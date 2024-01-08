The Hut discount codes for January 2024

FAQs

Does The Hut offer free delivery? Begin shopping The Hut for free delivery on all orders of £100 or more. If your order is less than this, standard delivery costs £5.49. You should allow 2-3 working days from dispatch for delivery.

How do I get a first order discount at The Hut? Sign up for The Hut’s newsletter and you’ll be able to save 15% off your first order. To sign up, you’ll need to go to The Hut website. Once you sign up with your email address, The Hut will send your unique 15% off discount code to you.

Does The Hut have a key workers discount? Yes, key workers can get a 15% off discount at The Hut. This includes teachers, healthcare professionals, NHS staff, military, and those in the police or fire service. You will need to verify your employment status via the ‘key worker discount’ page on The Hut’s website.

Does The Hut offer student discount? Students can start saving on their purchases at The Hut with a 15% off discount code. You will need to verify your student status via the ‘student discount’ page on The Hut website or GoCertify. Once you’ve verified your education status, you’ll be sent your unique discount code.

When does The Hut have sales? The Hut has regular sales throughout the year on its website. Simply click ‘sale’ from the menu to shop for discounts on women’s, men’s, lifestyle, child and baby’s, or beauty products. Our savings experts have previously noted up to 50% off with the sale section.

What is the return policy at The Hut? If you change your mind, you can return your item to The Hut within 28 days of purchase. Your item should be in its original condition with any tags still attached. There are some exceptions, for example jewelry and swimwear cannot be returned for hygiene reasons. For the complete list of exclusions, double check the returns page on their website.

Hints and tips

Newsletter discounts: When you shop The Hut, you’ll find plenty of homeware, fashion, and beauty products to update your lifestyle. Sign up for the newsletter at The Hut for 15% off your first purchase. You’ll also be kept updated on the latest sales and promotions at The Hut from all your favourite brands, such as Myprotein and Lookfantastic.

Refer a friend: Know somebody who loves all the latest brands like you do? Refer a friend to The Hut and they can get 10% off their first purchase. Once they make their order, you’ll also be sent £10 credit for The Hut. You can now also earn up to £50 in additional vouchers from referring a 3rd, 5th, or 10th friend. To get your referral code, log into your account.

Shop the sale: If you’re trying to shop smarter, then the sale page at The Hut is a great place to turn to. You can shop everything from the latest women’s fashion to seasonal homeware products. The Hut has been known to have up to 50% off with its sale page before. The Hut usually has key sales dates such as Black Friday and Christmas discounts as well.

Student discounts: Calling all students! Students can get 15% off their purchases at The Hut. You’ll need to verify your student ID through GoCertify or by using the student discount page on The Hut’s website. With plenty of homeware, health, and fashion brands, you can stock up for the semester.

How to Use Your The Hut Discount Code

Check through our The Hut discount codes and promo codes until you find one to suit your purchase. Once you choose your discount code, go to the The Hut website and add your products to your basket. Click the basket icon in the top right corner to go to the checkout page. You can then copy and paste your code into the discount code box next to your order total. Click ‘Apply’ and your discount should be applied.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an Offers team that sources codes and deals from affiliate networks and from researching the web. The codes are tested to see if they work and then added to the retailer pages, alongside sales, multi-buy deals, friend referral discounts and newsletter sign-up deals. The codes and offers are checked regularly to ensure they’re still live and working, and new deals are added multiple times a week, keeping the offer list fresh.

Alongside this, we have a Commercial team that works with the brands to secure exclusive discount codes. An exclusive code is an offer agreed upon by the brand that is the best in the market, it’s normally a limited-time-only offer so it’s worth snapping up when you see it.

We also have a Copywriting team who update the FAQs, Hints & Tips and Buyers Guides sections with additional information on how you can save money at each retailer, alongside answering other queries you may have.

What if my voucher code doesn’t work?

Although we have eyes on the pages checking the codes and offers are working, sometimes they expire early or the details change suddenly. If you do find a code that doesn’t work or an offer has expired, please feel free to get in contact and let us know at vouchers.idealhome@futurenet.com.

How do we make money?

When you click one of our offer links, a unique identifier is added that lets the retailer know that you’ve come from our Ideal Home discount code page. If you then buy something, we get a commission from the purchase. A commission is a small percentage of the money that you’ve spent on your item(s).