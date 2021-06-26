We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to make rainbow bunting to bring positive vibes to your home. This colourful garland is the perfect make, whether you’re passionate about Pride, want to support the NHS or simply love rainbows (who doesn’t?).

Hobbycraft has come up with this fun DIY and decorating idea, which is perfect for using up old balls of yarn.

How to make rainbow bunting

This project uses traditional rainbow colours, but you can use any wool shades you like to create a bespoke design.

What you’ll need to make yarn-wrapped bunting

Darning needles

Tape measure

White macrame string

Plain DK yarn in red, yellow, green, blue and purple (100g balls)

Gold metallic wire

1 Cut lengths of rope and wire

Start by cutting three 30cm pieces of macrame string. Also cut a piece of gold metallic wire slightly smaller.

Buy now: Oasis gold metallic wire stick, £2.75 for 50g, Hobbycraft

Buy now: ReTwisst white macrame string 5mm, £10 for 500g, Hobbycraft

2. Start with the red yarn

Hold the pica of string and wire in one hand and place the red wool on top it. Grasp between your finger and thumb about 4cm down.

Buy now: Knitcraft red cotton blend plain DK yarn, £3.20 for 100g, Hobbycraft

3. Start wrapping the wool

Wrap the red yarn (straight from the ball) around the string and wire. Keep wrapping until you reach the other end. You can use two balls of yarn to cover the string more quickly if you prefer.

4. Secure the end

Once you have wrapped 22cm of string, trim the red yarn. Use a darning needle to sew the tail/s back through the wrapped end.

Repeat for the remaining colours as follows:

For the yellow, cut the rope to 28cm and bind 20cm

For the green, cut the rope to 26cm and bind 17cm

For the blue, cut the rope to 24cm and bind 15cm

For the lilac, cut the rope to 22cm and bind 13cm

5. Begin sewing the pieces together

Once you’ve prepared all the coloured pieces, bend them into a curve. Thread your darning needle with cotton thread. Sew the blue and lilac arcs together in a zig zag pattern.

6. Continue sewing the pieces together

Continue sewing in the same way until you reach the end. Repeat to add each colour at a time. Keep bending the bound string and wire as you work to form a rainbow shape.

7. Trim the cord

Once you’ve sewn all the pieces together, you’ll have a rainbow! Trim the ends of the cord to the same size using a sharp pair of scissors.

8. Repeat to make more rainbows

For three meters of bunting, you’ll need to make nine rainbows in total. You can make as many as you like!

9. Make plenty of pom poms

Add extra colour to your bunting with fun pom poms. Use the same wool colours from the rainbows to make 24 pom poms, approximately 5cm in size. Put them to one side.

10. Create a loop

To create a hanging loop at each end of your bunting, fold over the end of the macrame string and bind with yarn, as before. You will need one at each end.

11. Add your rainbows

Add a rainbow 22cm in from the end of the macrame string. Thread your needle with red yarn and sew around the top of the rainbow a few times. Tie off at the back and trim.

12. Keep adding rainbows

Using the same method, sew a rainbow to the string every 33cm to make sure they’re evenly spaced.

13. Add the pom poms

Finish your bunting by tying a bundle of three pom poms to the string in between each rainbow.

Hang up your rainbow bunting in a window or from a shelf or mantelpiece with pride!