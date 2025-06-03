It's the 2025 Ideal Home Garden Awards, and as ever, our panel of experts have handpicked the very best garden products, landscaping and retailers out there.

Whether you're looking for quality furniture for a summer of alfresco dining and entertaining, or some genius outdoor lighting, pick up some inspiration from the winners of the Ideal Home Garden Awards.

Best outdoor sofa: Cox & Cox

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

We were blown away by Cox & Cox's Bora Lounge Set, which showcases garden furniture ideas at their most stylish. That's why it took the top spot as our favourite outdoor sofa this year.

‘Comfortable, elevated, stylish – this sofa set from Cox & Cox would suit both traditional and modern leaning garden layouts,' says Ginevra Benedetti, Ideal Home's Deputy Editor. 'I mean, the curved back frame almost looks like a pair of arms welcoming you into a hug!’

Highly commended: 1977 Outdoor Sofa, King Living and Valentina Large Three Seat Outdoor Sofa, Atkin and Thyme

Best small garden solution: Elho

(Image credit: Elho)

We love small garden ideas at Ideal Home, and we're always on the lookout for a brilliant solution for a petite space. Elho's Green Basics Grow Garden is ideal for budding gardeners looking to start a mini vegetable patch on a balcony, terrace or patio area.

‘I’m a huge fan of Elho’s garden products, and this Grow Garden is a simple but game-changing solution for gardeners working with a small outdoor space,' says Sophie King, Ideal Home's Gardens Editor.

'The divided sections allow you to grow several different fruits and vegetables at once, so you’re effectively getting the foundation of a mini vegetable patch for a great price!'

Best gas BBQ: Grillstream

(Image credit: Grillstream)

If you're looking for the best gas BBQ for your space this year but portability is a priority, we awarded the Grillstream SmashGrill Go the top spot for this year's Ideal Home Garden Awards.

‘The SmashGrill Go stood out to us because of its portability and space-savvy design,' says Sophie. 'It can be easily folded and taken on trips, or stored away when not in use. Setup is fast and easy, too.’

Highly commended: George Home Uniflame 4 burner gas griddle BBQ

Best outdoor lighting: Philips Hue

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

The best garden lighting ideas are all about practicality and style – and that's why we loved Philips Hue's Outdoor Lightstrip. They're customisable for extra personality, too.

‘Philips Hue is easily the best range of smart lighting around,' says Ginevra. 'These lightstrips are good at subtly highlighting areas in your garden (without being on show) and, as they’re smart, you can dim them, set them on timers and change the light’s colour.’

Best outdoor dining: George Home

(Image credit: George Home)

You'll need some stylish seating for the foundation of a great alfresco dining experience – and the vibrant George Home Green Metal Slat 3-Piece Bench Set offers just that.

‘This dining set sells out as soon as it gets restocked, and it’s easy to see why,' says Heather Young, Ideal Home's Editor-in-Chief. 'Comprising a long rectangular table and two benches, the stylish shape and stunning green finish will add a contemporary touch and elevate any outdoor space, modern or traditional.’

Best charcoal BBQ: Kamado Joe

(Image credit: Kamado Joe)

When it comes to the best charcoal BBQs on the market, we're forever advocates of Kamado Joe. If a smart BBQ tickles your fancy, you'll want to take a look at the winner of this category for 2025: the Konnected Joe.

‘We’re a huge fan of Kamado Joe’s grills at Ideal Home, and the smart Konnected Joe is an exciting step-up for those looking to enhance their charcoal barbecuing experience,' says Sophie.

'With cooking modes for users of all skill levels, from beginner to advanced, it’s a solid investment if you’re hoping to embrace alfresco cooking this year.’

Best paint: Frenchic Paint

(Image credit: Frenchic)

Garden paint ideas are nothing without a solid brand and a trusty mix, and that's why we wanted to celebrate Frenchic Paint's Al Fresco paint range for the Ideal Home Garden Awards 2025.

‘This paint is an eco-conscious choice, and is self-priming, making it hassle-free,' says Heather. 'With 26 shades, it’s great for adding character to your space.'

Best retailer: Vonhaus

(Image credit: Vonhaus)

Above all else, garden retailers should keep the customer in mind and offer solutions for every space and gardening need. That's exactly what Vonhaus is great at, which is why we awarded them best garden retailer this year.

‘Offering a huge range of great-value outdoor living and garden furniture, VonHaus is a one-stop shop for everything you need to kit out your garden, and with free UK mainland delivery, you can spruce up your space in no time,' says Heather.

Highly commended: Hillier Garden Centres

Best garden shade: LG Outdoor

(Image credit: LG Outdoor)

For an ultra-modern spin on garden shade ideas, we loved LG Outdoor's Sanctuary 3m x 4m Gazebo. It's functional, innovative and stylish, which is everything we could hope for in a garden shelter, and that's why it took the top spot this year.

‘This is such a clever way to bring welcome shade to your garden,' says Ginevra. 'The retractable side panels and roof slats can be easily adjusted as the sun moves round, so you’re always covered.'

Best garden tool: Vonhaus

(Image credit: Vonhaus)

Innovative and handy, the Vonhaus 1800W Artificial Grass Brush is a shining example of a garden tool that can help make garden maintenance easier – even when the grass isn't real.

'VonHaus’s Artificial Grass Brush is the ultimate problem-solver for artificial grass owners,' says Sophie. 'It makes light work of tidying an artificial lawn, and restores the blades to their former glory at the same time.’

Highly commended: Stiga PR100e Battery Pruner & Extension Pole

Best garden innovation: Onduline Building Products

(Image credit: Onduline Building Products)

We wanted to track down a product that captures innovation at its finest, and Onduline Building Products does exactly that. They're a lesson in garden building construction, and they're better for the planet, too.

‘Made from 50% recycled materials, Onduline Classic is a brilliant alternative to roof felt for topping garden buildings,' says Heather.

Best fire pit: George Home

(Image credit: George Home)

Looking for the best fire pit for outdoor cosiness throughout the year? We loved George Home's Modern Chiminea, and it took the top spot in this year's Ideal Home Awards.

'George Home’s Modern Chiminea is simple, affordable and the perfect addition to a garden patio,' says Sophie. 'If you’re looking for cosy evening ambience, this fire pit fits the bill.’

Best pizza oven

(Image credit: Gozney)

We're constantly looking out for the best pizza ovens on the market for every space, budget and need, and the brand-new Gozney Tread took the top spot in the 2025 Ideal Home Garden Awards.

'I've tested three different Gozney pizza ovens now and the Tread might just be my favourite yet,' says Molly Cleary, Appliances Editor at Ideal Home. 'It has the power of the brand's previous release, the Arc, but with a versatile design that would be easy to sling in the back of the car to take to the beach or on a road trip.

'The overall look of it is so impressive, and the pizza is, as usual, divine. With gas fuel, it really couldn't be simpler for anyone to use, too!'

Best garden landscaping: Millboard

(Image credit: Millboard)

Last but by no means least, we have the best garden landscaping winner. We've never seen garden decking ideas like the Millboard Modello range – it offers a unique spin on traditional wooden decking boards with over 50 different laying patterns.

‘How fun are these?!' says Ginevra. 'They offer a new way to bring patterns outdoors on completely different material. Love!’

Highly commended: Stamford Stone Company Ltd Hammersmith Limestone Paving

The judges

Heather Young Editor-in-Chief, Ideal Home Heather has worked on Ideal Home for over 16 years and loves gardening.

Ginevra Benedetti Deputy Editor - Print, Ideal Home Ginevra Benedetti has been the Deputy Editor of Ideal Home magazine since 2021, having first joined the team in 2011.

Sophie King Ideal Home's Gardens Editor Since joining the team as Gardens Editor, Sophie has looked after Ideal Home's key garden buying guides and ideas features. She's always on board with the latest garden trends.