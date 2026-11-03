16 John Lewis Christmas decorations to buy before they sell out – these are the stylish garlands and baubles to add to basket asap

The John Lewis Christmas advert has landed for 2026, which means one thing: Christmas is officially here, and we can all stop pretending we've not been shopping for festive decorations since September.

The John Lewis Christmas shop remains one of the best places to shop for festive decorations, from the best artificial Christmas tree to its viral pop-star mice tree decorations. The high street giant bridges the gap between playful trending decorations and those classic pieces you'll be pulling out of the attic year after year.

The John Lewis Christmas shop has been open for the last month, but this year's John Lewis advert with its disco balls, star lights and fruit-themed baubles reminded me of just how many gorgeous festive gems John Lewis has launched this year. I've trawled through the festive collections of nearly every high street store, so I have a finely honed eye for the decorations that John Lewis does the best.

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I've rounded up the 16 best decorations I've spied at John Lewis, including some stars from the new advert, to hit refresh on your current festive decorations in time for December.

What I loved about this years John Lewis collection is that it featured so many nostalgic decorations that look similar to ones I remember my mum pulling out when I was a kid. These are the pieces I'm looking to invest in, decorations that my kids will remember seeing year after year as they grow up.