Julian Charles discount codes for March 2024

FAQs

Are there any Julian Charles free delivery options? Shoppers can benefit from a free standard delivery option when they spend over £49. This shipping method will incur a cost of £4.95 under this amount with an expected delivery time of 4-7 working days.

Is there a Julian Charles outlet? Whilst there isn’t a Julian Charles outlet, there is a dedicated sales section on their website. You can discover discounts of up to 80% on bedding, pillows, duvets, mattress toppers, curtains, throws, and accessories with this page.

Can Julian Charles discount codes be used on sale items? Yes, you can use your Julian Charles discount code when you purchase sales items. Simply type your chosen Julian Charles code during the checkout process and your total will be adjusted.

How can I claim a Julian Charles student discount code? Unfortunately, this brand doesn’t have a student discount code available at this time. Should this change, we will update our information to ensure you get the best deals available. In the meantime, you can save on your next order with our tried-and-tested Julian Charles discount codes or by shopping in their sales.

Is there a Julian Charles NHS discount? Yes. Julian Charles offers up to 20% off for key workers. If you are a teacher, in the military, police, fire service, care and social work, government, or healthcare, you can validate your employment status on the Julian Charles key worker page.

Are Julian Charles returns free? This brand offers free returns for all mainland UK orders. You have up to 30 days from the delivery date to return your order for a full refund. All returned items must be in their original condition and packaging with the labels in place.

Hints and Tips

Offers Tabs: Find the best savings available with the Julian Charles offers tab. You can find great deals on curtains, duvets, and bedding sets that will elevate the style of any room. Our savings experts have previously noted discounts of up to 80% on a wide variety of styles, colours, and prints, so any room can be brightened up instantly.

Seasonal Sales: Save on Julian Charles curtains, bedding, furniture, rugs, and lighting with Julian Charles’ seasonal sales. Each season, some of their most popular items can be found with deals up to 75% off. The offer tab is to the right of the bar at the top of the page and all their offer options can be found there.

Newsletter: Get 10% off your next order when you sign up for the official Julian Charles newsletter. When you sign up, you will be the first to find out about their newest products, latest sales, and exclusive deals and Julian Charles promo codes.

VIP Rewards: Make the most out of what Julian Charles has to offer by signing up for their VIP Rewards scheme. Signing up means you will enjoy free delivery, discounted collections, exclusive vouchers, and even early access to spectacular sales. Simply scroll to the bottom of the page and enter your email address to get started.

How to use your Julian Charles discount code

Find the best Julian Charles discount code that applies to your shopping goals and click ‘Get Discount’ to copy it. In another tab, head to the Julian Charles website. Add your favourite products to the basket. When you’ve finished shopping, you can begin the checkout process by clicking the basket icon found at the top of the page. This will open a pop-up tab which will display your order total and a ‘Discount Code’ box. Enter your chosen Julian Charles discount code and click the ‘Apply’ button to secure your latest savings.

How do we source our promo codes and deals?

We have an Offers team that sources codes and deals from affiliate networks and from researching the web. The codes are tested to see if they work and then added to the retailer pages, alongside sales, multi-buy deals, friend referral discounts and newsletter sign-up deals. The codes and offers are checked regularly to ensure they’re still live and working, and new deals are added multiple times a week, keeping the offer list fresh.

Alongside this, we have a Commercial team that works with the brands to secure exclusive discount codes. An exclusive code is an offer agreed upon by the brand that is the best in the market, it’s normally a limited-time-only offer so it’s worth snapping up when you see it.

We also have a Copywriting team who update the FAQs, Hints & Tips and Buyers Guides sections with additional information on how you can save money at each retailer, alongside answering other queries you may have.

What if my voucher code doesn't work?

Although we have eyes on the pages checking the codes and offers are working, sometimes they expire early or the details change suddenly. If you do find a code that doesn’t work or an offer has expired, please feel free to get in contact and let us know at vouchers.idealhome@futurenet.com.

How do we make money?

When you click one of our offer links, a unique identifier is added that lets the retailer know that you’ve come from our Ideal Home discount code page. If you then buy something, we get a commission from the purchase. A commission is a small percentage of the money that you’ve spent on your item(s).