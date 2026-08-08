Fancy a stylish bargain? Check out this month's 20 homeware buys under £20, as chosen by Ideal Home's Deputy Editor
Little luxuries that won't break the bank
If you're saving your pennies to go on holiday this summer, or have already been and spent more than you budgeted for, you're hardly going to be splashing out on buying a bunch of new things for your home this month. That is, until you scroll down.
The fact that you're reading this means the promise of 20 stylish buys all priced under £20 has more than piqued your interest. As Ideal Home's Deputy Editor, I spend my days looking at and writing about the latest homeware from both high street and independent brands. This means I know exactly where to find the best stylish buys that look way more expensive than their price tag.
Holidays aside, not everyone is flush enough to treat themselves to expensive treats every month, so if you're hankering after a little decorative pick-me-up, or a pretty and practical piece for your home, this list is for you.
Definitely worth a mention is the brilliant Stacey Solomon Cast Aluminium Brazier from George Home, now half price, and the gorgeous H&M Home fabric-covered table lamp, which is perfect for adding a bit of mood lighting to your evenings. Special mention too goes to the great value skiffers from Amazon - just the thing for adding a touch of period detailing to your home, all while protecting your skirting boards.
So, depending on what time of the day it is, grab yourself a cuppa or a cocktail, and check out my top 20 buys below - and don't forget to check back next month for a whole new list of treats...
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Ginevra Benedetti has been the Deputy Editor of Ideal Home magazine since 2021. With a career in magazines spanning nearly twenty years, she has worked for the majority of the UK’s interiors magazines, both as staff and as a freelancer. She first joined the Ideal Home team in 2011, initially as the Deputy Decorating Editor and has never left! She currently oversees the publication of the brand’s magazine each month, from planning through to publication, editing, writing or commissioning the majority of the content.