British Home Stores discount codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does British Home Stores offer free delivery? Yes. At British Home Stores, you will automatically qualify for free standard delivery on all orders over £16. Alternatively, if your order is below £16, standard delivery will cost £4.95.

Does British Home Stores offer next-day delivery? Yes, you can opt for next-day delivery at British Home Stores for a small fee of £8.95. This will arrive the following working day, provided you place your order before 3 pm.

What payment options are available at British Home Stores? There are several payment options at British Home Stores, including Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Switch, Solo, Delta, and PayPal.

What is the returns policy at British Home Stores? At British Home Stores, they have a 14-day returns policy which means you’ll have up to 14 days after your delivery date to return your order. Please note that all items must be returned in their original, unused condition, as well as in their original packaging for you to be eligible for a full refund.

How do I create a return at British Home Stores? If you wish to return your order from British Home Stores, you must contact them on the following email: customerservice@bhs.com , to inform them of such.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Offers: Become a part of the British Home Stores family when you sign up to their newsletter using your email. When you do, you’ll be able to stay up to date with all of the latest news, and even get notified of exclusive offers and sales straight to your inbox.

Seasonal Sales: Keep an eye on the British Home Stores website so you don’t miss out on the chance to bag some great savings. These seasonal sales are time-limited promotions which means they won’t last forever, so it’s definitely worth checking the website regularly. If you time it just right, you’ll be able to save money on your next purchase and enjoy discounts of up to 20% off selected lighting.

Offers Section: Take a look at the British Home Stores offer section the next time you shop. Whether you’re looking to save money here and there or you’ve got your eye on something a little over budget, you’ll be able to get as much as 60% off your next purchase with their regularly updated offers.

Blog: Make sure you can get the most out of your British Home Store buys with their handy blog. It’s completely free to read and you’ll be able to pick up on useful tips and tricks, from how to decorate your home using the Pantone Colour of the Year, to outdoor solutions to transform your garden, and even how to use lamps to enhance your positive energy.

How to use your British Home Stores discount code:

Check out our available British Home Stores discount codes and find a code that works best for you. Once you’ve found a discount code, head over to the British Home Stores website and add your desired purchase(s) to your basket. Then, click on the basket icon in the top right corner of the British Home Stores website and follow the onscreen instructions. Enter your preferred discount code in the discount code box located on the right side of the page, making sure it has been applied at the checkout stage. Enjoy your savings.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an Offers team that sources codes and deals from affiliate networks and from researching the web. The codes are tested to see if they work and then added to the retailer pages, alongside sales, multi-buy deals, friend referral discounts and newsletter sign-up deals. The codes and offers are checked regularly to ensure they’re still live and working, and new deals are added multiple times a week, keeping the offer list fresh.

Alongside this, we have a Commercial team that works with the brands to secure exclusive discount codes. An exclusive code is an offer agreed upon by the brand that is the best in the market, it’s normally a limited-time-only offer so it’s worth snapping up when you see it.

We also have a Copywriting team who update the FAQs, Hints & Tips and Buyers Guides sections with additional information on how you can save money at each retailer, alongside answering other queries you may have.

What if my voucher code doesn’t work?

Although we have eyes on the pages checking the codes and offers are working, sometimes they expire early or the details change suddenly. If you do find a code that doesn’t work or an offer has expired, please feel free to get in contact and let us know at vouchers.idealhome@futurenet.com.

How do we make money?

When you click one of our offer links, a unique identifier is added that lets the retailer know that you’ve come from our Ideal Home discount code page. If you then buy something, we get a commission from the purchase. A commission is a small percentage of the money that you’ve spent on your item(s).