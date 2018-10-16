Get into the spirit of Christmas with these alternative advents

Christmas, the most wonderful time of the year will be here before we know it! Gin connoisseurs can countdown the days* with one of our pick of the best gin advent calendars. Forget cheap chocolate advents and time consuming ‘make-you-own’ designs, gin lovers want one thing – GIN! Behind each door in these quirky advents is mini bottle of the good stuff.

The countdown to Christmas will be extremely merry with these buys…

The best gin advent calendars 2018

1. Best gin advent calendar if you’re on a budget – Aldi

The super supermarket has come up trumps for gin lovers with this absolute bargain – the Aldi 12 Gins of Christmas calendar is just £34.99. Celebrating the 12 days of Christmas there are 12 windows, so you’re in less danger of getting blotto! Available in stores nationwide and online from 14th November, this affordable calendar comprises 12 5cl miniature gins and 12 150ml tonic waters.

Available from November: 12 Gins of Christmas, £34.99, Aldi

2. Best gin advent calendar for different flavours – John Lewis

The spirit of Christmas will be aromatic with this Edinburgh Gin Advent Calendar – Exclusive to John Lewis & Partners. Behind each of the calendar’s 25 windows hides a refreshing mini 5cl bottle of gin. These cover a variety of tastes, including clean, fresh and spicy on-the-nose gins. With hints of juniper, pine, floral, lavender, soft spice and citrus there’s a gin for all enthusiasts.

Buy now: Edinburgh Gin Advent Calendar, £120, John Lewis & Partners

3. Best gin advent calendar for craft gin – Not on the High Street

The 12 Gins Of Christmas contains miniature 5 cl craft gins for the 12 days – crafted at Eden Mill by the St Andrews expert distillery team. Each gin is a different flavour, ranging from sweet gins to more seasonal editions.

This advent comes as a gift box, featuring the mini bottles labelled for each day. In addition to the gin you get two tulip gin glasses and a suggested serving booklet.

Buy now: 12 Gins of Christmas, £70, Eden Mill St Andrews at Not on the High Street

4. Best gin advent calendar for tonic – Getting Personal

This is the advent if you’re looking to taste all the tonics! With one large bottle of Lakes Gin each door in this advent reveals a premium tonic to accompany it. From Fever Tree and Fentimans to Lixir, these tonics are a mixologists dream. Become a real gin connoisseur and sample a different flavour each day.

Buy now: Gin & Premium Tonics Advent Calendar, £99, Getting Personal

5. Best gin advent calendar with chocolate – B&M

Best of both worlds, gin and chocolate are combined in this B&M advent. B&M encourage us to countdown with chocolates for 24 days. It would appear you don’t get the gin until Christmas morning, but it’s better than no gin at all right?

Coming soon (in store only): Be Gin Advent, £4.99, B&M

6. Gin Advent Calendar – Sainsbury’s

This supermarket special is great value for money. A splendid selection of 24 premium gins offers gin fans the ultimate countdown to Christmas! This advent includes all the classics such as Hendricks, Tanqueray and Ophir. Alongside fantastic flavoured alternative options such as Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle Gin and Whitley Neill Raspberry Gin. All at the bargain price of £60!

Gin Advent Calendar, £60, Sainsbury’s (coming soon!)

7. Best gin advent calendar for pimping your drink – Debenhams

They call it a selection box, rather than advent and it doesn’t actually have gin in… but it is a fabulous choice for both gin and prosecco lovers! Behind each of the 12 doors lies a pot of bursting bubbles, shimmer bubbles or drink shimmer to add to your favourite tipple.

Can be added to alcholic or non-alcoholic drinks – so all drinks can sparkle for the festive season.

Buy now: Popaball Pimp Your Gin and Prosecco 12 Advent Selection Box, £30, Debenhams

8. Best gin advent calendar for connoisseurs – Drinks by the Dram

Welcome the festive spirit a selection of exceptional gins from across the globe. Behind the beautifully illustrated juniper berry and lemon wreath packaging lies award-winning gins. Such as Ableforth’s Bathtub Navy Strength and gins with intriguing botanicals, like a Seville orange infused spirit.Sounds delicious, perfect to get gin lovers in the mood for Christmas.

Buy now: Gin Advent Calendar, £124.95, Drinks by the Dram at 31 Dover

Anyone else tempted to start the countdown early?

* Disclaimer: we’re not suggesting you have to drink a gin every single day, (no judgement if you do), it might be wiser to build up a stash to see you through the festivities.