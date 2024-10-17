This viral hack turned an £8 vase from B&M into a dupe for a £485 designer side table - here’s how you can do it too
Get your toolkit and paints out - it's time to create your own designer dupe
Anyone with an interest in their interiors probably has a few dream designer items on their wishlists, but what if you could get a designer-look piece for a bargain basement price tag? Well with just a little effort you can! And we're not just talking about uncovering a great dupe.
While we do love dupes, there isn't always a high street alternative that fits the bill. In cases like these it's all about finding an easy DIY project, and our latest discovery can be attempted by anyone – regardless of how lacking you think your DIY skills might be.
Creator Bradley Dreha – @bradleydreha on TikTok – has demonstrated how just a little bit of work can allow you to create a seriously stunning table using vases from B&M (yes, really!) and save you hundreds of pounds in the process.
@bradleydreha ♬ Dirty Cash (Money Talks) - Sold Out 7 Inch Mix - Adventures Of Stevie V
After falling in love with the Mia Hamborg’s Shuffle Modular Table, Bradley was inspired to recreate the high-end piece for himself. The original colourful and abstract table, which was inspired by wooden Scandinavian games, is a stand-out piece, but it's price tag is also out of most of our budgets, selling for £485.
So in an effort to make his own, Bradley picked up two £8 cream minimalist vases from B&M and a white scalloped plate and got to work.
What you'll need
How to assemble the table
In the video, Bradley demonstrates how uses the No More Nails glue to stick the vases together with the plate glued on top.
Next, he pulled out his paints and using bold primary colours, painted the table a mix of blue, yellow and red.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
The end result is simply gorgeous, and while it doesn’t look exactly like Mia Hamborg’s original, it's certinaly an impressive piece. Especially given the total cost, as the two vases came to a combined cost of £16 and No More Nails glue can be bought for as little as £4.49 on Amazon.
Plus if you have an old plate at home and are wondering what to do with leftover paint, then this project could kill a couple more birds with the one stone.
The Shuffle Modular Table by Mia Hamborg is beautfully lacquered, giving it its iconic glossy finish. The structure of this table is stunning - it looks like a child's abacus, but remains stylish.
DIY advice
Seeing successful DIY projects can encourage you to give it a go yourself, and this isn’t something you should shy away from - just ensure you are practising DIY safely.
‘I really appreciate the creativity behind making your own designer dupes at home. To ensure your furniture is built safely, start by investing in sturdy materials that can withstand wear and tear,’ says Josh Qian, Co-Founder of Best Online Cabinets.
Find a design you love and break it down into its essential components. Identify key features such as the style, finish, and hardware that make it stand out. Then, source materials that closely match your inspiration.
‘Visiting local hardware stores can provide insights into trending materials or finishes that might add a unique twist to your project.'
‘As you build, take your time with each step, measuring twice for accuracy and ensuring that joints are secure,' advises Josh. 'For finishes, experimenting with paint or stains can help you achieve that designer look. Don’t hesitate to consult online tutorials or local workshops for additional tips and techniques.'
‘Document your process. Take photos as you build, noting challenges and solutions. This will help you refine your techniques and create a valuable resource to share with others in the DIY community.'
‘Enjoy the process, and you’ll create beautiful pieces and gain valuable skills along the way!'
Don't be afraid of trying something new, recreating this designer dupe could be a great way of spending a rainy Sunday.
What will you create?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
Why Benjamin Moore's 'gentle bold' Colour of the Year 2025 has made me want to redecorate immediately
It's the understated star of a rich palette of 'in between' colours
By Heather Young
-
How to protect potted plants from very heavy rain - expert approved tips to save your container garden
It’s raining, it’s pouring, and your container-grown plants need your help…
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Nespresso's advent calendar is here for 2024 - we took a first look
You get 24 Vertuo pods to gift to a coffee lover this Christmas
By Molly Cleary
-
Air dry clay has become this year's surprise bestseller on Amazon – I tried these viral budget home decor projects and loved it
Air-dry clay is perfect for making your own home decor on a budget
By Sara Hesikova
-
Can you put lino over tiles? You can, but experts urge you to proceed with caution if you want a flawless finish
It’s not a simple answer
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to clean a paint roller - remove water and oil-based paints with this expert guide
Cleaning a paint roller can be tricky... but it doesn't have to be
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Why is my paint bubbling while painting? Explains explain this bizarre phenomenon and how to fix it
It’s a common paint problem, but it could be a sign of something more sinister
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Benjamin Moore is giving renters a free tin of white paint with their purchase so you can easily reset your walls when moving out
But be quick – the paint brand’s renter-friendly initiative is running only throughout the month of August!
By Sara Hesikova
-
Everything you need to know about painting over new plaster - including how long to wait before painting
No, you can’t paint straight onto new plaster…
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Can you paint pebbledash? Yes, but only if you follow these expert-approved tips
Painting pebbledash is tricky, but you can still paint it if you know how
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to bleed a radiator - the simple task to do now to make your heating run more efficiently this winter
Keep your house warm and your energy bills down this winter by bleeding your radiators
By Tamara Kelly