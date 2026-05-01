Every stylish home needs a splash of red – these 20 buys are how all the interior editors I know are adding this trending colour to their homes

Whether it's tomato red, burgundy or a vibrant cherry red, one thing is clear: 2026 is the year of red. The vibrant colour trend bounced back onto our radar thanks to the 'unexpected red theory' and evolved into the grown-up primary colour trend to become a key feature in the most stylish homes.

This weekend, the power of red is getting renewed attention with the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2. Cerulean might have one of the most famous lines in the film, but we all know red is the true star of the show. It's no coincidence that all the most stylish people I know and see on social media include a splash of red in both their wardrobes and their homes.

One of the best ways I've seen many of the interiors editors I work with incorporate red into their homes isn't as a wash of paint, but through homeware accents. A red lamp here or a red frame there to draw the eye. These are the 20 buys I've spotted my fellow editors snapping up to elevate a room. Whatever your home's colour scheme, a splash of red always looks good.

How are you adding a dash of red into your home this spring and summer?

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