This Magic Bullet Kitchen Express food processor review wowed even me in proving that even compact food processors can still be incredibly powerful. I’ve been testing the Magic Bullet Kitchen Express for a few weeks now, and thanks to the summer heatwave it’s been put through its paces with smoothie bowls, fresh salads and speedy meal prep to keep me out of my overheated kitchen.

The best food processors can make food prepping a breeze, but they often take up a fair bit of counter space. That’s a shame for small kitchens, because these machines seriously reduce meal prep and can be used to make everything from a finely chopped soffritto to a perfectly sliced buddha bowl.

Luckily, the Magic Bullet Kitchen Express does prove a compelling choice for small kitchens, and if you’re looking for something that will cater to small homes or student lifestyles, it’s also a real winner. While the single-serve blending cups and compact chopping bowl can’t be used to making family-sized meals, that will be blessing for smaller households in offering powerful blending and chopping without taking up the entire counter. Find out why I seriously rate this food processor with this Magic Bullet Kitchen Express food processor review

Ideal Home’s rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

It’s only 250 watts, so I wasn’t expecting the Magic Bullet Kitchen Express food processor to knock me away on power. I’m pleased to report that I was wrong though. It’s short on settings and added functions, but this blender food processor combo (from the same brands that creates many of the best blenders you can buy) turned out delicious meals from very though ingredients.

Chopping with the Magic Bullet Kitchen Express

The stacked blade can power through uncooked veggies in seconds. Because it isn’t just at the bottom of the food processing bowl, I enjoyed how evenly the blades sliced through my cauliflower (for some cauliflower rice) and onion.

The sticky feet at the bottom of the 250 watt stand keep the food processor in place while it works, and while it’s lacking in added speed settings like some alternatives such as the Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor, the chopping setting is fast and powerful enough that your veggies will be blended in seconds, literally.

The Magic Bullet Kitchen Express may be best used on pulse for those who want a more chunky chop, because you can customise how thoroughly your ingredients are sliced. That’s useful for guacamole or salsa.

Slicing with the Magic Bullet Kitchen Express

The Kitchen Express comes with a reversible disc that can slice and also shred, which makes it great for prepping salads and adding different textures and flavours to your food. Whether you want to grate some cheese in seconds, or slice a cucumber for quick crudites, this disc is very speedy and powerful. So powerful in fact, that I had grated two carrots in as many seconds.

I also sliced some cucumber, which came out very evenly. It’s worth noting that the feeding chute (like the rest of the food processor) is on the small side, so it’s not going to slice a whole cucumber, and instead I had to halve mine. Still, my food came out far more evenly chopped than if I were to do it by hand, and it was over in seconds thanks to the one-speed setting, which is very fast.

Is the Magic Bullet Kitchen Express a good blender?

Yes, it’s a great blender in fact. I’ve mentioned that Magic Bullet creates some cracking budget-friendly blenders before, and this one is no exception. The two cups are quite small, so it’s a personal use only affair, but what really impressed me with this blender is that it made very evenly sliced smoothie bowls out of some of my toughest ingredients. Considering it’s only got a 250 watt motor, I was impressed.

I added oat milk, frozen berries (blackberries, raspberries, and even whole strawberries) and a whole frozen banana to this blending cup, and while I had to stop and shake a few times to make sure everything was evenly blended, I was really impressed with the result. Smoothly blended, down to the last strawberry, and with a very creamy texture.

Seeing as I threw probably the hardest blending task possible at the Magic Bullet Kitchen Express, it’s no surprise that is also makes a very good speedy smoothie. They develop that classic vortex motion that shows how well your ingredients are circulating through to the blades, and it really got me through the warm weather with my morning smoothies.

Cleaning the Magic Bullet Kitchen Express

As with most blenders and food processors, you can’t dish-wash the cross-blade blending head. No worries though, because you can put it right under some running water to remove seeds and smoothie. Do this as soon as your drink is finished, because removing dried-on ingredients is a real chore.

Most plastic parts are dishwasher-safe, and because they’re so small they actually fit into the dishwasher very well. If you’d rather do it by hand though, I found that adding some warm water and a drizzle of dish soap to the food processor and then blitzing was an effective way of cleaning all the different elements of the machine.

Should you buy the Magic Bullet Kitchen Express?

This food processor is just shy of £70, which while not cheap, is pretty reasonably priced for a two-in-one blender and food processor. It does both very well, too. I would recommend it to any students who want something to make smoothie bowls and also meal prep a bolognese for one, and if you have a small kitchen or household, it will definitely do the trick for dips, sauces, smoothies, salads and other food prep.

While it’s good value, it does lack some of the features I’ve loved in other food processors. For one, there is only one speed, plus a pulse button. That speed is very fast, which is great for smoothies but sometimes too speedy for more delicate dishes such as guacamole or chopping soft fruits.

The capacity is small, too. It will fill up fast if you’re cooking for more than two people, so I would suggest giving the Bosch MultiTalent 8 Food Processor for something more family-friendly.

About this review, and our reviewer

Millie Fender heads up all things small appliances at Future. There’s nothing she loves more than testing out the latest and greatest cooking gadgets, for indoor and outdoor use, from toasters to air fryers. She reviewed the Magic Bullet Kitchen Express from her own kitchen, testing it rigorously for a couple of weeks before writing this review. Magic Bullet were kind enough to let her keep this food processor, which is great because she is very keen to keep it and continue to update this review with more thoughts.

Millie lives in South London and is constantly squeezing more appliances into her modest kitchen. If it makes it onto the kitchen counters full time, you know an appliance is worth the hype.