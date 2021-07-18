Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK has attachments for blending and food processing, as well as a personal blending cup. If you want a blender food processor combo for tackling all the chopping in your kitchen.

See the best food processors for reviews of top brands like Kenwood, Bosch, and Magimix

I’ve been trying the Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK in my own kitchen for over a month to see if it’s worth the price, and I’ve been very impressed by all it has to offer. As with all food processor combo machines, you’ll need a place to store the other attachments when your base is on the countertop, but I really enjoy the power and smart modes on offer with this machine.

Ideal Home’s rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Combining a mighty 1200 watt motor with smart Auto-IQ settings, this food processor is ideal for those who want a multi-functional machine for their kitchen. The base is loaded with preset modes, such as modes for mixing, puree, chopping and blending. There are also manual buttons for blending or chopping at low, medium and high power, as well as a pulse mode.

Reasons to buy:

Smart modes for hands-free controls

Speedy, powerful chopping

Slicing and shredding blade is reversible

Timer shows how long your cycle has been running for

Generous capacity bowl and jug

Personal blending attachment

Multi-layered blades

Reasons to avoid:

It’s a hefty choice

If you just want a food processor, you pay extra for blending

Pusher leaves a gap

Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK

Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor: Specs

Material: Plastic

Power: 1200 watts

Bowl size: 1.8L food processor bowl, 2.1L Jug, 700ml Cup

Attachments: Slicing and grating disc, dough blade, food processor blade, blending blade

Modes: Blend, Max Blend, Chop, Puree, Mix, Low, Medium, High, Pulse

Pulse function: Yes

Size: 19 x 25.5 x 48 cm

Chopping with the Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor

The food processor has a chopping setting, which allows you to simply add your food and press the button to begin. It needs to be secured with a clip-down lid, which is a great safety feature, but when it’s away from the bowl it won’t fold down. This takes up more space and can be a bit annoying.

The food processor comes with a stacked blade, which is multi-layered and distributed through the depth of the bowl. This is a great feature that I wish I’d seen in more food processors, because instead of just chopping everything at the bottom of the bowl it can also handle it when it’s more full. I used the Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor to chop up an entire cauliflower into cauliflower rice, which can sometimes result in some large pieces being left at the top of the bowl and mulch at the bottom. With the Ninja, it resulted in evenly chopped cauliflower throughout the bowl.

Slicing with the Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor

I used the Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor to make a coleslaw, chopping an entire cabbage, as well as carrot and red onion. While the feeding chute is a little narrow, which meant I had to cut the cabbage into eight pieces, I was impressed with how much I could fit into the chopping bowl.

The measurements at the side of the bowl are easy to read and use, too. They mark the litres and millilitres of the contents, which is amazing for following recipes.

The slicing disk is reversible. On one side, it can shred and grate everything from cheese to carrots. On the other, it’s a slicing disc. I enjoy the fact that this is all on one disc, because it cuts down on storage space. Some food processors come with different sizes of slicing and grating modes though, so it would have been nice to have more options when testing.

Everything came out very evenly, but the top of the carrots and cabbage wedges were left in the gap between the pusher and the blade. A common problem, but a bit of an issue if you’re grating a pre-portioned weight of ingredients.

Blending in the Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK

This food processor comes with a blender attachment, so you can twist it onto the base and press to blend or max blend, depending on the fillings. There is a personal size attachment, which is great for smoothies, and a large family-sized pitcher.

I put the large pitcher to the test in making a broccoli soup, and made quick (and noisy) progress in blitzing it into a smooth consistency. The lid has to be clipped down, and you can press a side button to release it. There is also a flip-out section of the lid that opens up a spout that’s perfect for pouring.

See the best blender for standalone top picks

Cleaning the food processor

The Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK has dishwasher-safe parts, but it is advised that the lids, containers, and blades are placed on the top rack of the dishwasher. As they’re plastic I found it easy to clean them by hand, especially because the bottom parts of the containers hold water after the dishwasher cycle was done.

The base needs to be unplugged and wiped clean with a damp cloth.

Should you buy the Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK

I would recommend the Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK for someone who wants a multi-functional machine. For my kitchen, it’s a top pick. I’m short on space but need something powerful for bulk cooking and speeding along the food prep process, so this food processor is right up my street.

Compared to the Bosch MultiTalent 8 Food Processor it has fewer attachments, but the Auto-IQ systems offer a lot more power with hands-free custom modes. The multi-tiered blades are also excellent for slicing through veggies evenly.

You will have to sacrifice a fair bit of space for the blender pitcher and food processor bowl when not in use, so while it does act as three appliances in one, I would recommend opting for something less multi-functional if you already have a blender you’re happy with and just want a food processor.

About this review, and our reviewer

Video Of The Week

Millie Fender heads up all things small appliances at Ideal Home. There’s nothing she loves more than testing out the latest and greatest cooking gadgets, for indoor and outdoor use, from toasters to air fryers. She reviewed the Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK from her own kitchen, testing it rigorously for a couple of weeks before writing this review.

Millie lives in South London and is constantly squeezing more appliances into her modest kitchen. If it makes it onto the kitchen counters full time, you know an appliance is worth the hype.