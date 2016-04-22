The top 50 key British traits have been revealed

Cup of tea anyone? We take a look at the list of attributes that make us proud to be British

From a roast on a Sunday to having an avid interest in the weather at all times, it seems we Brits are a nation of habits and tradition.

The results of the top 50 British traits (that we apparently adhere to even on holiday) were compiled by holiday provider Sovereign, who polled 2,000 UK adults in a quest to find what makes us tick as a nation.

A spokesman for Sovereign said: “Britain has many wonderful traditions which we as a nation are rightly proud of.

“The list shows that we don’t take ourselves too seriously and aren’t afraid to acknowledge our uniquely British traits.”

Our personal favourites were tutting or sighing loudly if someone jumps a queue and doing DIY on a bank holiday weekend! Naturally!

So without further ado, here is the definitive list of quintessentially British traits…

1. Eating a traditional roast dinner on a Sunday

2. Putting the kettle on in a crisis

3. Eating a full English breakfast

4. The ability to queue nicely

5. Cheering on the underdog

6. Going to the pub

7. Guy Fawkes night

8. Eating turkey on Christmas Day

9. Having an avid interest in the weather at all times

10. Being overly polite in every eventuality

11. Celebrating Remembrance Day

12. Eating fish and chips on a Friday

13. Pancake flipping on Shrove Tuesday

14. Saying sorry when you’ve not done anything wrong

15. Dunking biscuits in tea

16. Checking the local weather report before travelling anywhere

17. The sending and receiving of greetings cards

18. Adhering to rules (following the arrows the correct way round the car park, for example)

19. Being proud of your garden

20. Enjoying a cream tea in Devon

21. Eating pasties when visiting Cornwall

22. The Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace

23. White weddings

24. Watching the Queen’s Speech on Christmas Day

25. Getting the strawberries and cream out to watch Wimbledon

26. Keeping a stiff upper lip at all times

27. Visiting Pantomime at Christmas

28. Always taking an umbrella down before you get indoors

29. Considering meat and two veg as the staple parts of a main meal

30. Trying to catch the very last rays of sun on a summer’s day

31. Tutting or sighing loudly if someone jumps a queue, but not doing anything about it

32. Barbequing at the first hint of sunshine

33. Taking great pride in celebrating one-time special events

34. Taking layers of clothing to the beach, just in case it’s cold or the sun goes in when you get there

35. Hailing the BBC as the best thing on television

36. Moving around the garden to catch the sun rays through the day

37. Playing conkers in the playground

38. Doing a spot of gardening on a bank holiday

39. Reading the newspapers in the morning

40. Drinking cider in Somerset

41. Doing DIY on a bank holiday weekend

42. Arguing about politics

43. Instinctively wanting to go the pub on a sunny day

44. Travelling by black cabs or red buses in London

45. Morris Dancing

46. Flocking to the beach as soon as the temperature rises

47. Having a strong opinion about whether you put the milk in before the tea & hot water, or vice versa

48. Refusing to complain about bad service

49. Maypole dancing to celebrate May Day

50. Obsessing about the traffic

We think that list was pretty definitive! Did they miss anything?