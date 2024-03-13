Lights4fun coupon codes for March 2024

FAQs

Is there a Lights4fun free delivery option? Yes. Lights4fun offers a free standard delivery option for all UK orders over £60. This option will be made available when you get to the checkout page.

When is the next Lights4fun sale? Lights4fun has sales throughout the year, including holidays such as Easter and Christmas. Another great sale to catch is the Lights4fun Black Friday with huge discounts of up to 60% off the entire site.

How can I claim a Lights4fun student discount? Students can save on their next Lights4fun purchase with a student discount code. Once you’ve verified your student status with Student Beans, you will receive a 10% Lights4fun coupon to use on your next order over £20.

Where can I find a Lights4fun discount code for NHS staff? Unfortunately, there isn’t a Lights4fun discount code for NHS workers at this time. Should this change, we will update our information right away to give you access to the best savings. In the meantime, you can save on your next order with a Lights4fun coupon.

What is the Lights4fun returns policy? If you would like to return your order, you have up to 30 days from the delivery date to send it back. All returned items must be in the original packaging and in a resaleable condition. It can take up to 14 working days for your refund to arrive in your account. Please note that Lights4fun are unable to offer free returns at this time.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter discounts: Save on your first order when you sign up for the official Lights4fun newsletter. By signing up, you will immediately receive a 10% discount code to use on your first order. You will be the first to hear about their newest products, exclusive discounts, and early access to sales meaning you can make the most of your future shopping.

2-year warranty: Shop with confidence thanks to the 2-year warranty Lights4fun offers on every product. If your recent purchase arrives damaged, faulty, or breaks within this time, contact the Lights4fun Customer Service team, who will be more than happy to help.

Outlet: Spend less on your favourite Lights4fun lighting products by shopping in their outlet section. We’ve previously seen discounts of up to 60% on indoor and outdoor lighting options suitable for all households.

Seasonal sales: Update your indoor and outdoor decor as the seasons change. From autumn and summer to Halloween and Easter, Lights4fun has a plethora of options for you. Typically, our savings experts have found savings of up to 50% during these sales making them a great saving tool.

Refer a Friend: Light up a loved one’s life by using the Lights4fun refer-a-friend programme. When they receive your referral link, they will be able to save 15% on their first purchase. Once they’ve placed their order, you will also receive a 15% Lights4fun discount code so you can save too.

How to use your Lights4fun coupon

Using a Lights4fun discount code couldn’t be any easier:

Check out our verified Lights4fun coupons and click the ‘Get Code’ button to copy the best code for you. Open the Lights4fun website in a new window to begin your shop. Add your favourite items to the basket. When you’re done, you can begin the checkout process by clicking the bag icon at the top of the screen and then clicking the ‘Checkout’ option at the bottom of the pop-up. This will reveal your order total with a ‘Discount code or gift card’ box to the right where you can enter your chosen Lights4fun coupon. Finally, hit the ‘Apply’ button to secure your latest savings.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an Offers team that sources codes and deals from affiliate networks and from researching the web. The codes are tested to see if they work and then added to the retailer pages, alongside sales, multi-buy deals, friend referral discounts and newsletter sign-up deals. The codes and offers are checked regularly to ensure they’re still live and working, and new deals are added multiple times a week, keeping the offer list fresh.

Alongside this, we have a Commercial team that works with the brands to secure exclusive discount codes. An exclusive code is an offer agreed upon by the brand that is the best in the market, it’s normally a limited-time-only offer so it’s worth snapping up when you see it.

We also have a Copywriting team who update the FAQs, Hints & Tips and Buyers Guides sections with additional information on how you can save money at each retailer, alongside answering other queries you may have.

What if my voucher code doesn’t work?

Although we have eyes on the pages checking the codes and offers are working, sometimes they expire early or the details change suddenly. If you do find a code that doesn’t work or an offer has expired, please feel free to get in contact and let us know at vouchers.idealhome@futurenet.com.

How do we make money?

When you click one of our offer links, a unique identifier is added that lets the retailer know that you’ve come from our Ideal Home discount code page. If you then buy something, we get a commission from the purchase. A commission is a small percentage of the money that you’ve spent on your item(s).