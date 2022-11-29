Experts reveal common mistake to avoid with anti-condensation paint

Experts have shared a common mistake people make when they're using anti-condensation paint. Aside from getting yourself one of the best dehumidifiers, you can banish mould and get rid of damp by using this innovative paint that prevents mould and moisture.

If you've decided to try it in your ever-steamy bathroom or kitchen, remember that you cannot paint over it.

Anti-mould paint mistake

'It’s a common mistake for people to use Anti-Mould Paint, (opens in new tab)and then paint over with a colourful paint of their choice,' says Jimmy Englezos, Product Manager at Ronseal, and all-round DIY pro. 'Anti-Mould paint needs to be your topcoat with the biocide protecting the surface of your walls to work correctly.'

Jimmy explains that if you paint over it then you’re painting over the protective barrier and giving mould a surface that it can live on. Because it's only available in white, if you choose anti-mould or anti-condensation paint, at Ronseal (opens in new tab), you're also committing to white walls.

We've been embracing colourful interiors much more post-Covid, so this might not be good news for your projects. But we think white walls are a small price to pay, given the negative health impact of living in a damp space.

And hey, there are lots of chic and stylish white bathroom and white kitchen ideas out there. Tiles, soft furnishing and plants are also great ways to bring in some colour to a neutral scheme.

As well as ensuring it's your top coat, Jimmy at Ronseal points out that you have to give the anti-condensation paint plenty of time to set, or it won't do its job properly. 'Also, try to avoid condensation building up for a full 24 hours whilst the paint sets.

'If you’re painting in a bathroom and then shower straight after, allowing moisture into the room will impact the finish and therefore the effectiveness of the biocide as a result,' he explains.

Whether you're using anti-mould paint or normal paint when painting a wall, make sure you have the right amount, and prep the surface properly before you start. Have you tried this mould-banishing paint?