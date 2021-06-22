We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Figuring out how to hang a wall mirror and need advice? We’ve got you with our easy how-to.
A statement mirror hung perfectly over your mantelpiece will finish your room off beautifully. As easy decor hacks go, it can transform a space, make it look bigger and bring in more light when placed in just the right spot.
However, hanging a large wall mirror can be a daunting task and if not hung properly, it can be downright dangerous to boot.
It’s important that a mirror is attached to the wall safely, so it’s worth taking extra care. We’ll take you through how to hang a wall mirror to ensure it stays put on a standard brick wall or drywall.
What you’ll need
- Wall screws
- Drill
- Tape measure
- Pencil
- Cable detector/Stud finder
How to hang a mirror on a wall: a step-by-step
-
Check the wall: Solid brick and plasterboard walls need separate fixings so make sure you use the right one. You need to use the right fixings for your wall. With masonry (for example, a stone or brick wall), use a plastic Rawlplug and a screw. To hang a mirror on plasterboard, use a fixing like a spring toggle, which will be more secure than a screw. Experts at Made.com add, ‘For mirrors over 16kg, you’ll need to find a spot on the wall where you can anchor your mirror more securely. Try to find the stud in the wall – knock and listen, and avoid the places where it sounds too hollow.’
- Test the wall with a detector: To check that there are no pipes or electric cables in the wall at the point where you plan to attach your mirror, use a detector. Cables usually run vertically up from light switches and down from sockets.
- Look at the mirror’s back: Make sure that the mount or wire on the back of your mirror is strong enough to carry its weight. If the mirror is heavy, it may be better to use side fixings like mirror plates
- Prepare tiled walls: If fixing a bathroom mirror to a tiled wall, put a cross of masking tape over the area you wish to fix the mirror. The tape stops the drill skidding across the surface of the tile and you should be able to drill a hole without cracking the tile. Once you’ve inserted the appropriate fixing and hung your mirror, use a spirit level to check it’s straight.