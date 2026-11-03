John Lewis' 2026 Christmas advert has reimagined 'granny-chic' with Kristin Scott Thomas' lust-worthy grandma's house

There were three things I didn't expect when I first saw 2026's John Lewis Christmas advert: 1. a toy dog telling Kristin Scott Thomas to 'lighten up, Grandma ', 2. Kristin Scott Thomas as the chicest grandma ever, 3. to find myself lusting after a 'grandma's house'.

It's been 20 years since the original John Lewis advert that had us all balling was launched. To celebrate the milestone, every stop has been pulled out to make this year's advert feel fresh, new and compelling, even pulling in their first celebrity stars and getting Sam Fender on board to record a cover of The Rolling Stones' 'You Can't Always Get What You Want'. However, what I couldn't take my eyes off was the plush home of Grandma Gloria (played by Kristin Scott Thomas).

The advert centres around a Grandma going on a journey with a Fisher-Price Snoopy dog toy she was gifted as a child, in order to track down the perfect gift for her grandkids. The advert starts with the family coming over to Grandma's house for Christmas; the grandkids run past her without a hug and break in and rampage through her very chic study that she'd locked up.

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Gloria and Pickles | John Lewis & Partners | Christmas Ad 2026 - YouTube Watch On

When her attempts to connect with them via a toy dog, 'Pickles' that she loved as a child are met with a bored look, she gives up on working out what gift they'd like and plans to give the kids money for Christmas, saying, 'it's what they want'.

That is until Pickles intervenes and takes her on a Christmas light, disco ball and tuk-tuk-filled montage to find a gift. Of course they wind up at John Lewis, but it's not to buy one singular perfect gift; instead, she gives her study a makeover, picking up bean bags, disco balls and streamers to transform it into a 'gran-cave' where she and the kids can play, connect and make memories.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

When you have a star like Dame Kristin Scott Thomas playing the grandma, you're going to expect her to have a stylish home. Still, I instantly started taking notes on the earthy and glamorous 70s colour palette that looked just as chic paired with Scandi-inspired armchairs as it did transformed into the 'gran cave' with disco balls and gold streamers. I'll go as far as to say this is one of the most lustworthy homes we've ever seen in a John Lewis advert.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

The whole home was put together using John Lewis furniture and home accessories, which embraced a grown-up, colourful Scandinavian aesthetic for its Autumn/Winter collection. This advert is a masterclass in how to mix the Scandi-inspired furniture with jewel-toned soft furnishings to curate a warm and cosy home.

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If you're currently lusting after the home in the advert, here are the key pieces that were used so you can recreate the look yourself.