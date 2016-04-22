The top 50 key British traits have been revealed
Cup of tea anyone? We take a look at the list of attributes that make us proud to be British
From a roast on a Sunday to having an avid interest in the weather at all times, it seems we Brits are a nation of habits and tradition.
The results of the top 50 British traits (that we apparently adhere to even on holiday) were compiled by holiday provider Sovereign, who polled 2,000 UK adults in a quest to find what makes us tick as a nation.
A spokesman for Sovereign said: “Britain has many wonderful traditions which we as a nation are rightly proud of.
“The list shows that we don’t take ourselves too seriously and aren’t afraid to acknowledge our uniquely British traits.”
Our personal favourites were tutting or sighing loudly if someone jumps a queue and doing DIY on a bank holiday weekend! Naturally!
So without further ado, here is the definitive list of quintessentially British traits…
1. Eating a traditional roast dinner on a Sunday
2. Putting the kettle on in a crisis
3. Eating a full English breakfast
4. The ability to queue nicely
5. Cheering on the underdog
6. Going to the pub
7. Guy Fawkes night
8. Eating turkey on Christmas Day
9. Having an avid interest in the weather at all times
10. Being overly polite in every eventuality
11. Celebrating Remembrance Day
12. Eating fish and chips on a Friday
13. Pancake flipping on Shrove Tuesday
14. Saying sorry when you’ve not done anything wrong
15. Dunking biscuits in tea
16. Checking the local weather report before travelling anywhere
17. The sending and receiving of greetings cards
18. Adhering to rules (following the arrows the correct way round the car park, for example)
19. Being proud of your garden
20. Enjoying a cream tea in Devon
21. Eating pasties when visiting Cornwall
22. The Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace
23. White weddings
24. Watching the Queen’s Speech on Christmas Day
25. Getting the strawberries and cream out to watch Wimbledon
26. Keeping a stiff upper lip at all times
27. Visiting Pantomime at Christmas
28. Always taking an umbrella down before you get indoors
29. Considering meat and two veg as the staple parts of a main meal
30. Trying to catch the very last rays of sun on a summer’s day
31. Tutting or sighing loudly if someone jumps a queue, but not doing anything about it
32. Barbequing at the first hint of sunshine
33. Taking great pride in celebrating one-time special events
34. Taking layers of clothing to the beach, just in case it’s cold or the sun goes in when you get there
35. Hailing the BBC as the best thing on television
36. Moving around the garden to catch the sun rays through the day
37. Playing conkers in the playground
38. Doing a spot of gardening on a bank holiday
39. Reading the newspapers in the morning
40. Drinking cider in Somerset
41. Doing DIY on a bank holiday weekend
42. Arguing about politics
43. Instinctively wanting to go the pub on a sunny day
44. Travelling by black cabs or red buses in London
45. Morris Dancing
46. Flocking to the beach as soon as the temperature rises
47. Having a strong opinion about whether you put the milk in before the tea & hot water, or vice versa
48. Refusing to complain about bad service
49. Maypole dancing to celebrate May Day
50. Obsessing about the traffic
We think that list was pretty definitive! Did they miss anything?