The iconic Jo Malone advent calendar for Christmas 2018 is available now!

This luxury advent is the finest way to countdown the days in style. Who wouldn't want mini Jo Malone gifts 24 days in a row?

Sorry, is it too early to talk Christmas? Perhaps, but it will be here before we know it! We’ve dared to break the ice with the mention of the legendary Jo Malone advent calendar – it’s available now!

Launched exclusively this week at Harrods, and available nationwide from 1st November. If you want to splash out this year, best snap yours up now to avoid disappointment.

The Jo Malone advent calendar 2018

What’s inside the Christmas advent calendar?

The entire contents are by Jo Malone, so no bad days here with this advent calendar. The box is filled with 24 draws containing mini Jo Malone colognes, body lotions, candles and rooms scents. All the products feature best-selling, signature Jo Malone scents – to ensure the countdown smells wonderful.

How much is it?

Take a deep breath, it’s not cheap. BUT it is bursting with wondrous, indulgent Jo Malone goodies. Has that the taken the edge off? Good. It’s £300.

Thinking how to get more value for money, the box itself isn’t decorated with Christmas – therefore could be used as storage once it’s all over?! (we’re trying here!)

Jo Malone London’s Advent Calendar for Christmas 2018, is modelled on the Jo Malone London Townhouse. In the same signature style of the iconic packaging the advent box is rich cream and black.

The exterior of the box is decorated with a detailed illustration of the Townhouse – as if inviting us into the heart of the whole Jo Malone operation.

Here at Ideal home HQ this is the dream advent calendar. Perhaps this is the year to make it happen?

At that price it might have to be a joint team one – we’ll have a whip-round.