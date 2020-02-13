We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tackling discoloured or mildew infested grouting can feel like a war you’ll never win. However, with our tips on how to clean grout, keeping your bathroom and kitchen pristine will become a breeze.

Tiles can usually be brought to sparkle with a quick spritz of cleaning solution and a light buff with a clean cloth. However, the criss crossing lines of grout are a whole other story.

Made from a mixture of water, cement and sand, grout is often light coloured and porous. This makes for a fatal combination that is prone to staining.

In the bathroom, the biggest culprits for stains are mould and mildew. These can leave your grout a faded black colour, not a good look in a pristine white bathroom. However, even a build-up of shampoo can turn your grouting an unappealing shade of yellow. In the kitchen, mould is less of a dilemma, but washing up liquid or splashes of food can still leave grouting looking grubby.

These days you can pick from a huge range of different-coloured grouting. Black, pink, blue or even coffee brown will all resist stains better than traditional white grout. However, if you are determined to stick to white, or have found your gorgeous blush grouting starting to take on a yellow hue, we have a list of tried and tested grout-cleaning methods.

When it comes to cleaning grout, always start with the mildest method first. If you are still struggling to return your grout to its original shade, try each method, progressing to the strongest. We’ve listed each method for how to clean grouting from the mildest to strongest, so you can work out which method works best for you.

How to clean grout with no chemicals

What you’ll need

A scrubbing brush or old electric toothbrush

Warm water

Method

Sometimes all grouting needs is a good scrub. Using a scrubbing brush, or an old electric toothbrush scrub the grouting with warm water in a circular motion.

You can buy special scrubbing brushes, such as the Sonic Scrubber Cleaning Tool from Lakeland. The interchangeable heads will fit between the tiles easily and oscillate at 10,000 times a minute. You might find a little warm water is all you need.

How to clean grout with whitening toothpaste

What you’ll need

Scrubbing brush or old electric toothbrush

Whitening toothpaste

Method

Give your grouting a good scrub with a little whitening toothpaste. The toothpaste should act as a mild abrasive that will help remove any black tinges.

How to clean grout with vinegar spray

What you’ll need

Scrubbing brush

White vinegar

Spray bottle

Warm water

Method

For mild stains, a solution of vinegar diluted with warm water should help restore your grout to its original colour.

Fill a spray bottle with half vinegar and half warm water. Spray it onto the grout, leave it to stand for five minutes before giving a good scrub with a stiff brush.

A regular spritz of vinegar spray is a great way to keep your grout in tip-top condition in between deep cleans.

How to clean grout with bicarbonate soda and vinegar

Need:

Scrubbing brush or old toothbrush

Bicarbonate of soda

White wine vinegar

Method:

This method is a favourite with clean-fluencer, Lynsey Queen of Clean. ‘If you have discoloured tile grout, mix together a thick paste of bicarbonate of soda and white wine vinegar,’ she says in her How To Clean Your House At Christmas book.

‘Apply the paste to the grout with a small brush or an old toothbrush. Leave for 15 minutes to settle and then rinse,’ she adds. ‘Your grout will come up as good as new.

How to clean grout with bleach

What you’ll need

Toothbrush

Bleach

Bicarbonate of soda

Method

You should reserve using bleach for those stubborn grout stains that you can’t seem to budge. Before you set to work, make sure you have opened any windows or doors to keep the space well ventilated.

There are two ways to clean grouting with bleach. You can use it neat, pouring a small amount into a cup and dipping an old toothbrush into it before scrubbing.

Our prefered method is to make a paste out of bleach and bicarbonate of soda until it resembles toothpaste consistency. Apply it to the grout and leave for 15 minutes. Take an old brush and scrub the paste away before rinsing with water or a wet cloth. Allow the grout to dry.

How to clean grout in a shower

What you”ll need

Choose a solution from above

Cotton wool bud

Method

The tricky thing about cleaning grouting in a shower is the tight corners. To make sure you get in each and every corner, when applying your vinegar or bleach solution, swap the toothbrush for a cotton wool bud.

This will help you ensure even the bottom corners or your shower are sparkling.

Which method will you be trying?