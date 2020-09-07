We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Getting a stylish nursery ready can prove surprisingly expensive, considering the size of a baby. However, one savvy mum found a way to give her newborn son an amazing Scandi nursery on a budget using IKEA hacks.

Victoria Salisbury, a mum of four and guidance worker from Chester, transformed a dull box room into a stunning on-trend nursery. Using affordable accessories from IKEA, H&M Homes and Matalan.

Scandi nursery

‘I love the Scandi style that is so popular at the moment. So when we found out we were having a boy back in October 2019, I started planning his nursery,’ Victoria told Latest Deals.

‘We weren’t in any rush, as it’s recommended babies stay in your room for months after they are born anyway. Which is how we were able to finish the room to such a high standard. By buying bits here and there rather than in one go.’

Victoria settled on a safari theme that would complement the Scandi style using woods and plants. She created a mood board of items and designs she liked before shopping around to find them at bargain prices.

‘We got his cot bed from John Lewis when they had a 20 per cent off sale. And then used an online company who make made to measure mattresses which cost half the price of the branded ones so we saved quite a lot of money.’

‘We are really lucky as my Dad is a joiner so he replaced the skirting boards, architrave, windowsill and laid the laminate flooring for us,’ adds Victoria.

Get the look

Buy now: Snuz Snuzkot Skandi Cot Bed, £349, John Lewis & Partners

‘We have a friend who plastered the room for us for a really good rate. We decorated it ourselves after watching a YouTube tutorial on how to get the perfect straight line.’

One issue Victoria had to overcome was finding affordable storage solutions. ‘The room is so small, so we needed to make the most of the space,’ she explains. ‘I googled space-saving storage ideas and got loads of brilliant IKEA hacks that were so cheap.’

Victoria transformed two £7 spice racks from IKEA into open wooden shelving, with space for hanging clothes. The shelves, hooks and clothes rack all came from IKEA and cost roughly £40 total.

Video Of The Week

‘I think we’ve done a really good job of utilising the space. His little reading corner is my favourite area,’ explains Victoria. ‘It’s so comfy with a little throw, snuggled up reading to him with his lamp on.’

Victoria has done a fantastic job creating a high-end looking nursery with high-street buys. With the added bonus that the room will be age-appropriate for her little boy for a few years to come.