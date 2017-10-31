It’s the most wonderful time of the year…time to decorate the tree! Christmas baubles play an integral part to making a tree look spectacular

Whether you’re looking to update an existing Christmas bauble collection, or keen to adopt a whole new look to keep up with the latest trends – be inspired by our edit of the best baubles for this festive season.

We’re seeing a trend for nostalgia this year. The traditional red and green colour combination has never been so fashionable. This trend is all about celebrating classic patterns such as checks and plaids, and craftsmanship with wooden decorations aplenty.

Another key trend, that certainly won’t be for everyone, is one of loud and proud tropical bright vibes! Feeling as if the summer never left, this fun Christmas trend has everything you could wish for to brighten up the tree – toucans, flamingos, cacti, unicorns and llamas. This kitsch look is a bit bonkers, but we have to say it’s most certainly sure to raise a smile.

Lustrous metallics show no sign of fading, only this year they are less shiny – more muted and sophisticated and joined by accents of navy to show them off to full potential.

The key to really making your own statement this year is with personalisation. A personalised Christmas bauble not only instantly adds personality to your tree it can be a great gift idea.

Our edit: Best Christmas baubles for 2018…

1.Best Santa Cam Bauble

The kids will be on their best behaviour if they think Santa will be watching. This genius bauble is worth it’s weight in gold for parents, and it looks great too! It’s already sold out online but will be back in stock soon. in the emantime you can buy the design in stores.

In stores now: Night Before Christmas Bauble, Wilko

2. Best gin bauble – Sipsmith

If it’s ok to hang chocolates on the tree, there’s no problem hanging mini gins! The beautifully decorated bottles of Sipsmith make for adorable tree decorations. The challenge is to see if you can make them last until the big day.

Buy now: Sipsmith London Dry Gin Baubles, £25, John Lewis

3.Best Letter baubles – Marks & Spencer

Put a unique spin on your Christmas tree with the addition of these highly decorative A-Z tree decorations. Sold individually, the possibilities are endless, you can stick with family initials or spell out entire words – make a cross word out of your tree.

The confetti inside is a great way to add a touch of sparkle, to compliment any colour scheme.

In stores only: Trapped Glitter Alphabet Bauble, £3, Marks & Spencer

4. Best leopard print bauble

It’s THE print of the season. It would be wrong to ignore this fabulously fashionable bauble from the River Island Home collection. Didn’t know they did homeware?

5.Best glass baubles

The majority of Christmas baubles are made from plastic, made to look like glass. While we get that’s more practical from a safety point of view, we do love an authentic glass design. This Art Deco inspired scaled design comes in a set of three. The elegant glass design is finished beautifully with an edging of gold glitter.

Buy now: Scaled Bauble Set of 3, £12, Amara

6. Best Mickey Mouse bauble

Best light up baubles

You can never have too many lights on your tree, making light up baubles a great idea. These are particularly great because four different designs make up the set of 12 to keep the look varied. The frosted white design is brought to life with a simple switch to shine silhouettes of festive motifs such as stars, trees and snowflakes.

Buy now: Twelve Light Up Baubles, £38, Cox & Cox

Best Nutcracker decorations

The iconic nutcracker is bigger and better than ever this year, he’s become somewhat of a hero for Christmas 2017. With the trend for nostalgia these charming hand painted tree decorations are bound to be a best seller. We love the fact these guys been given a little extra sparkle with a glitter finish.

Buy Now: Linea Nutcrackers in Box Set of 4, £22, House of Fraser

Best unicorn tree decoration

Unicorns have been another popular character adorning homeware this year. This simple design by Gisela Graham is a sophisticated take on this mystical creature, it’s more grown up than you’d think for a unicorn decoration. Keep things classy by teaming this with all white baubles or go for glam with gold as an accent colour.

Buy now: Gisela Graham White Unicorn Christmas tree Hanging, £7, Debenhams

Best silver bells

Silver bells are a classic traditional tree decoration. Finished with simple red bows and a well-placed fairy light these are more than just silver bells, they add a little bit of magic to your tree. If nothing else these will have you singing the carol ‘silver bells, silver bells it’s Christmas time in the city, ring-a-ling hear them ring, soon it will be Christmas day’.

Buy now: Set of Twelve Silver Christmas Bells, £10, Tesco Direct

Best tartan bauble

This decorative bauble is part of the traditional Highland trend at John Lewis. A heritage tartan print has been give a modern day makeover with a touch of gold and bronze detailing. The bold red compliments the metallic finish on the painted lines.

Buy now: Highlands Myths Tartan Onion Bauble, £6, John Lewis

Best personalised home bauble

This beautiful glass bauble would make for a great keepsake to treasure thorough the years. the design features a festive front door with a banner that can be personalised to feature your family name and house name and number. Chose one of the 10 pre-made doors, in a choice of 9 colours or make it completely bespoke by uploading a picture of your own front door to be copied. This would be a great gift idea for any proud homeowner, neighbour or loved one spending the first Christmas in their new home.

Dimensions: 10cm diameter

Buy now: Personalised Family Door Bauble, £20, Not on the High Street

Best car decoration

This quirky decoration is sure to add some festive cheer to any tree. The retro green car design features a Christmas tree fastened to the roof. It instantly makes us want to sing ‘driving home for Christmas’ which is no bad thing, great to get everyone in the festive spirit.

Buy now: Linea Retro Green Car with Tree, £10, House of Fraser

Best felt decoration

Red felt is a classic choice for Scandinavian-style decorating. This Simple felt heart from B&Q features a white embroidered border, giving it a further Nordic feel. Aside from the obvious beauty this decoration is a great buy because firstly it’s so cheap and secondly because red hearts aren’t just for Christmas – you could hang a heart in a country-style home all year round.

Dimensions: H12cm

Buy now: Felt Red Heart With Detail Stitching Decoration, £1, B&Q

Best mini baubles

These mini glass baubles are perfect for adding colour throughout the tree. They are small enough to go on the tips of every branch – top to bottom. The assortment of red, orange, pink, green and purple come in a variety of finishes included mirror, glitter, pearl, frosted and transparent. These colours would be perfect to compliment the playful bright trend that’s big news for decorating this Christmas. Set of 100

Buy now: Mini Multi Glass Baubles, £12.50, Paperchase

Each of our chosen designs can be hung individually, or used to accentuate an existing colour scheme. All that’s left to say is happy tree decorating!