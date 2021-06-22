We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Figuring out how to hang a wall mirror and need advice? We’ve got you with our easy how-to.

A statement mirror hung perfectly over your mantelpiece will finish your room off beautifully. As easy decor hacks go, it can transform a space, make it look bigger and bring in more light when placed in just the right spot.

Video Of The Week

However, hanging a large wall mirror can be a daunting task and if not hung properly, it can be downright dangerous to boot.

It’s important that a mirror is attached to the wall safely, so it’s worth taking extra care. We’ll take you through how to hang a wall mirror to ensure it stays put on a standard brick wall or drywall.

What you’ll need

Wall screws

Drill

Tape measure

Pencil

Cable detector/Stud finder

How to hang a mirror on a wall: a step-by-step