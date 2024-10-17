This viral hack turned an £8 vase from B&M into a dupe for a £485 designer side table - here’s how you can do it too

Anyone with an interest in their interiors probably has a few dream designer items on their wishlists, but what if you could get a designer-look piece for a bargain basement price tag? Well with just a little effort you can! And we're not just talking about uncovering a great dupe.

While we do love dupes, there isn't always a high street alternative that fits the bill. In cases like these it's all about finding an easy DIY project, and our latest discovery can be attempted by anyone – regardless of how lacking you think your DIY skills might be.

Creator Bradley Dreha – @bradleydreha on TikTok – has demonstrated how just a little bit of work can allow you to create a seriously stunning table using vases from B&M (yes, really!) and save you hundreds of pounds in the process.

After falling in love with the Mia Hamborg’s Shuffle Modular Table, Bradley was inspired to recreate the high-end piece for himself. The original colourful and abstract table, which was inspired by wooden Scandinavian games, is a stand-out piece, but it's price tag is also out of most of our budgets, selling for £485.

So in an effort to make his own, Bradley picked up two £8 cream minimalist vases from B&M and a white scalloped plate and got to work.

What you'll need

How to assemble the table

In the video, Bradley demonstrates how uses the No More Nails glue to stick the vases together with the plate glued on top.

Next, he pulled out his paints and using bold primary colours, painted the table a mix of blue, yellow and red.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The end result is simply gorgeous, and while it doesn’t look exactly like Mia Hamborg’s original, it's certinaly an impressive piece. Especially given the total cost, as the two vases came to a combined cost of £16 and No More Nails glue can be bought for as little as £4.49 on Amazon.

Plus if you have an old plate at home and are wondering what to do with leftover paint, then this project could kill a couple more birds with the one stone.

Shuffle Modular Table £485 at Made in Design The Shuffle Modular Table by Mia Hamborg is beautfully lacquered, giving it its iconic glossy finish. The structure of this table is stunning - it looks like a child's abacus, but remains stylish.

DIY advice

Seeing successful DIY projects can encourage you to give it a go yourself, and this isn’t something you should shy away from - just ensure you are practising DIY safely.

‘I really appreciate the creativity behind making your own designer dupes at home. To ensure your furniture is built safely, start by investing in sturdy materials that can withstand wear and tear,’ says Josh Qian, Co-Founder of Best Online Cabinets.

Find a design you love and break it down into its essential components. Identify key features such as the style, finish, and hardware that make it stand out. Then, source materials that closely match your inspiration.

‘Visiting local hardware stores can provide insights into trending materials or finishes that might add a unique twist to your project.'

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

‘As you build, take your time with each step, measuring twice for accuracy and ensuring that joints are secure,' advises Josh. 'For finishes, experimenting with paint or stains can help you achieve that designer look. Don’t hesitate to consult online tutorials or local workshops for additional tips and techniques.'

‘Document your process. Take photos as you build, noting challenges and solutions. This will help you refine your techniques and create a valuable resource to share with others in the DIY community.'

‘Enjoy the process, and you’ll create beautiful pieces and gain valuable skills along the way!'

Don't be afraid of trying something new, recreating this designer dupe could be a great way of spending a rainy Sunday.

What will you create?