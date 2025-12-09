Ruth Langsford's clever bauble storage trolley makes decorating (and packing away) so much easier – and there's £60 off it right now

Hands up if you've just unpacked your Christmas decorations and found yourself wincing at the tangle of baubles, crushed ornaments and half-forgotten bits you stuffed away in a hurry last January.

If this is you, you'll know how annoying slapdash storage can be. That's why Loose Women's Ruth Langsford said she's been 'coveting' this genius solution to the chaos in the form of the Balsam Hill Deluxe Rolling Bauble Chest, RRP £279. She finally treated herself to the premium storage trolley last year to keep every bauble and festive decor perfectly organised.

On her Instagram, Ruth shows how the chest unzips to reveal drawers, dividers and labelled sections that make decorating and packing up and storing decorations so much easier. And I need one immediately.

Balsam Hill Deluxe Rolling Bauble Chest £4.99 at Amazon

The structured trolley has customisable drawers that can be set up for glass baubles, long baubles, oversized ornaments and even sentimental pieces you want kept extra safe.

In her reel, she unzips the chest to reveal an impressively thought-out storage system with pull-out drawers, adjustable dividers and labelled sections for everything.

Instead of rummaging through mountains of boxes, newspaper and bubble wrap, Ruth now simply wheels out the trolley, opens a drawer and instantly sees her full festive collection, colour-coordinated, categorised by size and shape and most importantly, safely intact.

And then when Christmas is over, she can store her decorations properly for next year. At a time when most of us feel the post-festive comedown, having an organised way to pack up Christmas will surely soften the blow, making it feel easier and, dare I say it, more enjoyable.

Ruth admits it wasn't cheap, calling it 'a bit of an indulgence', but it makes her very happy. She believes this 'amazing bauble holder trolley' is worth the investment. And I tend to agree, as it will last for years and save countless headaches, making both decorating and packing away so much smoother.

Ruth also revealed that she's had her pre-lit Balsam Hill tree (similar to this Silverado Slim tree, from £239 for 5ft, during Balsam Hill's sale) for an impressive 15 years. Not only has it stood the test of time seriously well, but its slimline design means it's also a great choice for small spaces or rooms where you might want height and impact without a bulky base.

Ruth's chest is undeniably premium, even with the current discount of £60, but you don't need to splurge to get the same decoration organising satisfaction. Here are a few budget-friendly alternatives.

A little smart storage now means next year's decorating starts with excitement, not chaos. And Ruth's trolley setup shows what a difference it can make.

Will you be investing in this storage trolley?