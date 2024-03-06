Litecraft discount codes for March 2024

FAQs

Can I get free delivery at Litecraft? Begin shopping at Litecraft for free delivery on all lighting orders. However, bulbs will be subject to a small delivery charge if ordered alone and with a total less than £16. Standard delivery should arrive within 24-48 hours.

Does Litecraft have click and collect? Yes. Litecraft has 4 stores available for free click-and-collect delivery across the UK. This includes Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, and Manchester. Your order should be delivered within 2-3 working days.

Does Lite Craft have clearance? Yes. Start browsing the Litecraft ‘clearance’ section on the brand’s website. We’ve previously seen up to 50% off with the clearance. You can shop categories such as ceiling lights, wall lights, light bulbs, shades, and lamps.

What are the reviews like for Lite Craft? Most shoppers who leave reviews recommend the good service and fast delivery from Litecraft. The brand also has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot.

What is the returns policy at Litecraft? Litecraft has a 14-day returns policy from the date after you receive your order. You will need to notify Litecraft by email or letter within this time. Any items should be returned in original packaging and perfect condition, with any accessories, guarantees, or manuals. You will need to include your order number and return reason on your delivery note. You will need to cover the cost of returns postage unless the item is defective. For the complete returns policy, check the Litecraft website.

Hints and Tips

Sign up for the newsletter: When you sign up for the Litecraft newsletter, you can get 10% off your next purchase. You’ll also be sent exciting information about giveaways, new products, and exclusive discounts. To sign up, go to the Litecraft website and type your preferred email address into the sign-up box.

Shop the weekly deals: Looking for a saving on your lighting? Check the ‘weekly deals’ section of the Litecraft website. New deals are added to this page each week with previous discounts as much as 79% off. We’ve previously seen discounts on floor lamps, table lamps, and ceiling lighting.

Stay social: Follow Litecraft on social media and you can enter regular lighting and home giveaways. You can also see exclusive promotions and be the first to know about sales. Previous social media giveaways have included marquee lamps, table lamps, and globe lights. You can also check the brand’s posts for free style inspiration and home decor advice.

Seasonal sales: If you’re looking to save on your next lighting purchase, shop the seasonal sales at Litecraft. We’ve previously seen discounts such as 20% off during the brand’s spring sale events. To be kept updated on the latest sales, check this page or sign up for the Litecraft newsletter.

How to use your Litecraft discount code

Browse through our Litecraft discount codes and choose the voucher best suited to your order. Click the 'Get Discount' button to see your code. Go to the Litecraft website and add your items to your basket. At the checkout, copy and paste your Litecraft discount code into the promo code box and select 'apply'. Your discount should be applied to your total.

How do we source our promo codes and deals?

We have an Offers team that sources codes and deals from affiliate networks and from researching the web. The codes are tested to see if they work and then added to the retailer pages, alongside sales, multi-buy deals, friend referral discounts and newsletter sign-up deals. The codes and offers are checked regularly to ensure they’re still live and working, and new deals are added multiple times a week, keeping the offer list fresh.

Alongside this, we have a Commercial team that works with the brands to secure exclusive discount codes. An exclusive code is an offer agreed upon by the brand that is the best in the market, it’s normally a limited-time-only offer so it’s worth snapping up when you see it.

We also have a Copywriting team who update the FAQs, Hints & Tips and Buyers Guides sections with additional information on how you can save money at each retailer, alongside answering other queries you may have.

What if my voucher code doesn't work?

Although we have eyes on the pages checking the codes and offers are working, sometimes they expire early or the details change suddenly. If you do find a code that doesn’t work or an offer has expired, please feel free to get in contact and let us know at vouchers.idealhome@futurenet.com.

How do we make money?

When you click one of our offer links, a unique identifier is added that lets the retailer know that you’ve come from our Ideal Home discount code page. If you then buy something, we get a commission from the purchase. A commission is a small percentage of the money that you’ve spent on your item(s).