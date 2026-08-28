The summer is officially still not over – but the prep for this year’s festive season starts now as the John Lewis online Christmas shop is open, with the physical in-store version soon to follow in September. If you’ve ever been the victim of not acting fast enough when popular Christmas decorations launch as I have been - I still mourn some metal bows from Søstrene Grene I missed out on in 2024 - then you’ll know that you have to be quick in order to snap up the best ones before they sell out.

Autumnal and Christmas decor are starting to drop earlier than ever, and this year is no exception. While John Lewis is one of the first to officially open its Christmas shop, many other brands and retailers have been quietly dropping their Christmas decor for the past couple of weeks – this includes Marks & Spencer’s foodhall-inspired baubles, which launched last week and shoppers have already been going crazy for them.

Below, I’ve rounded up the just-landed John Lewis Christmas decorations that I (and the John Lewis team) predict are going to sell out first, along with some of my personal top picks.

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'After the success of our felt mice last year, we have super high hopes for our brand new felt friends,' says Cydney Ball, head of Christmas at John Lewis. 'This includes all new animals with exciting hobbies and some fun new John Lewis and Waitrose additions, such as our beauty counter cat and wine aisle schnauzer.'

Top picks

John Lewis Christmas themes for this year

Just like last year and the year before, John Lewis’ Christmas collection has a few different themes which could also be referred to as their Christmas decor trends. These are the looks that the retailer is championing in 2026.

1. The Cherisher

(Image credit: John Lewis)

The Cherisher is all about decorations with a vintage look and a handmade quality. There’s also a slightly folksy, rustic feel to them, whether it’s the adorable wooden house decs or the much-loved felt mouse characters.

2. The Connoisseur

(Image credit: John Lewis)

If a fancy Christmas is your jam then you’ll love the Connoisseur trend. All the luxuries of the festive period and beyond - whether it’s caviar or indulgent cocktails - are included. Metallic tones of silver and gold are also complemented by seashell decorations which I predict are going to be very popular with shoppers.

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3. The Curator

(Image credit: John Lewis)

The Curator brings together references to the natural world with nods to antique artifacts. The stars of this trend are beautiful frosted fruit decorations which look both fairytale-like and vintage-inspired.

4. The Enthusiast

(Image credit: John Lewis)

The Enthusiast is John Lewis’ most playful and ‘out there’ theme of this year. It references pop culture moments, as well as kitsch childhood memorabilia, all done in bold, bright shades. The here-pictured Yetis which John Lewis is championing as part of this look are not my favourite. But I can get behind a felt mouse dressed like Elton John or a bedazzled pink stand mixer.

Ever since the temperatures have dropped, I think we’ve all been a little bit over summer. So why not make the most of it?! Happy early Christmas shopping!