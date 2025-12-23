For the past twenty years, Queen Camilla has hosted a festive bash at her Clarence House home for seriously ill children to help decorate the Christmas tree. 2025 has been no exception, with the royal host accepting her guests on 11 December, but nearly two weeks later, we can’t stop thinking about the beautiful, sparkling Christmas tree.

I love a little glimpse into how celebrities decorate their homes for Christmas. Whether that’s to pinch a few of their decorating ideas, or feel inspired by which Christmas trend they’ve plumped for, but the Royals’ Christmas tree is a little different.

The Queen welcomed ten children and their parents, who are being cared for by Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity and Helen & Douglas House, and the resulting decorated tree is a sparkling display of love. It’s one of my favourite trees of the season, here’s why.

Queen Camilla and Dolce place a decoration on the Christmas tree. (Image credit: Getty Images/ Pool

‘This is a tree like no other Royal tree, feeling more as though it has been made with love in a family home rather than as a stately display’ says Natalie Evans , founder and CEO of home styling and staging company Little Barn Door .

‘Unlike the usual ornate glass droplet decorations seen on other palace trees, this year’s Clarence House showpiece feels wholesome, using mix-and-match decorations in a style more commonly found in our day-to-day homes than in a Royal Residence.

‘From woollen festive figures to coloured string hearts and candy canes, the tree brings warmth and magic in an approachable way. While a luxurious and regal ‘don’t touch me’ tree certainly has its own wow factor, nothing touches the heart quite like a tree decorated with love.’

In what is now an annual tradition, the children helped adorn the tree with mismatched felt decorations , colourful star garlands and of course, lots of sparkle. And the result looks fantastic. It looks homely and warm, as Natalie pointed out, which makes the style more accessible for us at home. Not to mention, the tree was erected in honour of a very worthy cause.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Major Ollie Plunket helps Ivan decorate the Christmas tree using his sword. (Image credit: Getty Images/ Pool

‘Royal Christmas décor offers familiarity in a fast-changing world. It reassures people through tradition while subtly evolving year to year. There’s also a sense of storytelling: viewers enjoy spotting historic influences, symbolic choices and the understated personal touches that reflect the identity of the household. It feels aspirational, but still grounded in shared seasonal customs,’ explains Lydia Alty, YouTuber and Royal Expert at Royal Reporter Lydia .

‘Royal décor has long shaped festive trends, and this tree is likely to encourage a renewed appreciation for classic decorations, particularly tinsel, glass and metallic finishes, used in a thoughtful way. It sends a clear message that Christmas style doesn’t need to be excessive to be impactful; elegance, meaning and a nod to tradition are more than enough.’

I’m particularly taken with the felt baubles, which are not only adorable but look traditional and stylish. If you like them too, I’ve found a few more you can snap up now.

Habitat Felt Star Christmas Garland £6 at Habitat I love the colourful stars you can spot on the Clarence House tree. This felt garland will add some extra colour to yours. Festive Felt Dove Bauble With Mistletoe £8 at Amazon You can also spot little birds on the Royal's tree. This felt dove is both charming and traditional. Habitat Single Fantastic Mr.fox Hanging Christmas Ornament Was £4, now £2.50 at Habitat What I love most about the Clarence House tree is it's little felt characters. They add so much charm and character to the decor.

Queen Camilla’s tree is a perfect example of a traditional, homely tree that still looks stylish. It’s going straight to our moodboard for next year.