s Haven All Seasons King mattress, was £1,299, now £1,039, Dreams

Exclusive to Dreams, the Flaxby Nature’s Haven All Seasons Mattress is filled with pure cotton that keeps you warm when it’s cool and cool when it’s warm, and is naturally breathable so you’ll always have a comfortable – not sweaty – night’s sleep. It also contains thousands of springs for premium support. View Deal

TEMPUR CoolTouch Cloud Supreme Mattress, was £1,499, now £1,299, Dreams

TEMPUR pretty much started the memory foam revolution, and its mattresses still lead the way with their innovative technologies. If you are looking for a soft, cooling mattress, this is one of the best money can buy. View Deal

Doze Cora Memory Foam Mattress: was £349, now £299, Dreams



This bed in a box is a memory foam masterclass. This single-sided mattress contains a deep layer of deluxe memory foam alongside a layer premium supportive foam with 5 zones of support that mould to the contours of your body. It doesn’t need turning but its recommended to be rotated regularly. View Deal

Best Wayfair mattress deals

Dormeo Aloe Vera Deluxe Foam Double Mattress: was £349.99, now £259.99, Wayfair



Designed to combine the natural healing and rejuvenating properties of Aloe Vera with next generation pressure relieving materials; it creates the best night’s sleep possible. The luxurious cover is enriched with Aloe Vera extract, nature’s wonder plant that boost the body’s defence systems. View Deal

Symple Stuff Hills Bamboo Natural Pocket Sprung Mattress: was £288, now £199.99, Wayfair



This pocket sprung mattress has a unique bamboo infused finish, complete with anti-dust mite, anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties. It also has a moisture-managing system, ensuring the ultimate fresh sleeping environment to encourage a great night’s sleep. View Deal

Blue Elephant Sleep Gel Memory Foam Double Mattress: was £344.99, now £293.99, Wayfair

Whether you sleep on your side, back, or stomach, this foam mattress will help you settle into a good night’s rest. Crafted using two layers of gel memory foam with a tight top, it features a medium firmness and low motion transfer, so you can sleep without worrying about tossing and turning. View Deal

Why is the best mattress so important?

We spend a LOT of time in our beds, but if you don’t think you’re getting the best sleep right now, we have the best mattress deals for you. On average we spend about 26 years of our life under the covers, according to bed firm Dreams. That equates to 9,490 days or 227,760 hours.

If that seems a lot, they also found it takes seven years just trying to get to sleep throughout our lives. All in all, that’s around 33 years spent in bed.

One of the reasons for this is our countless TV channels and on-demand entertainment. Dreams adds that on average we spend six times longer watching TV in bed than in previous years.

It’s not hard to see why sleeping is so important. You’ll find tonnes of research which backs up that sleep improves mental and physical health.

Not only this, but sleep boosts immunity, keeps weight in control and even helps with fertility. Talking of fertility, if you have, or plan to have children, sleep disorders for kids have tripled in recent years, leading to reduced concentration and problems at school. Sleep for both adults and children is necessary to be at our best for both school and work.

A good mattress will cut down the amount of time it takes you to get to sleep.

Don’t let a poor one get in the way of your shuteye, as research suggests short sleeping times don’t work. Only around two per cent of us are naturally short sleepers. Experts warn that doing so puts your health at risk and you could end up putting on weight.

If that doesn’t spell it out for you, we’ll do it; sleep is important, but it’s time consuming.

So to coin the phrase ‘spend money to make money’, take some time to find the best mattress, you’ll save time falling asleep.

How we select the best mattress deals

Ideal Home has always been striving for the best deals for improving your home. Whether it’s the best coffee machines, or a look at the best wireless security cameras, we provide quality analysis.

And just like with our breakdown of the best duvets, we aim to help you buy the best sleep possible.

In this rundown of the best mattress deals, we focus on top-quality discounts and best value for money. Everyone likes a freebie or extras throw in, so we also analyse bundle deals that combine mattresses with pillows and accessories.

We also take a look at how these deals can be good for your body. If you sleep on your front, your back or your side (or for that one time you woke sitting up), the deals we highlight cater to any need.

And with the online mattress industry making waves, we also look at how some bed-in-a-box companies assemble their mattresses. Not only that, we tell you if these deals come with the now-standard offerings for online deals. these range from a 100-day guarantee, to free delivery and returns and even helpful finance options.

Buying a mattress – key things to consider

Will the mattress support your body properly?

To check if a mattress is supporting you properly, lie down and slide a hand beneath the small of your back. If your hand fits easily, it’s too hard; not at all, and it’s too soft.

Have the best bed too

A bed, and therefore its mattress, should be 10cm longer than the tallest person who will be sleeping in it. So a king-size is the minimum for someone 6ft or more. If you’re sharing a bed, it should also be wide enough to allow you and your partner to lie side by side, hands behind heads, without your elbows touching.

Does the mattress model require turning?

Many modern mattresses don’t, which is ideal because they can be incredibly heavy. If it does, you’ll want your mattress to have sturdy handles at the sides.

Should I take a mattress on a trial basis?

One major problem is that a quick lie down in a showroom isn’t going to tell you whether a mattress still feels right after a long night’s sleep. It’s good to note that some online retailers offer 100-day, quibble-free return policies on their mattresses, so you really can try before you buy!

Choosing the best mattress firmness

Mattresses need to be just right for us to have the perfect night’s sleep, so you need to get the firmess of your new mattress spot on. Here’s a breakdown of the different types of firmness and for which sleeping style they suit – we’re doing all we can to make sure you get the best out of the Boxing Day mattress sales:

Sleeping on your front – Firm

This sleeping style requires a mattress that can keep the body afloat, rather than sinking into the mattress, as this can cause lower back pain. A firm mattress is the best mattress here, as it will keep the body in a position where spine alignment is minimal.

Sleeping on your back – Medium Firm

Back sleepers require support for the lower back, otherwise, too much pressure can be put on this area which can result in pain. A medium-firm mattress is the best mattress in this scenario as it offers the support of a firm mattress but also has a softer, more comfortable feel.

Sleeping on your side – Soft

Sleeping on your side allows your spine to relax and therefore takes the pressure off of the back. This makes it one of the healthiest ways to sleep. Side sleepers require a softer medium-firm mattress so the spine can rest in its most natural position. This allows the mattress to mould itself to the curves of the body.

Now you know a bit more about these three types, be sure to pay close attention to the details during the Boxing Day mattress sales!

