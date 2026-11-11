24 Christmas napkins to take you from cocktail nights to family dinners – here are the most stylish paper and fabric napkins to shop now
From traditional patterns to fun, embroidered motifs, these are the best napkins on the high street
I'm a firm believer in never having enough napkins. As someone who loves hosting, they're one of the easiest accessories to lean on when dressing a table, and they have the ability to completely alter a scheme. So when it comes to Christmas, some festive napkins are my favourite trick for creating an impressive tablescape.
Whether you prefer a traditional Christmas scheme with holly berry motifs, or you would rather keep things simple by letting festive colours do the talking, there are napkins to suit every preference. With fabric napkins, opting for classic colours and patterns is a way to guarantee that they'll be brought out year after year. But equally on-trend styles like these Eleanor Bowmer napkins at La Redoute offer an affordable way of creating a fun and playful look.
If you're not quite ready to commit, or you're not keen on extra laundry, paper napkins will be the way forward. For kitting out children's tables on Christmas Day or for adding to the sideboard when hosting drinks nights, you can't go wrong with having a pack of affordable paper napkins in your repertoire.
Here are 24 of the best paper and fabric napkins on the high street to shop now.
Christmas paper napkins
Sometimes, the thought of extra washing is enough to put you off from hosting. Paper napkins are the ultimate hosting hack that means the clean-up is minimal, plus they're much more affordable.
Whether you want a fun, practical napkin option for children or you want to make a Christmas buffet as simple as possible, these 8 packs of paper festive napkins will fit the bill.
Christmas fabric napkins
Napkins are one of the easiest ways to zhuzh up a table for Christmas - you can keep everything else non-seasonal and allow this smaller touch to do all of the leg work.
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I believe fabric napkins should be something that you can bring out year after year, so I've handpicked these 16 styles to offer something for every taste and Christmas scheme. From simple red napkins that can be dressed up or down, to more extravagant floral designs, these picks will quickly become a beloved part of your tablescape.
Some of the best Christmas decorations on the high street sell out spectacularly fast, so now is the best time to get prepared before December hits.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).